11:47pm, 18 August 2020

The 2020 Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) has been rescheduled to kick off on Saturday, 5 September, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new draw pushes the competition start-date out two weeks, but still allows for teams to complete a full schedule of matches with the final to be played on the last weekend of October.

NZR’s Head of Women’s Rugby Cate Sexton said it was pleasing to have the updated draw confirmed so teams could adjust preparations, but stressed it was still dependent on Government announcements on Covid-19 levels.

“A number of options were presented to Provincial Unions and they worked collaboratively and promptly to agree on this outcome.

“This give our teams some certainty in the preparations over the next few weeks and, depending on what happens with Alert Levels, we hope the Auckland-based teams will be able to train together again soon,” said Sexton.

North Harbour, Auckland and Counties Manukau are currently unable to train under Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions, which are in place through to at least 26 August.

ADVERTISEMENT

NZR continues to work with Provincial Unions on specific Covid-19 protocols and restrictions to ensure the competition can go ahead if some regions are in Level 2.

The 2020 FPC North Pool will now kick off with Waikato hosting Northland, Counties Manukau and North Harbour doing battle in Pukekohe and Auckland travelling south to Taranaki. The South Pool will kick off the following weekend.

Canterbury, the current FPC champions and holders of the JJ Stewart Trophy, will start their season in Palmerston North against Manawatu.

– New Zealand Rugby

ADVERTISEMENT