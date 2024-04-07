‘Never been a bigger year’: Why rugby sevens is set to reach new heights
With the new-look SVNS Series nearing its first-ever Grand Final in Madrid, and with the Paris Olympics just around the corner, World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin believes this is the biggest year in the already-decorated history of sevens.
As has been tradition on the circuit, Dubai hosted the first event of the revamped Series before the 12 best international teams in women’s and men’s sevens turned their focus to tournaments in Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver and Los Angeles.
It was then Hong Kong Stadium’s turn to welcome fans from all over the world across a phenomenal long weekend. The Series will soon head to Singapore from May 3-5 before the inaugural Grand Final and play-off events in Madrid from May 31 to June 2.
Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, which is the home of Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid, will host the Grand Final to determine the HSBC SVNS champions and the four playoff sides who will have earned core status for the 2024/25 season.
But as Alan Gilpin told reporters on day three at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, “The excitement doesn’t stop there” with sevens set to get the Paris Olympics party started at Stade de France in 120 days.
“As you know, (there has) never been a bigger year for sevens. A really exciting reset in the Series, again hopefully you can agree we’ve seen some amazing rugby throughout the whole Series, particularly the last couple of days here,” Gilpin said.
“That continues into Singapore now where the league regular season winner will now be crowned, and then the excitement builds into Madrid where we have our end-of-season playoffs and grand finale.
“The excitement doesn’t stop there because the reason it’s such a big year for sevens is we’ve got an incredible Paris Olympics coming up in 120 days’ time, so rugby sevens will kick off Paris 24. We’re the first sport to start the Games in 120 days from today.
“It’s a hugely exciting year for sevens. I think we’ve seen the players and the fans really step up to that. Delighted to be here and looking forward to the rest of a great day.”
SVNS Series veteran Charlotte Caslick is primed for a third Olympic Games in 2024 after an impressive season so far with Australia. Caslick, 29, was part of the trailblazing Aussie women’s side that claimed Olympic gold at the Rio Games in 2016.
That Olympic gold had an undeniable impact on sport in Australia. The Aussies became icons back home, with sevens inspiring many as it played a leading role in both the growth and promotion of women’s sport.
As SVNS Series regular Isabella Nasser, who has enjoyed a breakout season with Australia in 2023/24, told RugbyPass last year, the success of that champion team was a motivating “turning point” as the Olympic hopeful switched her focus towards sevens.
Rugby sevens has come a long way in less than a decade. There are countless stories that could be told about how sevens has made a difference in the lives of people all over the world since becoming an Olympic sport.
“It’s been massive. Let’s just take the example of rugby sevens in Asia, we know that there is funding available to national governing bodies, not just in Asia but throughout the world, that wouldn’t be there but for Olympic status for sevens,” Gilpin explained.
“We had a brilliant debut in Rio in 2016, obviously Abby (Gustaitis – who was sitting next to Gilpin) was part of what we did in Tokyo. It was devastating to be in the Tokyo Games a year late with no fans… we’re so excited about Paris. It’s going to be an amazing six days.
“Paris will be our big platform, our kind of coming of age of rugby sevens in the Olympics. We’re in the Stade de France, we know it’s going to be full, it’s going to be buzzing for rugby, we get to kick off the Games.
“We’re in conversation with LA28, that’s why LA is such an important part of the sevens program for us. We’re in conversation with Brisbane 32 so we feel like we’re a proper Olympic citizen as a sport which is really important.
“That allows us to continue to drive funding into not just the elite end of the sport that we’re seeing here but more kids around the world have more opportunities to play.
“It’s a really important opportunity for the sport as a whole.”
Comments on RugbyPass
I would not be paying too much attention to what Stephen Ferris has to say. He has form with these sorts of comments. Ulster look to be in a real mess right now. Kitsie is the first South African not to have been a big hit in Ulster. I think he has just been unlucky, walking into the mess. Probably for the best that he goes…. back to SA ?15 Go to comments
This author knows nothing about the NFL, Antoine Dupont has all it takes to be a top quarterback as well as rugby half.5 Go to comments
Bulls1 Go to comments
different team when your playmaker is on song…last week vs Crusaders was pretty ordinary, and gifting 7 points didn't help either…the ‘canes at home a tough game to win, but doable with Roigard absent…or not…the tackle on DMac was fair…Inisi’s shoulder contacted chest high and arms were wrapping his hips, no head contact and DMac got up and played on… good to see no “holywood acting” by our professional players compared to some others…a future AB.. tactic maybe…or not…7 Go to comments
Agree with most of this. Razor has an ability to pull teams together, be happy and have them focused for crunch matches. The makeup of his first team will definitely be impacted by injuries but across the five SRP teams there is quality to handle England - providing selections in the second and back rows have the right mix. With Scooter, Tuipulotu, Lord, PPP, McWhannell, Vai’i, Selby-Rickit, Strange, Darry, Walker-Leawere the second row has some options and imo, a number of these players have made strides in recent years. The back row will be interesting as there are so many options and rising prospects. International players need height in the loose as well as all the other skills expected of an AB loosie. All 5 teams have at least one, if not several prospects. No fear.3 Go to comments
Is it any wonder why parents aren't encouraging there children to play rugby. Watching Chiefs play last night, why was there no repercussions for the tackle on Damian MacKenzie, token arm use, mainly shoulder to the head, Did the referee think that was acceptable, Is rugby learning anything regarding head injuries. And obviously the tackler thought it was a huge joke judging by the look on his face. Wake up Rugby before it's to late.7 Go to comments
*Go the Canes*11 Go to comments
Nice guy great player.1 Go to comments
Also Kitsie is used to scrummaging alongside Frans and others. He has performed well when he has played with them because they know each other well. I would say it's less Kitshoff and more the coaches needing to figure out where he is properly placed. And how he functions. Stormers know exactly who he plays well with and so when he returns it will be like speaking your home language. It will come naturally15 Go to comments
Can’t be a Bok flyhalf if he can’t kick the Big Points1 Go to comments
Was there the same kind of hand wringing (or excitement depending on which side of the discussion you were on) about a exodus from America to rugby when Dan Lyle came over and not only excelled at Bath but actually became team captain?16 Go to comments
To be fair, it must be really tough spending 5 months with an international side peaking for a short run of games, playing the best rugby of your career, and then being expected to perform at the same level immediately upon moving across and world to play for a mediocre club side. The fear for south africa must be whether Kitshoff will be able to get back into form over the summer, or whether, at 32 years old, he’s now a fading force. Presumably Nché and Steenekamp will be 1&17 for the bulk of the next four years, but things could get a bit dicey if Erasmus isn't able to keep relying on Kitshoff as a big-game player for the rest of 2024 at the least.15 Go to comments
Didn’t realise Aussie had to pick equal amounts from each province? Surely I have misunderstood? Thats pc gone mad right there.97 Go to comments
Been stealing his paycheque in Belfast. Best he goes back to subpar SH rugby and settle in. Another Saffa who can't hack NH rugby.4 Go to comments
Top rugby players and top NFL players have skills that differ more than they overlap. Running backs and wingers both need to be fast, strong and elusive runners. But running backs also need to be expert blockers (illegal in rugby), trusted receivers of forward passes (illegal in rugby), and experienced readers of carefully disguised defensive plays (radically different from rugby). Wingers need to excel at tackling (offensive players seldom tackle in the NFL), kick chasing (a special teams thing thing in American Football, and very different), defensive clearance kicks (not a thing in NFL), passes/offloads (“laterals” are mostly used in trick plays in NFL), jackling at rucks (no rucks in NFL, it’s all the equivalent of first phase in rugby), covering for the fullback on defense (defense is mostly not a thing for an NFL offense), and playing every minute of an 80 minute game (vs the offense being on the field for less than 30m, and a running back not playing for all offensive snaps anyway). Thats far from a comprehensive list of differences, and a similar list applies to wide receiver, or any other position in NFL. It’s not that LRZ and other rugby players can’t learn the NFL stuff (and unlearn the rugby stuff), but you don’t learn it by reading a book or watching videos. As with riding a bicycle (but 1,000 times more complex), understanding helps, but you have to do it to learn it. “Football IQ” comes with experience. On the face of it the numbers suggest that the NFL could attract rugby players (8m-9m rugby players worldwide, vs 1m-2m American Football players). But the US players are essentially in a single system from high school to the NFL, and the college players have faced stiff competition for the well financially-rewarded 80,000 places. By the end of their college careers the players have spent 4 years competing against top athletes to be picked for huge games (with crowds that are frequently twice the size of a typical rugby international btw). So by the time players enter the NFL draft (typically aged 23), they have tons of experience of the nuances of the game. So a player like LRZ that appears at age 23 with tons of useless skills, and a big deficit in most of the requisite skills, has a mountain to climb. Worse than that, the one thing he needs is game time, but all he will get is practice time and book/video learning. It’s not impossible for him to develop into a specialist role by the Sept start of the season, but being a well rounded running back or wide receiver by then would be unheard of. So, maybe he is good enough for the Chiefs practice squad this year. Maybe he can even be used in simple plays, or special teams plays, that don’t involve too much Football IQ. But the chances of him being an all-downs running back or wide receiver are approximately zero. Could he build up to being a starter for the 2025-2026 season? Maybe, but the average career of an NFL running back or wide receiver is between 2.5 and 3 years. And it’s 30%-40% shorter for non-drafted players (like LRZ). Its not Impossible for LRZ to beat these odds, but there will be no stream of successful mid-career switches from top class rugby to the NFL.5 Go to comments
There isn’t a hope this fella gets capped by England. He is super rugby level but nowhere near international level for a top 5 side. England have Fin Smith, Marcus Smith and George Ford ahead and better than him. If he throws his hat in with the Scots he might be successful and get afew caps further down the line. Russell, Kinghorn and Healy are superior players in their all round games but he’d get ahead of Hastings and Redpath who are very average.13 Go to comments
NFL is as threatening to Rugby as putt putt is to golf.5 Go to comments
Lots of trys by the looks of things1 Go to comments
Jeff Wilson Surely was an All Balck6 Go to comments
Thanks once again Nick. I more or less agree with the squad, though I think that not having someone who is available, but leaving, is irrational. Nawaqanitawase must be picked IMO … if his form warrants it. Having said that, his form has dropped a bit as the year has progressed, but if he is rated as a top 2 winger he must be selected. We (Australia) cannot afford to play anything other than our best side in every match. We must win. The general sporting public have had enough. Rugby Union can no longer display the unwarranted hubris that it has become famous for over the last 25 years in Australia any more. The game has become a laughing stock because of the hubris as much as for any other reason. That’s why I agree with your premise that Waratah players shouldn't get a walk up start. Nor should chaps who went to a particular school, or chaps who friends of friends. Overall it looks like we are developing some good players,… though their form seems to drop in all of the Oz sides when a decent front row isnt present. We are a fair bit behind in this area, notwithstanding Bell, Tuopo (occasionally), Gibbon, Nonggor (maybe), Taleki, and Alaalatoa (hopefully soon). Not sure about Slipper. We don't have enough, and that effects the back rowers and the backs. I'm liking Dungunu as a bench 23, because he can certainly liven things up if needed.97 Go to comments