Rookie set for first Glasgow cap in 18 months amid raft of changes

Murphy Walker is set to complete a memorable week with his first Glasgow appearance in 18 months.

The 24-year-old prop has endured a hugely disrupted start to his professional career because of hamstring, neck, calf and knee injuries.

But the Scotland international will start against the Bulls in South Africa on Saturday, days after signing a new two-year deal.

Franco Smith has made 11 changes as the BKT United Rugby Championship leaders attempt to win in South Africa for the first time in six years.

Another Scotland prop, Jamie Bhatti, returns from injury for his first game since February in an all-new pack and Rory Darge is also fit again.

Gregor Hiddleston drops out with a calf injury while only Josh McKay, Kyle Steyn, Stafford McDowall and Sione Tuipulotu retain their place in the team.

URC top try-scorer Johnny Matthews is fit enough for a place on the bench following three weeks out.

Smith told glasgowwarriors.org: “The Bulls provide one of the sternest tests in the URC; they have one of the strongest home records in the competition at Loftus Versfeld, as well as a blend of physical forwards and dynamic backs.”

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay, Kyle Steyn (CAPT), Stafford McDowall, Sione Tuipulotu, Sebastian Cancelliere, Tom Jordan, George Horne, Jamie Bhatti, Grant Stewart, Murphy Walker, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Zander Fagerson, Max Williamson, Euan Ferrie, Henco Venter, Jamie Dobie, Duncan Weir

Vodacom Bulls v Glasgow Warriors

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria – KO 13.00 IRE & UK / 14.00 ITA & SA

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU, 99th league game)

AR 1: AJ Jacobs (SARU) AR 2: Dylen November (SARU)

TMO: Craig Evans (WRU)

Live on: SuperSport, Premier Sports, Flo Rugby & URC.tv

Vodacom Bulls: Willie Le Roux, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Gerhard Steenekamp, Akker van der Merwe, Wilco Louw, Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje (C.CAPT), Marcon van Staden, Elrigh Louw (C.CAPT), Cameron Hanekom

Replacements: Johan Grobbelaar, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Jaco van der Valt, Devon Williams