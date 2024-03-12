Munster set to face All Blacks XV this year

Munster have confirmed a fixture with the All Blacks XV at Thomond Park in November.

The reigning United Rugby Championship winners will host the second-string All Blacks outfit on November 2, just shy of two years after they defeated South Africa A 28-14 at Cork’s SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

The fixture will fall on the same day the All Blacks take on England at Twickenham and a week before they face Ireland in Dublin, in what is shaping up to be a busy tour of the northern hemisphere. The All Blacks would have already played Japan in Tennessee, the United States, the week before playing England, and will then face France and Italy in the two weeks after the Ireland Test.

The All Blacks XV will not be the only Kiwi outfit to take on Munster in 2024, as the province hosted the Crusaders last month at Páirc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Munster last faced an All Blacks side in 2016, when they triumphed over the Maori All Blacks 27-14 at Thomond Park. The visitors’ XV on that day included future Ireland winger James Lowe, who scored one of his side’s two tries.

Looking ahead to the fixture later this year, Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We will be delighted to welcome the All Blacks XV to Thomond Park in November as part of their Northern Hemisphere tour.

“We have a long and rich history of hosting international sides and I’m sure November’s match will add another exciting chapter to this tradition.”