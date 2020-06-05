9:16am, 05 June 2020

The recovery of Michael Fatialofa from a serious spinal injury has continued its inspiring progress, the Worcester Warriors player getting discharged from hospital five months after being struck down playing at Allianz Park.

The 27-year-old New Zealander had been in hospital since January 4 after he suffered a C4 vertebrae fracture and a severe contusion of the spinal cord when appearing as a replacement during a Gallagher Premiership match at Saracens.

He spent almost three weeks in intensive care in London before being transferred to the rehab unit at the Royal Buckinghamshire hospital in Aylesbury.

Within eleven weeks of suffering the injury, the lock was walking unaided and wife Tatiana has now posted on social media that Fatialofa is now allowed to complete his journey home to Worcester.

“My delightful husband is coming home,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are no words that suffice how grateful Michael and I are for every person who has championed us.

“He wouldn’t be coming home in this miraculous condition without your prayers, love and the support shown in various ways which will carry us through the next phase.”

Fatialofa will now continue his rehabilitation at Sixways following his discharge from the specialist spinal injuries unit.

Ryan Kehoe, Worcester’s head of medical, told the Worcester club website: “Following a hand over from the rehabilitation team at the Royal Buckinghamshire hospital, we will look to continue to build on the amazing work they have done with Michael.

“His rehabilitation at this stage will focus on improving his general muscular strength, coordination and mobility.”

Fatialofa originally signed for Worcester in 2018 from the Hurricanes and while he was set to move on to a French club when his Warriors contract expired at the end of June, he will now stay local to the Warriors’ facilities to continue his rehabilitation.

