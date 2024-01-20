Maro Itoje scores two tries as Saracens beat Lyon to secure European progress
Maro Itoje inspired a second-half fightback as Saracens secured a place in the Investec Champions Cup round of 16 by beating Lyon 39-24.
The England lock scored two tries in 11 minutes to help the three-time European champions progress from Pool One.
Scrum-half Ivan van Zyl, flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez and wing Lucio Cinti also claimed touchdowns at the StoneX Stadium, with Owen Farrell kicking four conversions and two penalties.
Lyon, without an away win in all competitions for almost a year, led by 12 points at half-time.
Centre Josiah Maraku collected a try double and wing Davit Niniashvili also scored, while Lyon skipper Leo Berdeu booted a penalty and three conversions, but Saracens ultimately avoided making a first pool-stage exit since 2011.
Saracens were immediately into their stride, putting together impressive phase-play, and they went ahead after just four minutes.
England forwards Itoje and Ben Earl set up a strong attacking position, and Van Zyl took a quick penalty to cross unopposed.
Victories for Lyon over Bristol and the Bulls meant they arrived in north London having already qualified, but they stunned Saracens through an opportunist 15th-minute score.
Saracens were on the attack, but Van Zyl’s pass was intercepted by Lyon’s Georgia international wing Niniashvili, who sprinted 80 metres to claim a try that Berdeu converted.
Berdeu extended Lyon’s lead with a 26th-minute penalty, and Saracens’ initial promise had evaporated as the visitors began to assert control.
Lyon displayed composure and accuracy in attack, and it was no surprise when they extended their lead just before half-time.
Saracens found themselves in a prolonged defensive mode, with Lyon patiently creating an opportunity to strike, with Maraku touching down and Berdeu converting for a 17-5 interval lead.
Lyon were good value for their advantage, but it was cut by seven points early in the second period when Itoje pounced for a try that Farrell converted.
Just when Saracens looked like they might have some much-needed momentum, they were undone when Farrell twice had kicks charged down in rapid succession.
Lyon prop Jerome Rey blocked the first attempted clearance, then lock Joel Kpoku replicated it and Maraku gathered the bounce for his second try. Berdeu’s conversion made it 24-12 before Farrell kicked a short-range penalty.
And when Saracens decided to go route-one, it was rewarded as Itoje collected his second try, this time from a lineout drive, and Farrell’s conversion left his team just two points behind.
The fly-half then kicked another penalty as Saracens edged in front, before Gonzalez’s score finally ended an impressive Lyon challenge and Cinti added try number five.
Comments on RugbyPass
The Saints go marching on on on1 Go to comments
A grade South African stock1 Go to comments
Be good league to watch in Europe. A rugby channel would be great.1 Go to comments
Let someone chase their dreams4 Go to comments
Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol4 Go to comments
Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?8 Go to comments
That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky8 Go to comments
> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap2 Go to comments
I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.4 Go to comments
Silly boy. Should have retired.1 Go to comments
Geez you read some dribble on these sites. Yeah mental toughness is so strong in Aus. Pity player toughness wasnt. Maybe even try skilling the players up a bit, but NO its Mental toughness where Aus rugby players excel. What dribble.1 Go to comments
Clickbait, typical of Johannes de Kakhuis. Damian is not on the move to the bulls, Sharks, Japan or Toulon. He has simply been selected in a different position. But clicks, right? Now while I ascribe the clickbait to the local lavvy, the fact that the article refers to Manie Libbok makes me think that the article might have been written by one of the r365 lackeys and not by De Kakhuis because then we would have read about “Immanuel”. And heaven forbid that Duane Vermeulen is mentioned because then Johannes de Kakhuis would’ve been referring to Daniel Johannes Vermeulen. Well, if you haven’t any talent, you have to find something with which to entice the great unwashed …2 Go to comments
Enjoy the retirement. Jaco, like all top class refs, has had his share of detractors from (mostly ignorant) fans but he did seem to have a good rapport with the players on the field; not quite Nigel Owens, but still with authority and a healthy sense of humour. I do hope that he will plow his intellectual capital back into SA rugby and, if the opportunity arises, world rugby.5 Go to comments
Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.74 Go to comments
I agree 100% with Scott Robertson. Richie Mo’unga is a brilliant no 10 as showed with 7 time champion Crusaders and All Blacks. He had to put up with the ridiculous dual play maker role with Barrett , started by Hansen and doggedly carried on by Foster. Set him free.95 Go to comments
Poor ref decision yellow at worst. French refs very against English teams1 Go to comments
I don’t understand why world rugby are involved in a club side?8 Go to comments
It was absurd that Shields ever played for England in the first place. He was picked directly out of a NZ team to do so; that should never have been allowed to happen. The NZRFU must never pick him for a NZ team again.6 Go to comments
Canada need at least 2 Pro rugby teams. Stephen Aboud will bring through the talent in the country. But that talent needs something to aim for.8 Go to comments
Too slow too uncreative to play 10 anyways. Move on tubby3 Go to comments