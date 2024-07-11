Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
25 - 30
FT
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
22:30
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
13:00
Tomorrow
18:30
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:55
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
International

'Challenges are there, they always have been for me' - Simon Mannix

By Jon Newcombe
Simon Mannix had a bitter-sweet experience during his time with Pau - NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Simon Mannix’s career as an international head coach gets underway for real this Saturday when Portugal take on Namibia in the first Test to be played in Windhoek post-Covid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former All Blacks fly-half did have a spell in charge of Singapore’s men’s team but the Covid pandemic prevented him from conducting a single 15-a-side training session let alone taking them into battle. “I remained one of the only unbeaten international coaches for two years!” he jokes.

Between keeping Biarritz in Pro D2 and taking on his new role, Mannix has only had a short window to get to work with Portugal before their departure for Africa, with the Welwitchias fixture followed by the ultimate test in rugby: a game against two-time defending world champions South Africa in their own backyard in Bloemfontein.

You get the sense Mannix is just as excited as the players; it has been a long time coming after all. “How many times have these guys played South Africa in South Africa? To go and play the number one team in the world in Bloemfontein, you have got to be excited by that – and nervous, obviously, with the respect that we all have for the South Africa jersey. It is an incredible opportunity for these young guys.”

During last year’s Rugby World Cup, Portugal briefly got to number 12 in the world rankings. Since then, mainly because of their shock defeat to Belgium in the opening round of the Rugby Europe Championship, Os Lobos have slipped to 16th.

Improving on that will take some doing this summer given their schedule but Mannix believes 12th is something to aim for in the not-too-distant future.

“Top 12 is doable if I look at the world ranking points,” he said. “To do that you need to beat everyone just above you and then you need to take a tier one scalp. There’s games there that you can target.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannix is never one to shy away from a challenge. He was given six months to keep Biarritz in the French Second Division, and he delivered … just, despite the club being a financial basket case when he first arrived.

Dealing with aversity comes to him much easier now as a coach than it ever did in his pomp as a young prodigy destined for greatness in an All Black jersey. Mannix takes us back to 1990.

“Having toured Australia with New Zealand U21s, I was picked on the bench for the 1990 Bledisloe Cup series, aged just 18, and was also in the squad for the tour to France later that year. Mentally I wasn’t ready,” he recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Grant Fox got a hamstring niggle before the first game, against a Provence/Cote D’Azur Invitation XV in Toulon, and I came in and had a shocker. Everything happened extremely quickly and that was start of the downfall for me with New Zealand rugby and the challenges I had to front up with myself later in life.

“I got picked again in ’91 for the tour to Argentina and played okay but wasn’t picked for the World Cup squad. I then had to wait until 1994 for my fourth cap and my first (full cap) and only start, against France, in Christchurch.

“We got beaten up all over the park and lost 22-8. It was Jonah Lomu’s debut but whereas he went on to become the game’s biggest superstar, I never wore the black jersey again.

“Like everyone back then, I placed so much emphasis on the importance of the All Blacks jersey, and to be perceived as a failure was something I couldn’t handle. Outwardly I was this arrogant fly-half who has no issues but inside I was a mess.”

Whilst that is all in the past, Mannix does feel being a member of the ‘One-Cap Club’ helped to define the person he is today.

“I think my whole career was about that one performance for the All Blacks back in 1990 as a 19-year-old, my whole career has been about trying to prove something the whole time.

“This (the Portugal job) is an opportunity with a totally difference perspective and as a 52-year-old, with maybe 20 years of coaching under my belt, I can see things totally differently now.

“Challenges are there, they always have been for me, and I hope they always will be, because the time they aren’t, that is the time to shift onto something else.”

Mannix’s task now is to pick up the baton from Patrice Lagisquet, who led Os Lobos to their first-ever Rugby World Cup win, as well as a draw against Georgia, at last year’s tournament in France, where he has most experience as a coach – at Racing 92, Pau, Arcachon in the Bay of Biscay and then Biarritz.

Portugal fans, and indeed rugby fans worldwide, will be delighted to hear that the New Zealander is a big advocate of the entertaining style of rugby that Portugal played under their former head coach, while his former team-mate at Gloucester, Olivier Azam, is on board to add extra steel to the forwards.

“I saw Patrice Lagisquet in the December before the opportunity came up for myself (to coach Portugal) and I was delighted to see him to say just how much I appreciated the running rugby and the willingness to move the ball and to play the game where the space is,” said Mannix, who played fly half for Sale as well as Gloucester in the English Premiership when his time in New Zealand rugby came to an end.

“It is something that I have always adhered to, and I thought he did a wonderful job and his team embraced it. They played with a style that people are happy to see rather than teams just wanting to kick the ball all day.

“They are a very good athletes and prepared for that style of rugby. I thought they played the game in exactly the right fashion and it is something I will be looking to continue to build on

“I thought their structure and organisation was good. Okay, it took them until the 80th minute to beat Fiji but fair play to them, they stuck to what they do, and they do it very well.

“There is so much to enjoy about what they did but you can’t keep looking back, you have to take it forward, and that is where the challenge is going to be.”

Having seen how Lagisquet’s strong relationship with Top 14 and Pro D2 clubs served Portugal well in terms of more players becoming available, the Portuguese Rugby Federation will, no doubt, have taken Mannix’s extensive experience in French club rugby into consideration when they began the lengthy interview process.

“Building those relationships (with the clubs) is key. It’s been good having my feet back on the ground for the last four months in Pro D2, it’s certainly helped me to re-establish the links with the guys who I’ll be chatting to about having access to their players,” said Mannix, when first taking on the job.

“I think there will be enough respect within the game; I have been around the French scene for a long time.”

Star scrum-half Samuel Marques had planned to come out of retirement but the decision has been taken to leave the 35-year-old behind because of a minor injury. A return to Portugal colours in November, though, has not been ruled out.

If Marques does make it back to the Test arena, it will reunite him with Mannix almost a decade after their time together at Pau.

Leading Pau to promotion to the Top 14 in 2015 – after arriving from “an eye-opening spell as Rodd Penney’s assistant at Munster – and then being sacked abruptly the following season, was an experience that scarred Mannix and prompted his decision to accept the offer to get away from it all and become Singapore’s head coach.

To an extent he was still in the same mindset when he returned to France’s lower divisions with Arcachon. Breathing new life into Biarritz, however, helped to restore his fragile confidence.

“We created a hell of a rugby team down there (Pau) and won the Pro D2 title at a canter. Colin Slade and Conrad Smith were so influential on the young group of local players we had there and we’re seeing that now with how well Antoine Hastoy is playing,” he said about his time at Pau.

“After four years of success a change in the JIFF regulations caused us some issues in terms of recruitment and things didn’t go quite as well after that and I was fired with two to three games of the season to go, even though we were safe.

“It was tough to go through that given I had invested so much into Pau and the old fear of failure from my playing days returned to some extent.”

Mannix can now look back on that time philosophically, and with pride. “The advice given to me in ‘96 when I started my gypsy lifestyle as a coach was to always leave a club in a better position than when you arrived. As long as you do that, there isn’t a problem.”

All of Portugal hopes he can do the same in international rugby.

Related

Simon Mannix's Portugal swoop to recruit Olivier Azam

Portugal is getting their muskets ready for the Summer Internationals, and to boost their chances of a positive tour to South Africa, Simon Mannix staff got an upgrade...

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

2

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

3

Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

4

All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

5

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

6

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

7

Two France players arrested in Argentina for sexual assault

8

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

FEATURE

How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

The Springbok supremo is exploring ways to develop his power-laden bench further.

FEATURE

French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

Melvyn's Jaminet's ill-advised social media posts and two players arrested for sexual assault have rocked France's summer tour

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Flankly 19 minutes ago
Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room

The best way to fix it is to put in place mechanisms that ensure cheating does not pay. This is possible, but would require WR to think bigger.

28 Go to comments
A
Anthony 36 minutes ago
Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

Who remembers Gavin Hastings horror kick from in front of the posts way back . We all have off days. D,mak and Marcus as well . The other 14 can knock on , give penalties , but the kickers get it in the neck if they miss . Marcus will be one of the England greats in time . Wilkinson took time to be as great as he was. This is a new England era and evolving. Keep the faith .

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 41 minutes ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Pollard had a poor game. He’ll be better. The boks had lapses in defence in the second half in particular that they will not be happy about. Those two things firing on Saturday - a long day at the office for Ireland who looked nowhere in the first half. The boks pulled off an unpolished version of the plan at Loftus. Attempt 2 will be better.

2 Go to comments
B
Barry 43 minutes ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

Would be an all-timer achievement if Ireland can get the win. We’d been very lucky in that run of 17 wins to not be affected by key injuries and with the rub of the green in certain games. Boks will obviously back themselves after last week but Ireland have rarely lost two on the bounce under Farrell. Sets it up brilliantly.

6 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

A really good team, Smart move getting Beirne to flank. Gives them an extra jumper and plenty of pace and power to combat the Boks. Expect O’Mahony to give colossal impact off the bench against the bomb squad but Ireland a bit light on quality in the reserves. Reckon SA will have the edge there. Ireland will also miss the go forward Aki gives them in midfield but Henshaw has plenty of power and some silky skills to match.

6 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

It really is such a shame Ireland are down so many key players. If they can get a result against SA it’ll be a monumental achievement. Realistically I think if they can keep the loss to one score it’ll be a good outcome for them.

6 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Northampton Saints unveil new club crest

i like it

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Excellent effort at click bait. Putting captain Sh1t McCaw in the same category as POM or real McCaw is nonsense ofcourse.

7 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 2 hours ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

They just don’t grow them strong enough or big enough in Ireland. That’s why overseas Players are invariably their strongest players. Perhaps we should be playing weight and height defined teams. We are the best under 105 kgs and one meter 85cm.

4 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

Given that one of French rugby’s biggest benefactors is Mohed Altrad, from Syria, I’m sure most rugby fans appreciate what immigrants contribute. Not only does he own Montpellier and is the main shirt sponsor for the national team, but he employs something like 20,000 French people. Yes, there is good and bad in every race and creed, but let’s start giving the other side of the story.

4 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 3 hours ago
Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room

Excellent article, Nick. Could not agree more that …”Understanding the flow of a sporting contest is a fluid, dynamic process, and it is best understood by the person in the thick of the action” The referee must not be ruled by the TMO. The latter has his place, and that is to assist the referee.

28 Go to comments
R
Rory 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

In short, silver medal level cheats, gold to NZ

7 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

decent article - I do worry though that it can be all too easy to juxtapose the image of the traditional white (racist) rugby player with that of the modern, cosmopolitan sportsman who (like Dupont) distances himself from racism and openly espouses progressive (eg. pro-LGBT) stances. Modern liberal cosmopolitanism has taken a kicking globally in recent years, in part because its values are very rarely given positive justification, and so their constant re-affirmation can come across as performative and deeply patronising. In large part though, the reaction has been driven by the recognition that racial violence is by no means the unique property of the right. For many Arabs racial violence is not a question of whether or not Jaminet might headbutt them, but whether or not western states will continue bombing their schools and hospitals. The alliance between rugby and global capitalism, the willingness to accept investment from the US and Israel, and the close association of the RFU with the British militiary, are much more problematic than one video a player made while drunk.

4 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 4 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

Noah is getting his chance to get settled under Schmidt, as I see he has been retained for the second Wales game. He looks small, but I see he stands at 1.8m and weighs 89 kgs. Ben Donaldson looks bigger, but only is marginally taller at 1,84m and lighter at 84 kgs. Tom Lynagh is the smallest of the three, at 1.78m and 83 kgs. But at only 21, he may well end up significantly heavier. Gone for now, Carter Gordon is 1.89m and 93 kgs. Ofc, height and weight are not so significant for a ten, but it is a useful point of difference. For example, Handre Pollard at 1.89m and 98 kgs is just that bit more robust carrying into contact and in the tackle. As you say, Nick, Noah is our best goal kicker. But he does need to read the game better to cement his place, react to the full gambit of opportunities around him. In these sub Top Five contests, Australia has a potent backline, capable of carving up any opposition.

79 Go to comments
e
etienne 4 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

Its so Comical watching all your kiwi having a hissy fit and poping vains in your heads

41 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

“they were able to slow the Springboks down at the breakdown  in a semi-legal fashion.” Story of the game last Saturday.

7 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

“rugby is the sport of _la France profonde_, unchanging France, the country of pastis and pétanque.” would pétanque not be the sport of the country of pétanque? 😜

4 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

Nice piece, Jon. Thanks.

4 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room

Awesome video, and everything done perfectly, kudos. > [1] The managers strongly feel that a VAR specialist should be considered a member of the close team of officials (Referee, fourth Official, Assistant Referees and VAR specialist) that become one unit for every game they are officiating together. Probably why it has turned to crap then, terrible idea. I can’t imagine any ref doing the above that well. > Welsh TMO Ben Whitehouse. Ahh! Everything becomes crystal clear all of a sudden, he was the WC TMO wasn’t the? Like the above, can’t really fault him for staying with the call, but boy didn’t he but in all over the game? > The only way Le Roux can find to remove a much more powerful man is by means of an illegal neck-roll. That’s not a neckroll for me, but I fully agree with the point that it shouldn’t have been looked at at all. This was Super Rugbys key area of strength over all the other main competitions this year. I think the TMOs did it perfectly, along with the ground crew, and we got much more enjoyable games as a result.

28 Go to comments
s
steve 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Umm, no, they're not, not even close. That said, Ireland have played some phenomenal rugby in recent years, including beating NZ & SA regularly. This feat is nothing short of incredible given the player pool they have. I hope they keep it up, but I fear they are on the decline. Hope to be proven wrong though.

7 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test
Search