Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
29 - 24
FT
16 - 20
FT
16 - 14
FT
36 - 0
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

'That's the focus': Lukhan Salakaia-Loto sets sights on Wallabies recall

By AAP
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in preseason training for the Rebels. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has set his sights on a Wallabies recall under new coach Joe Schmidt as he looks to impress on his return to Super Rugby Pacific with Melbourne.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old lock-cum-backrower was a stand-out for the Rebels in their trial match win over the Waratahs in early February, with the team having a final pre-season hit-out against the Fijian Drua in Melbourne on Friday.

Looking fit and lean, Salakaia-Loto said he felt settled in his new home, which was being reflected on the field.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Footy (Melbourne coach Kevin Foote) and the boys have made the transition quite easy for me,” Salakaia-Loto told AAP.

“I’m just bringing what I can to the group, and hopefully it’s adding in a positive way.

“It’s the best I’ve felt in a long time and being home back in Australia, settled in with my family, certainly helps.

“I’m happy as well, which is a reflection of the environment and the group of boys who we’ve got here, and the coaching staff.”

Salakaia-Loto spent last year with English club Northampton, which he said helped him evolve as a player and person after nine seasons with Queensland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just the change itself is the biggest thing – change can be such a positive thing,” he said.

Related

‘The best lock in the world’: Wallabies hopeful Miles Amatosero chases greatness

Wallabies hopeful Miles Amatosero is back in Australia after signing with the NSW Waratahs for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Read Now

“I was in the same place (Queensland Reds) for about nine years, so to experience something else and see things from a different perspective certainly helped my game grow.

“Taking my family overseas and experiencing a new lifestyle has benefited me and hopefully it’ll show this year.”

Salakaia-Loto played a match for Australia A last year but missed World Cup selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was hungry to add to his 30 Tests under Schmidt, who has replaced Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach.

“One hundred per cent – that’s definitely one of the big motivators as to why I came home,” he said of potential Test selection.

“But you know, you don’t get to that level if you don’t perform at Super Rugby level – so that’s the goal and that’s the focus.

“Hopefully the performances as a team at the Rebels will lead to guys going on to push for higher honours.”

The future of the cash-strapped Rebels beyond 2024 remains in doubt and Salakaia-Loto admitted the uncertainty was unsettling, but he hoped the players could use it as a driving force.

“It’s put us in a real good position to turn it into a positive as a group,” he said.

“This season is fully in our control and that’s awesome, because it’s in our hands, it’s our fate and we decide our destiny.”

Recommended

Force recruit Ben Donaldson feeling ‘confident’ despite pre-season loss

New Zealand sevens star nears return after ‘really tough’ two-year journey

The highly-touted Gore-product competing to become the Highlanders' next 10

INTERVIEW

Ireland 'like the All Blacks from some years ago' says Italy's head coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland branded 'the most difficult match in world rugby'

2

Bizarre kick tennis scenes in Murrayfield could see end of 'Dupont Law'

3

Christian Wade names the Six Nations player best suited to play NFL

4

Paddy Jackson secures future with new club deal

5

Ex-Ireland player no longer 'embarrassed' at winning only one cap

6

The Finn Russell verdict on late no-try drama in Murrayfield

7

'I think the images are quite clear': Galthie's take on final call in Scotland-France

8

Fissler Confidential: Tuilagi a target as third club chase Lawes

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Ross Vintcent: 'I was lost, up the creek without a paddle'

The Italy debutant was left adrift during covid, but his riveting journey from Dubai to the Six Nations soon gathered pace.

FEATURE

A French club's 'Moneyball' approach to scouting Tier Two talent

Aurillac is going all-in on emerging nations youngsters - and their plan is working.

FEATURE

Gatland game-plan must play to strengths of class of 2024

Wales look better suited to a game of pace and guile rather than the attritional style of Warren Gatland's first stint in charge.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 5 hours ago
The highly-touted Gore-product competing to become the Highlanders' next 10

Fantastic article Adam, interviews and all. Well done. really good read and I agree with your summation. South Otago and Otago Country must have a good system with super coaches. Yes Browny and Crazy latta from down there. I think Billy Bush also play for Toko and maybe Anton Oliver. I truly hope the AB’s pick local players from local systems instead of poaching from the Pacific island. You have the players do it. Otherwise ABS become the Pacific Lions. I know it is my hobby horse but NZ should pick NZ. I also believe PI would be better of if they could pick their best players. it is a win-win.

1 Go to comments
A
Anthony 7 hours ago
England flyhalf George Ford isn't happy about his charge-down

Take the kick . How long does it normally take . Yes . About 40 seconds , so Ford was trying to save 20 seconds . Matt Dawson says Ford should take greater control of the game. Both these from a 90 odd cap player . If you have to point this out then its already useless as it should already be happening . THIS is why England just cannot do any better than average . Watching Ireland , their brand new 10 was just top class . Ford is utterly pedestrian in comparison . Or is it that other teams are plainly better coached. And better selected.

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 7 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Michael Cheika’s views ok, Pat Lam’s views maybe, sometimes - Matt Williams’s views - Hell NO. You lost me there. Gatland is also saying more bizarre things these days. Mute button comes out. > As Pat Lam implies, the whole rugby world is waiting: ‘No fear, keep going’. That is not going to happen. Not sure why people have obsessions on fast open style play all the time, everytime. We do have rugby 7s for that. I feel robbed when it takes 20 mins or longer to have the first scrum. I love scrums. that’s why Damian Willemse called for a scrum, because the french wanted kick tennis and were avoiding scrums v boks. I can remember when some teams had better lineout winning percentages so their opposition did not kick the ball out once. Teams adapt. Running from 22 is highly prone to penalty turn over in a kickable zone. I want to see, scrums, lineouts, free kicks, mauls, back line moves, first phase tries, 23 phase tries, no tries, penalties drop goals. I want it all. I don’t care how fast or slow the game is. I like the diversity. A 100 minute+ game with extra time is sweet. There is no silver bullet, there is not one formula. The game keeps evolving year by year, team by team coach by coach, ref by ref. You become good with one approach, like blitz defense, or box kicks and another team will copy, if all copy then you have to evolve again. Who knows flared trousers are back in? You just have to beat the team in front of you, however tactically and strategically possible.

25 Go to comments
j
james 8 hours ago
Ireland player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

A much better game than the two boring games yesterday A lot more active

5 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
Ireland player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Casey an 8? You having a laugh?

5 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 8 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Good article Nick. The Premiership is certainly my Northern Hemisphere comp of choice these days - even Sarries play some nice rugby now and how can anyone except a Leicester fan not enjoy watching Northampton. I've been disappointed in the Six Nations so far though, only Ireland is playing good rugby. I wonder whether the French just play too much rugby.

25 Go to comments
R
Rory 9 hours ago
The five moments that cost Scotland dearly against France

Puff piece by written by World Rugby to try and deflect from what was a complete collapse in the officiating process at the end. Oh and Ben Smith if you must write about the rules maybe read the rule book. DVM was onside for the interception as the ball was in open play as no ruck had been formed.

5 Go to comments
J
Jen 10 hours ago
‘Can I try’: Injured Sarah Hirini refusing to give up on Paris Olympics dream

Such a great player. I hope she bounces back quickly.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 10 hours ago
Bizarre kick tennis scenes in Murrayfield could see end of 'Dupont Law'

What would make this conversation more interesting would be some mention of what the change in law/s should be. Lots of complaining. Not a lot of thinking.

2 Go to comments
M
Michael 10 hours ago
Italy player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Very good ratings and analysis. Completely agree with all said. Definitely need to find a couple of good locks. Dino Lamb badly missed. Plus Negri and Cannone. Big job on Quesadas hands. Pinpoint few youngsters and start bringing them through from u20. Young Odiase might be worth bringing into the squad. But doubt they will win a game in this year’s six nations. Wales best chance. They need a settled 15 as well, Carlo Mey looked a good prospect in that position. But they need more experience. I’d be in favour of adding Georgia and Portugal to the six nations. And also have 8 teams in the rugby nations Cup. With a promotion playoff system, so the team trying to get into the 8 nations always earns the right to be there.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 10 hours ago
‘Low-quality game’: Irish pundit’s brutal summary of England’s win over Wales

Not sure which 6N Ferris is following. I thought England showed definite improvement. Their defence looked better. Keeping Wales scoreless in the second half tells the story, surely, after shipping tries against Italy in week 1. With France and Ireland’s attacking capabilities, in this years 6N - Englands best chances are focusing on a super stingy defence and a kicker who can slot goals. That’s what it’s going to take for England to beat France and Ireland - not trying to razzle and dazzle on attack. With a young team and new coaches. Thats foolish. England have shown time and again what they can do in knockout games. Treat each of the next games as a knockout game, grind out the win. I think the aggressive rush defence will get under Ireland and France’s skin in particular.

3 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 10 hours ago
England flyhalf George Ford isn't happy about his charge-down

This law isn’t new, he knows this is the case so it was just stupid on his part.

4 Go to comments
R
Ross 11 hours ago
Irish pundit slams Wales’ Ioan Lloyd for not being ‘up to it’ after England defeat

Make sure you say “Irish” pundit in there. I am sure if it been a pundit from any other country it would have been just “Pundit slams Wales…”.

6 Go to comments
R
Ross 12 hours ago
Ireland player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

So, do McCloskey and Henderson not qualify for points or something?

5 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 12 hours ago
Ireland branded 'the most difficult match in world rugby'

Based on recent historical evidence, playing NZ at Stade Francais might be harder.

3 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 13 hours ago
England flyhalf George Ford isn't happy about his charge-down

Let me help, George. 1. George Ford insists goalkickers will be compelled to modify their routines after he was the victim of a controversial refereeing decision in England’s victory on Saturday. - Yes. Yes they will. 2. “It doesn’t make sense to me. I’m trying to use the full shot-clock time as we’ve got men in the (sin) bin,” - Read the laws of the game. 3. “You’re at the back of your stance, you have your routine, and if adjusting your feet like that is initiating your run-up then…“ - Don’t adjust your feet at the back of your run-up. Especially after you’d already stood still. For 3 seconds. And then “adjusted”. 4. “Some of us kickers are going to have to stand like statues at the back of our run-up now.“ - Yes. Yes they will. Not “some”. All of them. You’re welcome George.

4 Go to comments
A
Ace 13 hours ago
Irish pundit slams Wales’ Ioan Lloyd for not being ‘up to it’ after England defeat

So what should Gatland do, Hannah? Pull a flyhalf out of his *ss? What a stupid comment.

6 Go to comments
R
Robert 14 hours ago
Irish pundit slams Wales’ Ioan Lloyd for not being ‘up to it’ after England defeat

Irish has beens all over Load of rubbish

6 Go to comments
T
Turlough 15 hours ago
'Gutted' Gregor Townsend says Scotland win 'taken away'

Does the TMO need to see conclusive evidence of THE PLAYER grounding the ball? Does the conclusive evidence need to be VISUAL? So even if we see the ball apparently on the ground does the TMO need to see player clearly exerting down pressure on the grounded? If so then technically correct call. If there just needs to be conclusive evidence (not necessarily visual) then they must aware the try (as no other possibility is possible). IMO the question should be: if a referee had this view of the play in real time would he have awarded the try? Again the answer is yes. I think there needs to be an ‘I don’t know option’ from the ref with the visual display allowing ref or TMO to make a call as if real time.

8 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 15 hours ago
Four England talking points after their comeback win over Wales

The ref allowing Wales to charge at the kick was a pretty poor interpretation of the Laws, which say that they can charge when the kicker “moves in any direction to begin their approach to the kick.” Ford moved, and the revised Law allows for movement in any direction, but he was not by any reasonable definition beginning his approach. He moved away from the ball, and stood still.

8 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Gatland game-plan must play to strengths of class of 2024 Gatland game-plan must play to strengths of class of 2024
Search