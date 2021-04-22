10:14am, 22 April 2021

London Irish have completed the signing of Vladimir Podrezov. The Russian prop, formerly of VVA-Podmoskovye, has been training with the club in recent weeks and has now agreed a short-term contract until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Capped 34 times by his country, the 27 year-old was part of the Russian squad that competed in the 2019 World Cup.

“I am really happy to be here” said Podrezov, who tips the scales at 121kg.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I am really looking forward to.

“Everyone at the Club has been really welcoming to me and I’m excited about helping the team out between now and the end of the season.”

Director of Rugby, Declan Kidney, added: “Vlad will add to our front-row options for the remainder of the season.

“He’s settled in well and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

