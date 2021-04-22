London Irish have completed the signing of Vladimir Podrezov. The Russian prop, formerly of VVA-Podmoskovye, has been training with the club in recent weeks and has now agreed a short-term contract until the end of the 2020/21 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capped 34 times by his country, the 27 year-old was part of the Russian squad that competed in the 2019 World Cup.

“I am really happy to be here” said Podrezov, who tips the scales at 121kg.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Brown and Alphonsi guests on The Offload:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I am really looking forward to.

“Everyone at the Club has been really welcoming to me and I’m excited about helping the team out between now and the end of the season.”

Director of Rugby, Declan Kidney, added: “Vlad will add to our front-row options for the remainder of the season.

“He’s settled in well and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Mana rising Despite coming in as an interim coach, Clayton McMillan had no intentions of sitting on his hands. Michael Pulman On the hook The fire that burns within Dane Coles is raging still, which is why he’s put off retiring. Gregor Paul Push the pass The All Blacks' offloading game has faded dramatically since Wayne Smith left the coaching fold. Ben Smith Pacific pathway Moana Pasifika's genesis is the first step to helping Pasifika rugby thrive, but an important one nonetheless. Gregor Paul That winning feeling After a torrid year, the Chiefs have finally rediscovered the lost art of winning. Tom Vinicombe

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now