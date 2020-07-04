10:09am, 04 July 2020

London Irish have confirmed the departure of eleven players from the club, including former England flyhalf Stephen Myler. Myler, third on the Premiership’s all-time list of scorers with 1778 points, played more than 300 times for Saints before signing for London Irish in 2018.

Myler had an impressive 100 per cent success rate with the boot in all major finals that he has played in for Northampton, kicking 23 from 23 attempts, and took that kicking form to his London Irish career.

“His reliable boot has resulted in an impressive 266 points for the Exiles across two seasons, and his time at the club culminated in being awarded co-captain for the 2019/20 season.”

The club also said goodbye to lock Franco van der Merwe, hooker Saia Fainga’a, South African prop Pat Cilliers, Dave Porecki, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, who returns to Northampton Saints, Scott Steele, centre Tom Stephenson, Eagle Bryce Campbell, second row Barney Maddison and flyhalf/fullback Alivereti Veitokani, who is set to return to Fiji.

The club are also releasing three academy players: lock Sam Collingridge and back rows Jack Belcher and England U20s star Finlay Rossiter.

“Having entered a new contract year on 1 July, London Irish would like to thank the players whose contracts expired on 30 June and wish them all the best in their next endeavours.”

Director of Rugby, Declan Kidney, said: “I would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the players that have left London Irish for their service and dedication, each having made a valuable contribution. They have all been a real pleasure to work with, and as they head into new challenges, I wish them nothing but the very best.”

Contract negotiations are still ongoing with a number of other players and the club will be in a position to update supporters with news on the squad leading into the remainder of the 2019/20 season later in July, when CEO Brian Facer and Director of Rugby Declan Kidney will host another Zoom video call.