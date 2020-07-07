6:05am, 07 July 2020

This week Liam Dunseath from Sport Video Analysis and Grant Doorey Assistant Coach, Tonga team up and talk ruck and scrum defence. With the use of Tactic Pro Software, they have come together on behalf of Rugby Pass to help explain to players and coaches the roles and responsibilities when defending an edge ruck and a mid-field scrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

When defending an edge ruck normally you will position a player on the short side labelled “-A” but you can choose what you like. From the ruck outwards, players positions in our clip are A-G. Each ruck is different and the one used here is #9 who passes directly to #10 with a pod outside him, who are usually forwards.

Notice the second distributor out the back of them usually happens to be the #12. The ruck set up or picture could be quite different if the #10 had players inside him for example Blind Side Winger or if it were just a pod of 3 players directly from #9. Therefore, whatever the picture presented, the roles and responsibilities for the defenders d change depending on what the attackers choose to do.

When attackers have gained a mid-field scrum, have your backs recognise how their backs have set up. In this instance the attackers have chosen a 4/2 split with 4 on the open side and 2 of their backs on the blind side. The defending team has 2 backs either side. However, the 15 roams and can push up to cover the edge last minute.

Notice how the 9 rides high to put pressure on the first receiver allowing the defending #12 to defend the player outside. This utilises the extra players to cover the zone.

Although it may look like a 3:2 split it actually gives us a 3:3 split. The defending #10 drops to cover the back field along with the blind side winger, if the defending #15 goes up to cover the outside space.

We encourage coaches and players to change positions to have a feel for each role and promote coaches to change formations within training sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be sure to drop Liam & Grant a line with any tactical rugby questions to sportvidanalysis@gmail.com