Leinster will not be getting a late injury boost ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup match with Exeter Chiefs, with a number of their first-choice stars confirmed as ‘unavailable for selection’.

Leinster were given a walkover win over Toulon after one of the French team’s players tested positive for the Covid-19 ahead of their scheduled final 16 match last weekend in the RDS. The EPCR descision to award the game to the blues has left Toulon furious and the Irish province without valuable game time ahead of the showdown with the English champions.

The province has also now confirmed that Ireland stars James Ryan, Garry Ringrose, Caelan Doris, Will Connors and Dan Leevy will not be available for selection. Added to this is concern around Jamison Gibson-Park, who sustained a hamstring injury at training last week and “will be further assessed this week ahead of the game”.

There is some good news in that young prop talent Vakh Abdaladze has recovered from a long-standing back injury and will available for selection for the side’s trip to Sandy Park. Elsewhere Tommy O’Brien is due to increase his training load this week as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

22-year-old second row Jack Dunne sustained an ankle fracture at training last week and will be unavailable for 16 weeks as a result.

Unavailable for Selection: Scott Penny (hand), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Garry Ringrose (ankle), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion), Rowan Osborne (hand), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee), Jack Dunne (ankle).

