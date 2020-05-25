9:18am, 25 May 2020

Leinster Rugby have announced that they will not be putting season tickets on sale for the 2020/21 season, in a move that could potentially be followed by a number of other European clubs. Leinster were due to put season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign on sale in March, but the renewal window was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the renewal has now been cancelled amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding rugby’s eventual return.

In a statement, Leinster said it would not be feasible to accommodate all of their season ticket holders at the RDS next season, with social distancing restrictions expected to be in place when the province return to competitive action.

“Season Tickets for 2020/21 were due to go on sale to current season ticket holders in late March but given the sporting and financial uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 crisis, the renewal window was postponed.

“With social distancing now likely to remain a part of sporting and other spectator events for some time to come, that renewal has now been formally cancelled by Leinster Rugby as it was not feasible to accommodate over 12,800 season ticket holders for next season in the RDS Arena.”

Should matches go ahead with supporters in stadiums next season, Leinster will allow supporters to purchase tickets through an official membership scheme. Current season ticket holders will be given priority access.

Leinster CEO Mick Dawson admitted that the move to cancel their season tickets will represent a major financial blow.

“Cancelling our season ticket offering is an unprecedented step,” said Dawson, “and one that will have a significant financial impact on our organisation but we feel it is the right decision to make.

“It has been a very difficult time for everyone and nobody knows what the future will look like but as a business, we have to make decisions now based on the best information available to us.

“The priority now is to finish the 2019/20 season, look after those that have tickets outstanding and then hopefully start the 2020/21 season.

“Our supporters have been a crucial part of our success over the years and it is also vital that when we all come back from this, and we will come back, that we have a vibrant supporter base to welcome to the RDS Arena.

“We feel that by securing their right to purchase their seat for 2021/22, that our supporters will take some comfort from the steps we have taken.”

The province will refund supporters for outstanding fixtures this season.

Leinster’s Champions Cup meeting with Saracens and their three remaining Pro14 fixtures are expected to be played behind closed doors, should they go ahead.