12:21pm, 11 April 2021

Following the weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals, the EPCR have confirmed the draw for the semi-finals, which will take place on the weekend of 30 April – 1/2 May.

After overpowering Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, Leinster will travel to take on La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel Deflandre, while Toulouse will host Bordeaux-Bègles at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup, Leicester will welcome Ulster to Welford Road, while Bath will host Montpellier at The Rec.

The exact dates, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced shortly. The countries and venues for this season’s finals will be decided by EPCR at a later date.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP

La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby, Stade Marcel Deflandre

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon

CHALLENGE CUP

Leicester Tigers v Ulster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Bath Rugby v Montpellier, Recreation Ground