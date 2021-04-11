Following the weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals, the EPCR have confirmed the draw for the semi-finals, which will take place on the weekend of 30 April – 1/2 May.
After overpowering Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, Leinster will travel to take on La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel Deflandre, while Toulouse will host Bordeaux-Bègles at the Stade Ernest Wallon.
Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup, Leicester will welcome Ulster to Welford Road, while Bath will host Montpellier at The Rec.
The exact dates, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced shortly. The countries and venues for this season’s finals will be decided by EPCR at a later date.
HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP
La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby, Stade Marcel Deflandre
Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon
CHALLENGE CUP
Leicester Tigers v Ulster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road
Bath Rugby v Montpellier, Recreation Ground
