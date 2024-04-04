Kevon Williams: ‘Something pumping in the air… fans go wild’

Trust an American to put a Hollywood-like spin on the wonder that is the Hong Kong 7s, the latest pitstop on the reimagined eight-tournament HSBC SVNS circuit.

Kevon Williams, the 32-year-old reared in Texas and New Mexico, has been involved with the USA since getting his initial chance in 2016 when a certain Carlin Isles pulled up lame.

Following Wednesday’s stadium photocall ahead of Friday’s morning start to the 2024 HK edition, Williams had to pinch himself that he was standing in the very same South Stand that will become a party pit as the weekend develops.

Asked by RugbyPass to put his finger on why this particular tournament has a famed reputation for raucous atmosphere, the American said: “I don’t know, I think it’s something pumping in the air, to be honest. I honestly don’t know.

“Fans get wild, especially in this area here. I saw a sign walking in and it was, ‘Five hours to get to the South Stand’. This is the reason this tournament is anywhere close to iconic.”

If he was amongst the fans watching rather than on the pitch looking to entertain, what would he wear to the party? “You gotta dress light, you gotta dress like a USA swimmer with the hat and the Speedos, something like that. It gets hot out here. It gets hot!”

With good reason. “My favourite memory is scoring in a tight quarter-final against Fiji in 2019. That was my first time scoring in Hong Kong, feeling the energy. It was good. Also, winning bronze versus Samoa that same year.

“It means everything. A lot of the tournaments throughout the years had their ups and downs. A lot of fans. Very few fans. This place is always consistent in bringing a lot of fans, and a lot of energy. This iconic stadium means everything.”

It does and it doesn’t. Rather than this season being all about the HSBC SVNS, the tournament where the USA are currently eighth in the standings after five of the eight legs, they have also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

That event is playing its part in the Hong Kong approach for Williams and co. Their group schedule involves games versus Great Britain, Argentina and New Zealand.

“Every tournament you are coming in to win, but we are just looking to get better from the last tournament and track in the right direction.

“It’s not delightful to hear but you’re not looking to peak now because the Olympics is around the corner so you are trying to peak at the right time. But if we can come here and steal a few wins and get out of this tournament and win, it would mean a lot.

“It’s just baby steps, you are trying to get better. You don’t get caught up in the result so much at times. It’s, ‘Are we getting better, are we on track to do what we set out to do for the Olympic season?’”

