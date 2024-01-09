Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 22
FT
3 - 24
FT
20 - 29
FT
18 - 20
FT
36 - 42
FT
19 - 10
FT
14 - 14
FT
24 - 23
FT
27 - 12
FT
34 - 30
FT
45 - 0
FT
38 - 19
FT
17 - 10
FT
27 - 17
FT
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
TOP 14

Jonny Hill the latest England player poised for Top 14 move – report

By Liam Heagney
Jonny Hill in action with England last August (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sale lock Jonny Hill has become the latest England player linked with a 2024/25 switch to the Top 14. It was just last Friday when the Test sabbatical-taking Owen Farrell was said to be “very close” to taking up a two-year deal at Racing 92.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has now emerged that Hill, the second row who was a first-choice favourite under Eddie Jones but missed out on the Rugby World Cup squad under Steve Borthwick, is being courted by Lyon.

The 29-year-old exited Exeter in the summer of 2022 and with his two-year deal ar Sale now set to expire, French media have reported he is expected to sign for Lyon.

Video Spacer

Joe Simmonds on Life at PAU
Video Spacer
Joe Simmonds on Life at PAU

A rugbyrama.fr report read: “Struggling in the Top 14, nevertheless Lyon remain active on the transfer market. England second row Jonny Hill (29; 20 caps) is expected to sign for next season. Also in the pack, Exeter’s No8 Rusi Tuima (23) could also arrive.

“After their heavy defeat away to Toulouse, Lyon are currently 13th in the Top 14 and therefore in a (relegation) play-off position. A delicate situation that does not prevent the Rhone club from being active on the transfer market.

Related

Alex Sanderson: ‘The game could die unless something dramatically changes’

The Gallagher Premiership has been riddled with financial concerns since its inception, a shortfall exacerbated by the pandemic and the subsequent loss of three clubs – Worcester, Wasps and London Irish – last season, reducing the top flight from a 13-team tournament to 10 for 2023/24.

Read Now

“According to information published this Sunday in Le Progres and which we are able to confirm, Sale’s English international second row Jonny Hill (2.02m, 122kg) should sign for next season with Lyon. Selected by Steve Borthwick in the extended England group, Hill was finally not selected for the World Cup in France.

“His arrival would allow Lyon to acquire an experienced player with a strong tonnage to replace the French international Romain Taofifenua, who is leaving for Racing. In addition in the second row, Lyon are looking hard to fill the upcoming departure of Joel Kpoku, who will join Pau at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The trail leading to the young player of Fijian origin, Rusi Tuima (23 years old, 1.95 m, 125 kg), who plays for Exeter, seems to be holding the line.”

The news about Hill potentially exiting Manchester emerged on the back of Sale boss Alex Sanderson last week addressing speculation that Cobus Wiese was the second row potentially set to exit the AJ Bell, with the Sharks linked with the recruitment of Charlie Ewels from Bath.

“We are always looking to strengthen the gene pool. Charlie is a great player so he is someone we are interested in amongst others,” said Sanderson at the time. “You have got to keep trying to add to it. Hence why I admitted talking to Charlie because you cannot afford to stand still.

“For us the most part is retention and that brings its own difficulties. You have still got to add to your core group by way of players with x-factor who you can improve your squad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wiese, Sanderson added: “It’s a scenario that we are familiar with and not an uncommon one for us unfortunately. It seems to a degree the nature of a lot of our South Africans who haven’t made Manchester their second home, who have young families and ageing parents.

“It’s a very similar rhetoric to what we have faced over the last three years. There are not a lot of players like Cobus but there are a few. I need to keep my powder dry in terms of keeping a lid on the other players we are looking at.”

Related

Joe Simmonds: 'I'd so much going on in my head; I just worried'

So far, so good. When RugbyPass caught up with Simmonds across the Channel on December 20, the day after his 27th birthday, he had just overcome a brief illness and was preparing to host a pile of family for that weekend’s home win over Clermont and the Christmas celebrations that were to follow.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Glasgow Warriors vs Wolfhounds

Sevens Challenger Series - Dubai - Day 3

Big Jim Pre Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Clovers vs Gwalia Lightning

Brython Thunder vs Edinburgh Rugby

Big Jim Post Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Loughborough Lightning v Ealing Trailfinders

Gwalia Lightning vs Edinburgh Rugby

Glasgow Warriors vs Clovers

Argentina v Australia - Final - Cape Town Men's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Australia v France - Final - Cape Town Women's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report

2

Jacques Nienaber weighs in on strange kicking loophole shown in Premiership

3

Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024

4

'It's something England should be very excited about'

5

Shaun Edwards' 'sense of injustice' about French World Cup exit

6

Ben Gollings makes plea for patience in wake of legend's brutal criticism

7

Ireland injury woes compounded before Six Nations with Leinster update

8

Courtney Lawes rumours swirl as England star visits French club's facilities

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

The flow of talent across the Channel is creating a more sustainable and competitive Premiership.

FEATURE

Big Bill Mata and the importance of recruitment

The Fijian juggernaut will depart Edinburgh a legend, and an example of looking after your talent.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'No team wins without a sense of itself. No team prospers without a good bit of fight in it.'

Steve Borthwick has tweaked his coaching team ahead of the 2024 Six Nations, emboldened by a strong showing in France

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 14 minutes ago
Scott Robertson urges NZR to ‘keep an open mind’ about eligibility rules

FACTS NZ has the most money, have been ranked no 1 the most and they have a good player base and rugby coaching system. Yet in RWC cup squad they had many non NZ born players. Why is this? It must stop. I have provided the list elsewhere on this page. 1 Money RUGBY 10 2023 The report on the most valuable and strongest national rugby team brands New Zealand Rugby (USD282 million) England Rugby (USD264 million) France Rugby (USD159 million) Ireland Rugby (USD150 million) Wales Rugby (USD132 million) South Africa Rugby (USD117 million) 2 Ranking Ranked No 1 in the world For 509 weeks consecutively from 16 November 2009 to 19 August 2019 3 Famous rugby System So why on top of all that would the AB's do this ? and importantly the IRB and the rest of the world let them get away with unfairly targeting and making offers to Non NZ born PI players? Unfair to 1 The rest of the world 2 The PI nations 3 NZ born players *So yes NZRFU lets talk eligibility.*

34 Go to comments
P
Pecos 33 minutes ago
Shaun Edwards' 'sense of injustice' about French World Cup exit

Using words like “sense of injustice” & “aggreived” is either sour grapes or denial. Either way, get over it. Also referencing beating NZ in a pool game shows a lack of insight. Pools are merely about qualifying for the quarters. Everything else is irrelevant at the knockout stage.

3 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 43 minutes ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

It seems to me that Springboks only unveils their true potential when the thing matters the most: RWC or Lions Tours for example. The rest of the time is just preparation for these two great events where some defeats are accepted based on a greater objective. They played 8 RWCs with 4 wins… 50%. No other nation can match that.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 hours ago
Heir to the throne: Damian McKenzie on chasing the black 10 jersey

I can see DMac growing his game exponentially under Razor. It’s all up to him to take this opportunity to make #10 his. Of course BB will be in the mix too given that Jordan will be #15. Exciting times.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 2 hours ago
Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024

I hate “let it rip” “hit & miss” articles like these which have zero accountability at the end of the day other than “I was wrong”.

59 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

Actually with an overall win percentage of 84.38% NZ is the most successful RWC team.

2 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
Five players in line for a change in national allegiance in 2024

an utterly absurd rule

2 Go to comments
K
Kieran 3 hours ago
Young Connacht winger suspended for breakdown incident

3 weeks not enough for that - potential career ending

1 Go to comments
F
Frank 4 hours ago
All Black Will Jordan opens up on trying to ‘get over’ World Cup heartbreak

Bla bla bla bla bla

2 Go to comments
T
Terry 4 hours ago
England left in limbo over Joe Marler injury ahead of Six Nations

My pick from the loose-head props from those playing last weekend, would be Beno Obano from Bath, Ross Harrison from Sale and Jamal Ford-Robinson from Gloucester. I believe all 3 have been in scrum credit when they have played this year.

1 Go to comments
B
Bob 5 hours ago
Shaun Edwards' 'sense of injustice' about French World Cup exit

France vs the Boks was the best match of the RWC for me. Peato Mauvaka was a revelation and had an incredible match. MOTM for me. The Etzebeth try was the nail in the coffin for the French - they could not lift after the try. Pollard’s kicking in the second half had Bielle-Biarrey scurrying around and he was caught out of position on several occassions. The injustice Edwards should be aggrieved about is that the Frech picked an inexperienced wing against the best kicking team / flyhalf in the world. That while they had Jaminet & Villiere at their disposal. In the end it was poor team selection that significantly impacted France’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

3 Go to comments
E
Euan 5 hours ago
Shaun Edwards' 'sense of injustice' about French World Cup exit

Unfortunately, you didn't teach your team how to clean take the high balls. As simple as that.

3 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Joe Schmidt can lead Wallabies' reclamation - but only if Australia lets him

To all the big headed aussies hating on the ABs and kiwi coaches, a word of advice, pride comes before destruction, so stop thinking more highly of yourselves than you do, show some humility and be teachable. Firstly you’re only the best in the world at Aussie rules and I’m sure you can figure out why that is. At Rugby League you tend to win most times because you figured out if the ref is Aussie then she’ll be right mate. Everything else you brought in foreigners both players and coaches. So stop whinging Aussie rugby players and listen to the next kiwi coach we bloody send you

291 Go to comments
T
Tom 10 hours ago
Toby Flood: The Top 14 tactic that would allow Owen Farrell to thrive

I don't know that having an English coach counts as a tactic.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 10 hours ago
Scott Robertson urges NZR to ‘keep an open mind’ about eligibility rules

My experience on this site has been greatly enhanced by blocking comments from “Rugby” and a handful of others. I can tell by the number of “Hidden Comment” under this article that he is up to his usual tricks. The best thing to do is just block him, then you don’t have to make yourself dumber by reading his comments.

34 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 11 hours ago
Will South Africa men's World Cup win launch a revolution for Springbok Women?

On the basis they don’t even let women anywhere near the barbecue I think the answer is fairly predictable….

2 Go to comments
N
Nigel 14 hours ago
Wales and British and Irish Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

A true great of the game. RIP.

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 15 hours ago
Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

“Neither Goode not Lozowski were playing at Welford Road, so it was left to the Farrell-Daly axis at 10 and 13 to present the major defensive headaches for Tigers.” Those two missing is significant, and with a full team, Saracens will always be a handful for any team. It has been a strange start to this season in The NH, with the RWC players missing at the outset, and ofc injury playing it’s part in tandem. . Teams like Pau and Connacht have got real fliers as a result, both topping their respective tables. La Rochelle have really missed Gregory Alldritt. His return against the dangerous Pau side at home was important.

16 Go to comments
J
John 16 hours ago
Will South Africa men's World Cup win launch a revolution for Springbok Women?

Judging by the ladies 7s…no

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 16 hours ago
Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

“…..the RFU ‘s long-cherished, cast-iron policy of stopping foreign-based players from playing for England. After the collapse of four professional entities in 2023, that policy should no longer be merely under review, it should be jettisoned immediately as the relic of an obsolete past.” I could not agree more , Nick. The magnitude of the movement of topline players to France is so great now that one can’t see England being able to avoid selecting these players for much longer. A poor Six Nations this year would surely see the change. Eyes will also be on NZ in this respect this year too. It is quite clear that Razor Robinson wants to be able to select his best players, but is being blocked at this stage. A poor Bledisloe and RC ? Be interesting ! Owen Farrell. I hope he does go over to Racing. Owen could well see his last years playing the game being truly golden. He is a superb rugby player, unlucky, in my view, with a lot of his time with England being under such an erratic coach.

16 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ben Gollings makes plea for patience in wake of legend's brutal criticism Ben Gollings responds to criticism from Fiji legend
Search