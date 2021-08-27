Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

Jones turns up at Man United training just days after rugby jibe

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

England boss Eddie Jones curiously turned up at Manchester United training on Thursday morning just days after their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer controversially made headlines for claiming that football was becoming more like rugby after a number of rough Southampton challenges went unpunished last Sunday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones has been busy this month attending to business outside of his head coach role with England, the RFU confirming at the start of August that their Australian would be doing some rugby work in the coming weeks in Italy and Georgia while also visiting Gallagher Premiership clubs, including Leicester where his trips are now a monthly occurrence.

The RFU also mentioned that Jones has visited Manchester United to observe their pre-season training when they were based at Pennyhill Park and he has now taken in another session, travelling to Manchester to see Solskjaer and his players go through their paces at their Carrington base. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Inside Australia’s toughest club rugby competition

Jones is a football fan and he often mentions at his media sessions particular matches he has watched, but the timing of his latest visit to United training is ironic given how Solskjaer brought rugby in the post-match conversation last weekend after his team were unexpectedly held to an away draw on the English south coast.  

Sportsmail reported: “It’s believed that Jones arrived just after 8am and met up with United’s analysis operations manager Andrew Meredith, a fellow Australian, who won Olympic gold with Germany at hockey and previously worked with Australia’s national football side and St Pauli in the German Bundesliga.”

Jones had featured on the Manchester United website after his visit earlier this summer to United training at Pennyhill where he explains the value he takes from checking out other sports. “I’m always interested in how the training is organised, and what is the objective of the training, and then what are the coaches doing to make sure that objective is met,” he stated. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“So it’s more about the movement and the objective of the session. We are always learning. I think we learn more off you guys but they are both invasion sports, they are both about combinations. At any time on the field there are four or five players that are crucial to that piece of play, and the way they interact and then the ability of the rest of the team to anticipate what’s going to happen is just so important.”

When speaking to the RFU about his business elsewhere earlier this month, Jones said: “These visits to other clubs, countries and sports are a great chance for coaches to increase knowledge and share knowledge. It’s important we give back to the game, such as my work in supporting emerging nations like Georgia. Over the next two months, the focus will move to Premiership clubs, meeting with the directors of rugby and players and seeing how pre-season training is going.”

With regard to his England duties, Jones is currently in the process of revamping his backroom staff following a succession of departures. Head analyst Joe Lewis, who had been on board with England since 2017, became the latest to recently leave with Scarlets this week confirming he is their new head of technical performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Springboks relish renewed rivalry with All Blacks New Zealand have had a firm grip on the Freedom Cup but South Africa plan to prise their fingers off the silverware Jon Cardinelli Fact-checking Dave Rennie’s plan to beat the All Blacks Dave Rennie made an interesting claim following the Wallabies' loss to the All Blacks in Bledisloe II. Gregor Paul Why Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are the perfect pair Analysis: Arguably the greatest locking partnership in rugby history has finally been reunited. Ben Wylie Sam Whitelock the All Blacks’ Goliath in Springboks clash The All Blacks are about to enter the unknown - but they have a trump card. Patrick McKendry The intangible difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies Analysis: The major difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies isn't skill - it's commitment. Ben Smith

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

Jones turns up at Man United training just days after rugby jibe

Search