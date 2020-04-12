9:45am, 12 April 2020

Former Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks fly-half Joe Ford is back in rugby after leaving Yorkshire Carnegie in January. Yorkshire were officially relegated, but Ford’s services as a coach have been called upon again by another Greene King IPA Championship side.

The 29-year-old older brother of England star George joins Doncaster Knights as Backs Coach next season having agreed a two-year deal.

Ford enjoyed an impressive playing career which included six season in the top flight with spells at Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers.

Ford left Welford Road in summer 2019 having scored 116 points from 23 appearances to join Yorkshire Carnegie in a dual player head-coach capacity but will now focus solely on coaching.

Incoming Director of Rugby Steve Boden believes Joe will bring a fresh energy to the coaching set up and is extremely pleased to secure his services. “I’ve known Joe for a while having coached him at Yorkshire Carnegie.

“Joe always had great ideas around how to make teams attack better and challenges his peers in a positive way.

“Joe is very current, having only recently retired from playing and will bring some fresh ideas with that.

“It might have been hard for the untrained eye to see but some of the coaching points visible in what was an obviously struggling side last year were very positive and credit to Joe’s coaching.

“I think this is a really positive move for us, it is an appointment in line with our ambition for next season – young, fresh and ambitious.”

Along with a well-known brother in the game, Joe’s father Mike Ford is the Attack Coach at Leicester Tigers and has had a lengthy coaching career including spells in charge of Bath and Toulon.

Having confirmed his playing retirement in January, Joe says he cannot wait to focus all his energies into molding a successful Knights team alongside Steve Boden. “I’m really excited to get going and very grateful to Bodesand the owners for this opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to working at Castle Park with a very strong playing group, to be able to prove myself as a coach and to put my all into the role.”

Joe will form part of a new look coaching staff that currently comprises Head Coach Steve Boden, Strength & Conditioning Coach Dougie Flockhart and Head of Performance Analysis Burhan Torgut.

The Club would like to thank Francis Cummins for his work during the 2019/20 season and wish him the best of luck with his future endeavours.