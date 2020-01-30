Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top League Highlights Round 2

Japan Top League | Full Highlights | Round 2

Stadiums are selling out post RWC2019 and with the Japan Rugby Top League now littered with a host of international stars, it’s the hottest rugby ticket in town. Watch full Round 2 highlights above featuring a plethora of talent on display across the league as the following fixtures played out:

  • Mitsubishi Dynaboars v Canon Eagles
  • NEC Green Rockets v Hino Red Dolphins
  • Toyota Verblitz v Panasonic Wild Knights
  • Yamaha Jubilo v Kobelco Steelers
  • Toshiba Brave Lupus v Red Hurricanes
  • Suntory Sungoliath v Shining Arcs
  • Honda Heat  v Kubota Spears
  • Munakata Sanix Blues v Ricoh Black Rams

Watch Full Round 1 Highlights from the Japanese Top League below:

