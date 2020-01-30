Japan Top League | Full Highlights | Round 2

Stadiums are selling out post RWC2019 and with the Japan Rugby Top League now littered with a host of international stars, it’s the hottest rugby ticket in town. Watch full Round 2 highlights above featuring a plethora of talent on display across the league as the following fixtures played out:
- Mitsubishi Dynaboars v Canon Eagles
- NEC Green Rockets v Hino Red Dolphins
- Toyota Verblitz v Panasonic Wild Knights
- Yamaha Jubilo v Kobelco Steelers
- Toshiba Brave Lupus v Red Hurricanes
- Suntory Sungoliath v Shining Arcs
- Honda Heat v Kubota Spears
- Munakata Sanix Blues v Ricoh Black Rams
Watch Full Round 1 Highlights from the Japanese Top League below:
