Japan Top League | Full Highlights | Round 2

30 January

Stadiums are selling out post RWC2019 and with the Japan Rugby Top League now littered with a host of international stars, it’s the hottest rugby ticket in town. Watch full Round 2 highlights above featuring a plethora of talent on display across the league as the following fixtures played out:

Mitsubishi Dynaboars v Canon Eagles

NEC Green Rockets v Hino Red Dolphins

Toyota Verblitz v Panasonic Wild Knights

Yamaha Jubilo v Kobelco Steelers

Toshiba Brave Lupus v Red Hurricanes

Suntory Sungoliath v Shining Arcs

Honda Heat v Kubota Spears

Munakata Sanix Blues v Ricoh Black Rams

