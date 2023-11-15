Japan captain Michael Leitch makes retirement plans clear

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
31 - 23
FT
24 - 17
FT
22 - 22
FT
40 - 22
FT
20 - 19
FT
48 - 5
FT
9 - 13
FT
12 - 13
FT
26 - 17
FT
27 - 30
FT
23 - 16
FT
38 - 20
FT
35 - 16
FT
20 - 5
FT
10 - 3
FT
10 - 38
FT
54 - 5
FT
26 - 12
FT
31 - 23
FT
25 - 24
FT
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Heated exchange as referee has to tell coach 'Don't touch me'

2

The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ

3

Eddie Jones appointed England’s first overseas head coach OTD

4

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

5

'We are disappointed with how we ended it' - Johnson resigns OTD

More News More News

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

Rugby World Cup News

Cheslin Kolbe reveals what went through his mind during World Cup final yellow card

'Beyond a joke' issue tackled in Nigel Owens' clean-up rugby plan

Dallaglio: 'Biggest disappointment is we never built on that legacy'

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Japan captain Michael Leitch makes retirement plans clear

By Josh Raisey
Michael Leitch of Japan gestures at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Japan at Stade de Nice on September 17, 2023 in Nice, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Japan captain Michael Leitch has emphasised that he has no plan on retiring despite now being the age of 35, and has set his sights on making the World Cup in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flanker became Japan’s most capped player in World Cups recently in France as he took part in his fourth tournament, but has no plans on slowing down. Ahead of the new Japan Rugby League One season, the 84-cap international not only looked at the upcoming domestic season recently, but beyond the horizon at his Test career over the next four years, where he said he will do his best to make Australia in 2027.

Should Leitch manage to make the next World Cup, he would become the fourth member of an extremely elite club of players who have taken part in five World Cups, which includes Samoa’s Brian Lima, and the Italian duo of Mauro Bergamasco and Sergio Parisse.

Video Spacer

WATCH as departing coach Jacques Nienaber drops a hint that he might return to the Springbok fold in the not too distant future
Video Spacer
WATCH as departing coach Jacques Nienaber drops a hint that he might return to the Springbok fold in the not too distant future

“The World Cup is coming up in four years,” he said, as reported by tokyoheadline.com. “So I want to take on the challenge. This tournament made me realise just how high the barriers in the world are, so in order to overcome that, I’ll first be active in the domestic leagues that are about to start. I will do my best to win the jersey one more time.”

Leitch also explained how he has managed to remain at the top of his game for so long, having made his international debut in 2008 at the age of 20. He said: “The most important thing is to work harder than your opponent. I think the most important thing is not just to run a lot, but to work smartly and hard.”

For now, Leitch’s focus will be on Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, whose first game of the season is on December 9.

Related

Thomas Ramos gives his take on controversial Cheslin Kolbe World Cup charge down

Of all the moments at the Rugby World Cup, there is a case that none was more important that Cheslin Kolbe's charge down in the quarter-final.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE It's time to let the England players take French leave It's time to let the England players take French leave
Search