Half-back pairing missing as Glasgow prepare for Benetton clash

Glasgow will be without last weekend’s half-back pairing of Jamie Dobie and Duncan Weir for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match at home to Benetton.

The club revealed on Friday that scrum-half Dobie has undergone surgery on an ankle injury sustained in last Saturday’s away win over Ospreys. In a further blow, stand-off Weir has been handed a three-game suspension after being cited for a dangerous tackle against Ospreys.

The ban will be reduced to two games should the former Scotland international complete the World Rugby coaching intervention programme, but he will play no part as Warriors host the Italians, with both sides having won three of their four URC matches so far.

“We’re looking forward to being back at home for the next two weeks for two big matches, beginning with Benetton this weekend, a challenge the players are incredibly excited by,” said Glasgow head coach Franco Smith.

“Benetton will pose a strong test; they have recruited well, had 22 players participate in the World Cup, and they’re at the top of their game at the moment. They’ve shown they can win away from home this season and pose a real all-round threat.

“We know that we will need to be at our best to meet the challenge, and we have trained well this week in preparation for what lies in store.”

Scotland hooker George Turner will make his first appearance for Glasgow since the World Cup, with Johnny Matthews dropping to the bench. George Horne is restored at scrum-half after being rested last weekend, while Scotland backs Kyle Steyn and Huw Jones are still out injured.