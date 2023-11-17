Half-back pairing missing as Glasgow prepare for Benetton clash
Glasgow will be without last weekend’s half-back pairing of Jamie Dobie and Duncan Weir for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match at home to Benetton.
The club revealed on Friday that scrum-half Dobie has undergone surgery on an ankle injury sustained in last Saturday’s away win over Ospreys. In a further blow, stand-off Weir has been handed a three-game suspension after being cited for a dangerous tackle against Ospreys.
The ban will be reduced to two games should the former Scotland international complete the World Rugby coaching intervention programme, but he will play no part as Warriors host the Italians, with both sides having won three of their four URC matches so far.
“We’re looking forward to being back at home for the next two weeks for two big matches, beginning with Benetton this weekend, a challenge the players are incredibly excited by,” said Glasgow head coach Franco Smith.
“Benetton will pose a strong test; they have recruited well, had 22 players participate in the World Cup, and they’re at the top of their game at the moment. They’ve shown they can win away from home this season and pose a real all-round threat.
“We know that we will need to be at our best to meet the challenge, and we have trained well this week in preparation for what lies in store.”
Scotland hooker George Turner will make his first appearance for Glasgow since the World Cup, with Johnny Matthews dropping to the bench. George Horne is restored at scrum-half after being rested last weekend, while Scotland backs Kyle Steyn and Huw Jones are still out injured.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.Go to comments
Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!Go to comments