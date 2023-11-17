Half-back pairing missing as Glasgow prepare for Benetton clash

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
31 - 23
FT
24 - 17
FT
22 - 22
FT
40 - 22
FT
20 - 19
FT
48 - 5
FT
9 - 13
FT
12 - 13
FT
26 - 17
FT
27 - 30
FT
23 - 16
FT
38 - 20
FT
35 - 16
FT
20 - 5
FT
10 - 3
FT
10 - 38
FT
54 - 5
FT
26 - 12
FT
31 - 23
FT
25 - 24
FT
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Heated exchange as referee has to tell coach 'Don't touch me'

2

The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ

3

Eddie Jones appointed England’s first overseas head coach OTD

4

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

5

'We are disappointed with how we ended it' - Johnson resigns OTD

More News More News

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

United Rugby Championship News

Ali Price ready to offer ‘different options’ after switch from rivals

Munster confirm three new signings, including Crusaders' Oli Jager

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

World Cup winning Springbok returns to start for Sharks

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Half-back pairing missing as Glasgow prepare for Benetton clash

By PA
SWANSEA, WALES - NOVEMBER 11: Jamie Dobie of Glasgow Warriors collects the ball from a scrum during the United Rugby Championship match between the Ospreys and Glasgow Warriors at the Swansea.com Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Glasgow will be without last weekend’s half-back pairing of Jamie Dobie and Duncan Weir for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match at home to Benetton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club revealed on Friday that scrum-half Dobie has undergone surgery on an ankle injury sustained in last Saturday’s away win over Ospreys. In a further blow, stand-off Weir has been handed a three-game suspension after being cited for a dangerous tackle against Ospreys.

The ban will be reduced to two games should the former Scotland international complete the World Rugby coaching intervention programme, but he will play no part as Warriors host the Italians, with both sides having won three of their four URC matches so far.

Related

Glasgow dig deep to battle from behind to secure victory at Ospreys

An impressive comeback from Glasgow Warriors saw them overturn a 10-0 deficit to win a hard-fought BKT United Rugby Championship encounter in Swansea.

Read Now

“We’re looking forward to being back at home for the next two weeks for two big matches, beginning with Benetton this weekend, a challenge the players are incredibly excited by,” said Glasgow head coach Franco Smith.

“Benetton will pose a strong test; they have recruited well, had 22 players participate in the World Cup, and they’re at the top of their game at the moment. They’ve shown they can win away from home this season and pose a real all-round threat.

“We know that we will need to be at our best to meet the challenge, and we have trained well this week in preparation for what lies in store.”

Scotland hooker George Turner will make his first appearance for Glasgow since the World Cup, with Johnny Matthews dropping to the bench. George Horne is restored at scrum-half after being rested last weekend, while Scotland backs Kyle Steyn and Huw Jones are still out injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Kyle Rowe: 'The day after I was made redundant, I saw the Glasgow boys training - that was brutal'

The Glasgow winger has suffered rejection, unemployment and injury on his route to Scotstoun.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Campese: 'Too many league people in our game has destroyed our game' Exclusive interview: Former Wallabies winger David Campese
Search