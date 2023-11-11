Glasgow dig deep to battle from behind to secure victory at Ospreys

An impressive comeback from Glasgow Warriors saw them overturn a 10-0 deficit to win a hard-fought BKT United Rugby Championship encounter 31-23 in Swansea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ospreys had no answer to Glasgow’s formidable line-out drive from which they scored all four of their tries.

Johnny Matthews scored two of them with Sione Vailanu and Allan Dell also on the try-scoring sheet. Duncan Weir converted all four and added a penalty.

Lions scrums coach Julian Redelinghuys talking about South African team and their physicality Lions scrums coach Julian Redelinghuys talking about South African team and their physicality

Keiran Williams and Reuben Morgan-Williams scored Ospreys’ tries with Jack Walsh kicking three penalties and two conversions.

Ospreys made the better start to take a fifth-minute lead. Glasgow conceded two penalties in quick succession to give the hosts an attacking platform with Williams on hand to drive over from close range.

Ospreys soon came close to scoring a second when Mat Protheroe took advantage of inaccurate handling from the Scots to kick ahead. The wing looked a likely scorer but his second kick forward resulted in the ball running dead before he could ground it.

Williams’ converted try was the only score of a competitive first quarter with stubborn defence from the Welsh Region and poor handling from Glasgow preventing the visitors from drawing level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ospreys suffered an injury blow when try-scorer Williams was forced to leave the field to fail an HIA with Weir yellow carded for the high challenge.

Walsh kicked the resulting penalty with George North introduced to replace Williams.

Weir returned from the sin-bin in time to see his side come onto the scoreboard with Matthews crashing over from a line-out drive. Weir’s conversion left Glasgow 10-7 adrift at the interval.

Four minutes after the restart, Matthews repeated the dose to put the visitors in front for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glasgow’s pack became increasingly dominant and their line-out drive proved unstoppable with Vailanu crashing over for their third try.

A second penalty from Walsh kept Ospreys in contention before they scored the best try of the night. Skilful passing created space for Luke Morgan to make ground before he kicked ahead with Morgan-Williams winning the race to touchdown.

Walsh converted and succeeded with his third penalty but Weir first kicked a penalty before Dell scored their bonus-point try after Justin Tipuric was yellow carded.