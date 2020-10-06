8:04am, 06 October 2020

Nigel Owens of Wales and Ireland’s Andrew Brace have been appointed to referee the 2020 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals respectively following a meeting of a selection committee chaired by EPCR’s head of match officials, Joel Jutge.

The vastly-experienced Owens will be taking charge of his seventh Heineken Champions Cup final, and his ninth European club decider in all, when Exeter Chiefs go head-to-head with Racing 92 at Ashton Gate on Saturday week, October 17.

Owens, who will be in the middle for his 115th tournament match, will have Scotland’s Mike Adamson and Craig Evans of Wales as his assistants, while Ian Davies, also of Wales, has been appointed as TMO.

Owens’ appointment completes his quick return to prominence after he sat out the quarter-final stages of the tournament, a lay-off followed by him getting the semi-final featuring Racing and Saracens in Paris.

He is set to create history next month when he becomes the first person to take charge of 100 Test matches, taking charge of France versus Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup in late November two weeks after he is set to officiate at England against Georgia.

Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup final meeting of Bristol Bears and RC Toulon in Aix-en-Provence on Friday week, October 16, will see Brace refereeing his first European final after taking charge of last month’s Guinness PRO14 decider. Brace will be assisted by Frank Murphy and George Clancy, also of Ireland, with Brian McNeice as TMO.

Challenge Cup final – Bristol Bears v RC Toulon

Friday, October 16 – Stade Maurice-David, Aix-en-Provence (21.00)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire); Assistant referees: Frank Murphy (Ire), George Clancy (Ire); TMO: Brian McNeice (Ire)

Heineken Champions Cup final – Exeter Chiefs v Racing 92

Saturday, October 17 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol (16.45)

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wal); Assistant referees: Mike Adamson (Sco), Craig Evans (Wal); TMO: Ian Davies (Wal)

