Italy alter four of their XV for the round two game away to Ireland

Italy have reacted to their plucky loss to England by naming a team showing just four changes to take on Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

The Italians had led the English 17-14 at half-time before losing 24-27 in Rome and their new boss Gonzalo Quesada has now announced a line-up with two alterations in the backs and two more in the pack for their Guinness Six Nations round two outing.

Ange Capuozzo, who was unavailable last week, will start at full-back with Tommaso Allan dropping to the bench and Stephen Varney, last weekend’s replacement scrum-half, takes over from the absent Alessandro Garbisi with Martin Page-Relo named as a sub.

Up front, Alessandro Izekor, another sub versus England, is the starting blindside with Sebastian Negri injured, while Manual Zuliani is also promoted to start at openside in place of Lorenzo Cannone, last week’s No8. Skipper Michele Lamaro switches from seven to eight to accommodate his Zuliani’s selecti0n.

Uncapped Exeter forward Ross Vintcent is named on the bench where there is a five/three forwards/backs split compared to the six/two named in round one.

Ireland, meanwhile, have made six changes from their XV that comfortably picked off France in round one.