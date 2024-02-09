Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
07:30
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:45
Sunday
10:00
Six Nations

Italy alter four of their XV for the round two game away to Ireland

By Liam Heagney
Italian players singing their national anthem last weekend (Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

Italy have reacted to their plucky loss to England by naming a team showing just four changes to take on Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italians had led the English 17-14 at half-time before losing 24-27 in Rome and their new boss Gonzalo Quesada has now announced a line-up with two alterations in the backs and two more in the pack for their Guinness Six Nations round two outing.

Ange Capuozzo, who was unavailable last week, will start at full-back with Tommaso Allan dropping to the bench and Stephen Varney, last weekend’s replacement scrum-half, takes over from the absent Alessandro Garbisi with Martin Page-Relo named as a sub.

Up front, Alessandro Izekor, another sub versus England, is the starting blindside with Sebastian Negri injured, while Manual Zuliani is also promoted to start at openside in place of Lorenzo Cannone, last week’s No8. Skipper Michele Lamaro switches from seven to eight to accommodate his Zuliani’s selecti0n.

Uncapped Exeter forward Ross Vintcent is named on the bench where there is a five/three forwards/backs split compared to the six/two named in round one.

Ireland, meanwhile, have made six changes from their XV that comfortably picked off France in round one.

Related

Six changes for Ireland as Andy Farrell names team to host Italy

The Irish were 38-17 winners in Marseille last Friday and the reaction has been to go with two backline alterations and four in their pack.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

2

Paddy Jackson secures future with new club deal

3

Exit bound Louis Lynagh backed into a corner by Harlequins

4

'It's not out of his job description' - Schalk Burger weighs in on Paul Willemse cards

5

Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over'

6

Felix Jones' England role questioned by ex Springboks

7

World Rugby statement: Referee change for Ireland versus Italy

8

Gregor Townsend on why he's axed Jamie Ritchie from Scotland 23

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

A French club's 'Moneyball' approach to scouting Tier Two talent

Aurillac is going all-in on emerging nations youngsters - and their plan is working.

FEATURE

Gatland game-plan must play to strengths of class of 2024

Wales look better suited to a game of pace and guile rather than the attritional style of Warren Gatland's first stint in charge.

FEATURE

Tomos Williams possesses the x-factor to rock Twickenham to its foundations

The livewire Welsh scrum-half is in the form of his life and has the tools to unsettle England's structured gameplan

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Neale 1 hours ago
RFU statement: Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks docked points

Why is the EQP bar set so ridiculously low anyway? It’s an RFU league so why aren’t they insisting on at least 17 or 18 EQP out of 23? If Leicester and Sale can’t even manage 13 they deserve kicking out. Ditto the men’s Premiership… if they want the RFU to bail them out with millions, EQP levels should be much higher than 15. Sort yourself out Sweeney!

1 Go to comments
D
David 2 1 hours ago
Six changes for Ireland as Andy Farrell names team to host Italy

That’s actually a bigger pack than the one picked last week with a back five of very big carriers. Would like to have seen Frawley getting more time off the bench as I’m not a fan of Byrne’s, but looking forward to seeing how Casey fares and seeing Larmour off the bench. Porter really needs to sort out his scrummaging, even if I think at the moment that he’s getting pinged on reputation a lot of the time. I thought Atonio at times last week was engaging at an angle with Porter forced to follow him inside, but even if I’m right he needs to work out how to get straight and show the refs a better picture.

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 1 hours ago
The 'interesting assumption' that irks England camp ahead of Wales

I think a good few taffs will regret selling the slate off their roof to fund the trip to Twickenham come final whistle tomorrow. They’re going to kop a pasting…

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 3 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

You meant to say the FORMER Argentine coach, Cheika. Felipe was already named HC.

13 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
Springboks on verge of multi-million dollar investment deal

Can’t wait for US private equity to screw up Springbok rugby….hello 200US$ tickets and 150US$ jerseys

3 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
England: Standing Feyi-Waboso down against Wales wasn't considered

The whiff of treachery will hang around the England bench at Twickenham.

3 Go to comments
c
chrash 7 hours ago
Sam Warburton makes 'massive' Lions prediction about England rookie

Couldn’t agree more that he’s a really exciting prospect - a real standout from the Italy v England game last week. In terms of Lions selection, I would imagine this will depend on Farrell’s approach - his success with Ireland in getting them well-drilled with a dynamic pack focussed on link play won’t necessarily be achievable in the shorter time frame he’ll have with the Lions. So an aggressive, destructive 6 to get them over the gain line and fire up the defence would no doubt be a great asset if there are teething problems getting systems with more complexity going!

1 Go to comments
M
Mitch 8 hours ago
Bernard Foley: 'I know I’m biased but rugby has got the best product'

It's all well and good having a strong international game but if the game isn’t strong in Australia, you won’t have a strong Wallabies side and thus no meaningful success on the world stage.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 8 hours ago
Ireland vs Italy | Six Nations | Live Scores, Results & News | RugbyPass

Italy by 8. lol.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 8 hours ago
England vs Wales | Six Nations | Live Scores, Results & News | RugbyPass

What’s with the head to head with Farrell not evening playing? Anyway, Tight to the end - arm wrestle stuff. England by 10. Fords Boot to accumulate the points.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 8 hours ago
Scotland vs France | Six Nations | Live Scores, Results & News | RugbyPass

Scotland by 5 and an enormously gripping week in the media next week. I think we’ll see tit-for-tat tries being scored. Scotland to sneak the victory. Finn Russel looked very dangerous half 1 last week. French forwards looked heavy on the feet. Scotland to run.

1 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 8 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Hi Nick, the argument for a more attacking mindset is compelling and well made. On the other side of that is how little I enjoyed the Bath Bristol match watching it live. It didn’t feel like a proper game. When defence is optional, your traditional fan struggles to take the outcome seriously. If a team finds the courage to play with an aggressive mindset in a clutch situation, like Quins did when winning the GP a couple of years back against odds, fans will gasp at the audacity and go along for the ride. If nobody tackles and games are routinely point-a-minute affairs, then it doesn’t feel like there’s anything meaningful being played for. Well, to me at least.

13 Go to comments
S
Simon 9 hours ago
England: Standing Feyi-Waboso down against Wales wasn't considered

The only people making a fuss about this is England. Wales frankly don’t care if he plays or not. He made his choice, he never really figured in Welsh coaches thoughts and made it clear he wants to stay in England. He may have been born in Wales but that does not make you Welsh. The thing in your chest that beats to send your blood around your body is what makes you Welsh and his obviously is not!

3 Go to comments
M
Mitch 9 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Nick, it seems like thees’s real buy-in between referees, players and coaches in England about what they want the game to look like as a spectacle. This has worked well for the past few years. Yes, you still see the odd tryless match which ends 12-6 but those games are few and far between. How Luke Pearce didn't get a knock out match at the World Cup is a tad bizarre too.

13 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
'Real deal' Chandler Cunningham-South compared to LeBron James

Love to see him start maybe at 8 with Earle at 7

2 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 11 hours ago
How England are stealing the Springbok defensive structure - Beyond 80

Springboks aren’t even playing in the Six Nations but are living rent free in the minds of European rugby 🤣🤣🤣

1 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 11 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

Ben Smith is right about “World Cup hangover” but wow, its been months now and European rugby are still in tears 🤣🤣🤣

27 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 11 hours ago
Harry Potter already thriving in Force's bid for 'edge to edge exciting rugby'

Named Harry Potter but has the hair and gormless demeanour of Ron Weasley.

1 Go to comments
G
Giannis 11 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Hello, no contestation about your analysis just a few remarks on your second chapter. As a statistician I can’t say that 19 english won games over 32 possible is statiscally different than a head or tail flip. Nor is 6 qualified english teams over ten so good considering that you say yourself that the english teams are so close from each other and we know that so many europeans teams are qualified this year even when losing games. These statistics notes do not bring weight to the rest of the analysis. From an audience point of view we can only regret that the attack spirit has not reached yet the english national team.

13 Go to comments
m
matt 14 hours ago
'Real deal' Chandler Cunningham-South compared to LeBron James

Lebron James? Simmer down

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over' Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over'
Search