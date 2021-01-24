10:07am, 24 January 2021

After a promising Autumn Nations Cup, Wales flanker James Botham was one of the surprise omissions from Wayne Pivac’s Guinness Six Nations squad.

Botham initially made headlines due to his famous grandad Sir Ian Botham, the English cricketing legend, and the fact that 22-year-old had sworn allegiance to the Welsh dragon and not the red rose.

Yet soon it was the Cardiff Blues flanker’s impressive performances that were doing the talking for him on the pitch. A strong debut against Georgia was followed by solid performances against Italy and England.

Wayne Pivac explains why he didn’t pick James Botham:

Yet it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

Leaving aside his exclusion from Pivac’s most recent squad selection – being passed over for the experience of established star Josh Navidi and recalled British and Irish Lions Dan Lydiate isn’t much of a snub to be fair – Botham admits to having put his foot in it on one of his early Welsh camps.

Speaking to Ross Harris in an in-depth interview with TheXV, Botham detailed the faux pas in the lead up to the match with England.

“Alun Wyn is a really nice guy and he’s the best player, but I made the mistake of speaking when he was speaking. It was an accident – and I would never do it again,” recalled a still apologetic Botham.