'It came at a really good time' - Sarah McKenna on coaching transition
Timing is everything in sport, just ask Sarah McKenna, whose transition from professional player to elite coach has been aided in part by a degree of serendipity.
It is only 12 months since McKenna was part of a Red Roses squad who powered their way to another Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam to bring the curtain down on the Simon Middleton era in style.
McKenna had been a near-constant presence in the England squad under Middleton, when fit, but with her playing time increasingly limited and her mid-30s on the horizon, she understood change was not only coming for her coach.
That is why when the phone call arrived last year to deliver the news that her Red Roses contract was not being renewed, it was not unexpected. The only question on her mind: what’s next?
“Being self-aware around my age and the next cycle, I wasn’t on the right side of selection anymore,” McKenna tells RugbyPass, “I think I could predict that it was coming.”
Fortunately, she did not need to wait long for an answer to her personal conundrum.
In August, McKenna noticed a missed call from England Women’s U20 head coach LJ Lewis, who it transpired had got in touch to offer her an assistant coach role.
“I had previously been into 20s camps when Amy Turner was head coach and then worked again with LJ here, just invited in as someone who was a Red Roses player to help and assist, and that was great,” McKenna says.
“You’d have to ask LJ what it was that led to her picking up the phone to me but when I saw her on a missed call, I did think, ‘Could this be that call?’
“I had no inkling of it beforehand, so it was a nice surprise when we had that conversation, and it probably was about that time I suppose, once I’d been able to have a little bit of a break after the Red Roses stuff and think about what I wanted.
“It came at a really good time because it was the time I was starting to think, ‘OK, I need to get into something now’.”
In truth, McKenna had taken the first step on the road towards coaching more than half a decade earlier, albeit almost by accident, with her local club Old Albanian Saints.
“I was never very purposeful about being a coach there, it just happened,” she admits.
“It was when I didn’t get that Red Roses contract, it was like, well, what’s next in my career? I did think, ‘actually, it is something I want to pursue more’, so I could get stuck in, and I suppose delve more into what it’s really about.”
Another crucial juncture came during Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.
McKenna was naturally disappointed not to see more action on the pitch – her only appearance came as part of a heavily rotated side against South Africa – but running water in the final, and being hooked up to the coaches’ box, gave her a unique insight.
“I had an earpiece in and was able to hear and pass on messages from the coaches, so I got that experience from a totally different lens,” she explains.
“Again, it’s probably at that point where some of those thoughts about, you know, ‘I’d like to go into coaching’, started.
“Who gets to do that? Being on a mic listening to what the coaches are saying and during a World Cup final [when] you’ve just had a red card and you’re trying to problem solve that. And you’ve just had a concussion and you’ve got a player off for an HIA … wow! Incredible.”
When McKenna speaks to RugbyPass, she has recently returned from North America where she spent two weeks fully embedded in the Great Britain women’s sevens set-up as part of the Gallagher High Performance Academy.
One of ten female coaches invited onto their country’s coaching staff for the HSBC SVNS tournaments in Vancouver and Los Angeles, McKenna also missed the call from Great Britain head coach Ciaran Beattie delivering the good news.
But it was a trip that has clearly energised the Saracens stalwart. “I’m so grateful that that phone call was made to me because the experience as a coach was invaluable,” she says.
“Probably more than invaluable, a bit life-changing in terms of my coaching, the thought it provoked and some of the improvements I’ve made and what I’ve learnt.
“It’s been amazing, I was lucky enough to come straight back from LA and put some of those things into practice straight away, which I think is one of the best things you can do.
“You can go to these things; you can always pick up and put down as much as you want. But I was able to pick up so much and then put it into practice straight away.
“So, I’ve been able to sort of compound some of my learnings immediately. I’m just feeling on such a high after that experience and just really excited to try and continue that and keep improving.”
McKenna is grateful for the generosity of Beattie and his staff in Vancouver and LA, but she was also exposed to the reality of why a programme such as the High Performance Academy – a World Rugby initiative to help increase the number of female coaches in the elite game – is needed.
“On the World Series itself, there were very few women on those coaching teams,” she adds.
“So, it was evident that there’s a gap in that space. But it was just great to see, you know, that there’s potential and there’s people coming through and really capable people.”
It is fitting that sevens should be playing a pivotal role in McKenna’s coaching education given the success she enjoyed, and enjoyment she derived, from playing the shorter format.
McKenna admits that “nothing came close” to playing at Women’s RWC 2021 yet some of her fondest memories as a player came from her time as part of the England sevens squad.
“I made so many friends, lifelong friends, incredible memories, incredible experiences that you wouldn’t believe and [were] just so unique,” McKenna says.
“It’s been incredible being all over the world. I’ve got a massive smile on my face, even just thinking about it now and I just feel incredibly grateful for the career I had.
“Some of the travelling with sevens was pretty special. I think especially around that 2015 year when I was in that core sevens group, flying around the world to some pretty odd places at times.
“I suppose it’s not really like the flashy things that you remember. It’s not being in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa taking a photo.
“It’s probably just the really obscure moments when someone’s done something really stupid in the corridor. And that just makes you just think and laugh.
“Or going into someone’s room and turning their room over, just thinking you were so funny.
“I mean, it’s silly but it’s probably not those posed moments where you’re in those pictures. It’s probably the times that you don’t have the camera out.”
McKenna’s penchant for practical jokes has led to some confusion now she is coaching several players with England’s U20s who she shares a changing room with at Saracens.
“As a player, I am a little bit different to how I have to be as a coach,” she admits. “So, I think they turn up to camp here and they’re a little bit like, ‘Who are you going to be today?’”
Don’t expect her to change too much, though. McKenna’s coaching philosophy is centred on maximising opportunities through expression and enabling her players “to have every confidence to have fun”.
There were signs during England Women’s U20’s 99-5 victory against the Army in Havant last month that McKenna is getting that balancing act just right.
Comments on RugbyPass
I would not be paying too much attention to what Stephen Ferris has to say. He has form with these sorts of comments. Ulster look to be in a real mess right now. Kitsie is the first South African not to have been a big hit in Ulster. I think he has just been unlucky, walking into the mess. Probably for the best that he goes…. back to SA ?15 Go to comments
This author knows nothing about the NFL, Antoine Dupont has all it takes to be a top quarterback as well as rugby half.5 Go to comments
Bulls1 Go to comments
different team when your playmaker is on song…last week vs Crusaders was pretty ordinary, and gifting 7 points didn't help either…the ‘canes at home a tough game to win, but doable with Roigard absent…or not…the tackle on DMac was fair…Inisi’s shoulder contacted chest high and arms were wrapping his hips, no head contact and DMac got up and played on… good to see no “holywood acting” by our professional players compared to some others…a future AB.. tactic maybe…or not…7 Go to comments
Agree with most of this. Razor has an ability to pull teams together, be happy and have them focused for crunch matches. The makeup of his first team will definitely be impacted by injuries but across the five SRP teams there is quality to handle England - providing selections in the second and back rows have the right mix. With Scooter, Tuipulotu, Lord, PPP, McWhannell, Vai’i, Selby-Rickit, Strange, Darry, Walker-Leawere the second row has some options and imo, a number of these players have made strides in recent years. The back row will be interesting as there are so many options and rising prospects. International players need height in the loose as well as all the other skills expected of an AB loosie. All 5 teams have at least one, if not several prospects. No fear.3 Go to comments
Is it any wonder why parents aren't encouraging there children to play rugby. Watching Chiefs play last night, why was there no repercussions for the tackle on Damian MacKenzie, token arm use, mainly shoulder to the head, Did the referee think that was acceptable, Is rugby learning anything regarding head injuries. And obviously the tackler thought it was a huge joke judging by the look on his face. Wake up Rugby before it's to late.7 Go to comments
*Go the Canes*11 Go to comments
Nice guy great player.1 Go to comments
Also Kitsie is used to scrummaging alongside Frans and others. He has performed well when he has played with them because they know each other well. I would say it's less Kitshoff and more the coaches needing to figure out where he is properly placed. And how he functions. Stormers know exactly who he plays well with and so when he returns it will be like speaking your home language. It will come naturally15 Go to comments
Can’t be a Bok flyhalf if he can’t kick the Big Points1 Go to comments
Was there the same kind of hand wringing (or excitement depending on which side of the discussion you were on) about a exodus from America to rugby when Dan Lyle came over and not only excelled at Bath but actually became team captain?16 Go to comments
To be fair, it must be really tough spending 5 months with an international side peaking for a short run of games, playing the best rugby of your career, and then being expected to perform at the same level immediately upon moving across and world to play for a mediocre club side. The fear for south africa must be whether Kitshoff will be able to get back into form over the summer, or whether, at 32 years old, he’s now a fading force. Presumably Nché and Steenekamp will be 1&17 for the bulk of the next four years, but things could get a bit dicey if Erasmus isn't able to keep relying on Kitshoff as a big-game player for the rest of 2024 at the least.15 Go to comments
Didn’t realise Aussie had to pick equal amounts from each province? Surely I have misunderstood? Thats pc gone mad right there.97 Go to comments
Been stealing his paycheque in Belfast. Best he goes back to subpar SH rugby and settle in. Another Saffa who can't hack NH rugby.4 Go to comments
Top rugby players and top NFL players have skills that differ more than they overlap. Running backs and wingers both need to be fast, strong and elusive runners. But running backs also need to be expert blockers (illegal in rugby), trusted receivers of forward passes (illegal in rugby), and experienced readers of carefully disguised defensive plays (radically different from rugby). Wingers need to excel at tackling (offensive players seldom tackle in the NFL), kick chasing (a special teams thing thing in American Football, and very different), defensive clearance kicks (not a thing in NFL), passes/offloads (“laterals” are mostly used in trick plays in NFL), jackling at rucks (no rucks in NFL, it’s all the equivalent of first phase in rugby), covering for the fullback on defense (defense is mostly not a thing for an NFL offense), and playing every minute of an 80 minute game (vs the offense being on the field for less than 30m, and a running back not playing for all offensive snaps anyway). Thats far from a comprehensive list of differences, and a similar list applies to wide receiver, or any other position in NFL. It’s not that LRZ and other rugby players can’t learn the NFL stuff (and unlearn the rugby stuff), but you don’t learn it by reading a book or watching videos. As with riding a bicycle (but 1,000 times more complex), understanding helps, but you have to do it to learn it. “Football IQ” comes with experience. On the face of it the numbers suggest that the NFL could attract rugby players (8m-9m rugby players worldwide, vs 1m-2m American Football players). But the US players are essentially in a single system from high school to the NFL, and the college players have faced stiff competition for the well financially-rewarded 80,000 places. By the end of their college careers the players have spent 4 years competing against top athletes to be picked for huge games (with crowds that are frequently twice the size of a typical rugby international btw). So by the time players enter the NFL draft (typically aged 23), they have tons of experience of the nuances of the game. So a player like LRZ that appears at age 23 with tons of useless skills, and a big deficit in most of the requisite skills, has a mountain to climb. Worse than that, the one thing he needs is game time, but all he will get is practice time and book/video learning. It’s not impossible for him to develop into a specialist role by the Sept start of the season, but being a well rounded running back or wide receiver by then would be unheard of. So, maybe he is good enough for the Chiefs practice squad this year. Maybe he can even be used in simple plays, or special teams plays, that don’t involve too much Football IQ. But the chances of him being an all-downs running back or wide receiver are approximately zero. Could he build up to being a starter for the 2025-2026 season? Maybe, but the average career of an NFL running back or wide receiver is between 2.5 and 3 years. And it’s 30%-40% shorter for non-drafted players (like LRZ). Its not Impossible for LRZ to beat these odds, but there will be no stream of successful mid-career switches from top class rugby to the NFL.5 Go to comments
There isn’t a hope this fella gets capped by England. He is super rugby level but nowhere near international level for a top 5 side. England have Fin Smith, Marcus Smith and George Ford ahead and better than him. If he throws his hat in with the Scots he might be successful and get afew caps further down the line. Russell, Kinghorn and Healy are superior players in their all round games but he’d get ahead of Hastings and Redpath who are very average.13 Go to comments
NFL is as threatening to Rugby as putt putt is to golf.5 Go to comments
Lots of trys by the looks of things1 Go to comments
Jeff Wilson Surely was an All Balck6 Go to comments
Thanks once again Nick. I more or less agree with the squad, though I think that not having someone who is available, but leaving, is irrational. Nawaqanitawase must be picked IMO … if his form warrants it. Having said that, his form has dropped a bit as the year has progressed, but if he is rated as a top 2 winger he must be selected. We (Australia) cannot afford to play anything other than our best side in every match. We must win. The general sporting public have had enough. Rugby Union can no longer display the unwarranted hubris that it has become famous for over the last 25 years in Australia any more. The game has become a laughing stock because of the hubris as much as for any other reason. That’s why I agree with your premise that Waratah players shouldn't get a walk up start. Nor should chaps who went to a particular school, or chaps who friends of friends. Overall it looks like we are developing some good players,… though their form seems to drop in all of the Oz sides when a decent front row isnt present. We are a fair bit behind in this area, notwithstanding Bell, Tuopo (occasionally), Gibbon, Nonggor (maybe), Taleki, and Alaalatoa (hopefully soon). Not sure about Slipper. We don't have enough, and that effects the back rowers and the backs. I'm liking Dungunu as a bench 23, because he can certainly liven things up if needed.97 Go to comments