Paddy Jackson secures future with new club deal
Former Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson has secured his future by extending his Lyon contract until 2026 – report Midi Olympique.
Since joining Jackson has made a significant at the LOU, appearing in 16 matches and starting in ten so far this season.
While Lyon are having a difficult season and are currently stuck near the bottom of the Top 14, Jackson has been one of the brighter lights at the club. He has bagged more than 20 points in three separate matches so far this campaign and despite the competition for the 10 jersey from Léo Berdeu, Jackson’s early-season form and kicking accuracy seem to have edged him in front.
Fabien Gengenbacher’s team faces a challenging phase as they strive to improve their standing, only two points ahead of Oyonnax.
Jackson signed for the French club following the demise of Gallagher Premiership side London Irish last season.
The 32-year-old had originally joined London Irish from Perpignan a year after having his contract with Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union terminated. This came after he was found not guilty of rape alongside fellow Ulster player Stuart Olding following an incident in Belfast in 2018.
Jackson’s signing by London Irish saw Guinness – who had sponsored London Irish for almost 30 years – and a number of other advertisers, drop the club, a move that in retrospect contributed to Exiles’ eventual demise.
