Ireland not at All Blacks level claims former Test foe
Despite their fine form in the this year’s Guinness Six Nations, Chris Ashton doesn’t believe that Ireland are yet the level of the All Blacks or South Africa.
Ireland have won their first two games of this tournament at something of canter and having be winning wide praise.
It comes however just three and half months after yet another Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit and for Ashton, it creates a bright line between the men in green and the likes of the New Zealand and the Springboks.
“I’d love to put this Ireland team in the same category of some of those all-conquering All Blacks teams, but there is a big difference between winning a Grand Slam and winning a World Cup,” said Ashton. “Ireland know that better than anybody having not been able to progress to a World Cup semi-final in their history.
“Within Europe, Ireland have definitely been the best team, but they haven’t been able to demonstrate that at a World Cup, which is their only Achilles heel if we are comparing them with the likes of South Africa and the All Black.
Ashton doesn’t think Wales have what it takes to knock them off their perch in Round 3.
“Unfortunately, in rugby, we always want to play everything down and not get too carried away with performances and how things are going,” mused Ashton.
“I think for Farrell’s players, when they get past Wales, which I have no doubt they will, I do think there will be some sort of dramatic unexpected win in the tournament somewhere in this Six Nations because there always is.
“Will Wales throw that up? I don’t think so, so that sets up something for England vs Ireland at Twickenham. That will be a great occasion. I think if you’re Andy Farrell you need to play down all of the noise and take it one game at a time. There is an opportunity to make history with back-to-back Grand Slams.
Regarding their players, former winger Ashton has been impressed by rookie Munster wing Calvin Nash.
“Calvin has been in good form all year. He has had a great season at Munster and is such a strong carrier. I think that he has done well in his first few international games. He has been helped by the fact that he is going into such a strong Ireland team.
“Everyone knows their role in the team, and they are so efficient. The team are creating spaces around the edges of the pitch and it’s a really nice team to be in if you play as a winger. I think he has done well.”
One of Ireland’s biggest weaknesses - a lack of depth - has been partly addressed over the last few years by turning to Kiwi and Aussie players but you still feel they are a couple of key injuries away from being extremely vulnerable. In latter parts of the World Cup it’s about having at least two world class players in each position and Ireland just don’t have that. The Boks and, to a lesser extent, the All Blacks do. That’s the difference.1 Go to comments
Absolutely filthy collection of back three talent they’re putting together1 Go to comments
Decision made Suck it up Stop bleating about it and move on24 Go to comments
And pigs to fly…14 Go to comments
Zach Mercer must have done something fairly horrible in Borthwick’s tea…11 Go to comments
Easy to criticise with no solution? Here’s the solution: Rugby League was revolutionised when the 5M behind the ruck rule was changed to 10M. The referee stands on the 10M line, not so close to the ruck and sees less. Rugby union referees run around the ruck like lunatics yelling instructions and looking for penalties they can award. Change behind the last foot to 5M and all is solved with a much more open game, less offside penalties and less officiating from referees.24 Go to comments
They haven’t felt the loss of Sexton because their forwards, and all the players around him are possibly the most efficient and effective rugby machine since the 2015 ABs. He’s a very high quality 10 who is showing he is great when on the front foot, but anyone can play that role. The benchmark of how much they miss Sexton will come in the summer. July tests vs SA will be the most pressure a 10 can come under. Sexton was one of the best in those types of situations. In a super close arm wrestle Sexton almost always played his best games, and came up with clutch plays.7 Go to comments
Barbeary should be starting against Scotland11 Go to comments
I disagree with people who say Lord is too small or skinny. Look at someone like Tadhg Beirne, he is an absolute menace in all aspects of the game and would probably make the bench of a World XV. People have been saying for years that Ardie is too small to play No.8 but he gives absolutely nothing away to bigger players. I also think Retallick was at his absolute best 5-6 years ago when he was a bit lighter. Being lanky didn’t stop him from being the best lock in the world for a time, as well as the ABs most influential player and world player of the year. Also the game has reached peak slowness. There already is and will continue to be a strong appetite to speed the game up. Some of these massive units tipping 130kg+ will really struggle in that context.15 Go to comments
Say what you will, Scotland was robbed of a deserved win because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.24 Go to comments
It strikes me as very odd that Dan Kelly & Seb Atkinson aren’t involved I'd have picked the two of them, plus Joe Cokanasiga & Lewis Ludlam for the main England squad. I understand the latter two might be viewed by Borthwick as on their way out, but Atkinson and Kelly will surely be in contention for years to come. I’m particularly surprised Kelly is left out given that he was originally touted to be a starter when Borthwick first took over. On the plus side, Fisilau is a good inclusion who shouldn’t be far off the main squad.11 Go to comments
Refereeing is too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and time consuming. The public have been telling rugby administrators these truths forever. Nick Berry did not stop telling players of both teams how to play the game from kickoff to the final whistle. Rugby teams don’t want to play any rugby in their own half because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.24 Go to comments
I think that re-invigorating the A team is an excellent idea as it provides another clear step in the development pathway for Test players. Not sure how the Clubs feel about it, but if Borthwick has managed to convince them to buy into it, that is a genuine achievement in his tenure. Perhaps it shows what can be achieved with a collaborative approach rather than Eddie Jones’ confrontational nonsense.11 Go to comments
Italy need some “glue” to link backs and forwards, a new game plan and Quesada for sure has one (watch the tries in the first half Ita-Eng match). Anyway 36 points from Ireland in Dublin without Negri Lamb Cannone and others in front row, was a miracle4 Go to comments
So Dupont doesn’t want to be a bad loser by complaining, but he complains anyway. Great, great player; not so great diplomat.25 Go to comments
Charlie Ewels!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!8 Go to comments
While Crowley is a good player any 10 that plays behind the current Irish forwards and 9 will look good. Reserve judgement if and when the Ireland team are under pressure.7 Go to comments
It’s going to be impossible for the Boks to repeat with their MVP now retired. Barnes isn’t going to be be to hand you another undeserved championship again. Now go back to your third world ignorance. It’s what you truly excel at.22 Go to comments
With all the technology around (it started with Hawkeye in cricket 25 years ago!) you would have thought that someone would have been able to come up with _some_ idea or other for rugby? Oh no, sorry, of course the amateurs in the English RFU would have vetoed it I'm sure. Moving on…24 Go to comments
I wonder why Narawa isn’t playing. Still injured?1 Go to comments