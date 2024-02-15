Ireland not at All Blacks level claims former Test foe

Despite their fine form in the this year’s Guinness Six Nations, Chris Ashton doesn’t believe that Ireland are yet the level of the All Blacks or South Africa.

Ireland have won their first two games of this tournament at something of canter and having be winning wide praise.

It comes however just three and half months after yet another Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit and for Ashton, it creates a bright line between the men in green and the likes of the New Zealand and the Springboks.

“I’d love to put this Ireland team in the same category of some of those all-conquering All Blacks teams, but there is a big difference between winning a Grand Slam and winning a World Cup,” said Ashton. “Ireland know that better than anybody having not been able to progress to a World Cup semi-final in their history.

“Within Europe, Ireland have definitely been the best team, but they haven’t been able to demonstrate that at a World Cup, which is their only Achilles heel if we are comparing them with the likes of South Africa and the All Black.

Ashton doesn’t think Wales have what it takes to knock them off their perch in Round 3.

“Unfortunately, in rugby, we always want to play everything down and not get too carried away with performances and how things are going,” mused Ashton.

“I think for Farrell’s players, when they get past Wales, which I have no doubt they will, I do think there will be some sort of dramatic unexpected win in the tournament somewhere in this Six Nations because there always is.

“Will Wales throw that up? I don’t think so, so that sets up something for England vs Ireland at Twickenham. That will be a great occasion. I think if you’re Andy Farrell you need to play down all of the noise and take it one game at a time. There is an opportunity to make history with back-to-back Grand Slams.

Regarding their players, former winger Ashton has been impressed by rookie Munster wing Calvin Nash.

“Calvin has been in good form all year. He has had a great season at Munster and is such a strong carrier. I think that he has done well in his first few international games. He has been helped by the fact that he is going into such a strong Ireland team.

“Everyone knows their role in the team, and they are so efficient. The team are creating spaces around the edges of the pitch and it’s a really nice team to be in if you play as a winger. I think he has done well.”