Ireland internationals call time on careers

By PA
PA

    Ireland Women pair Hannah Tyrrell and Katie Fitzhenry have announced their respective retirements from international rugby.

    Tyrrell, aged 30, and 32-year-old Fitzhenry were members of their country’s 2015 Six Nations-winning squad and were selected for the 2017 World Cup on home soil.

    Versatile back Tyrrell, who can operate at fly-half or on the wing, won 20 caps, while centre Fitzhenry has represented Ireland 13 times.

    The duo have also been ever-present and influential figures in the Ireland Women’s Sevens squad, playing 103 and 79 times respectively in that code.

    Tyrrell told the Irish Rugby Football Union website: “I never imagined where this journey would take me.

    “Getting to play rugby for Ireland in both Sevens and XVs, getting to travel the world, getting to play in a home World Cup, and being part of a Six Nations-winning squad will forever be some of my greatest sporting memories.”

    Fitzhenry, who will formally retire in July, said: “I’ve been lucky to put on the green jersey for the last seven years across both the Sevens and XVs formats, and to witness the Irish women’s rugby and the programme grow into what it is today has been a privilege.”

