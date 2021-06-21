Get the latest rugby news direct to your inbox! Get the latest rugby news direct!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Ireland fans get greenlight for summer Tests

By PA
The Aviva Stadium /PA

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    Ireland rugby fans have been given the green light to return to the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 17 months for the summer Tests against Japan and the United States.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Capacity for the Japan game on Saturday, July 3 will be limited to 3,000 supporters, with 6,000 people permitted to attend the USA’s visit to Dublin a week later.

    The pilot events will be the first time fans have been at the 51,700-seater stadium since February 8, 2020, when Andy Farrell’s men beat Wales 24-14 in the Guinness Six Nations.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    Irish Rugby Football Union chief executive Philip Browne said in a statement: “These games are initial positive steps on the journey back to hopefully full stadia across the island.

    “The numbers are small, but I am sure spectators will make themselves heard in cheering on the team.

    “We hope that this programme, if successful, will put us all in a strong position to welcome back larger numbers of fans to the Aviva Stadium in the autumn when we will have three international rugby fixtures, including games against New Zealand and Argentina.”

    The IRFU will allocate 300 tickets for the Japan game to frontline workers in recognition of their contribution during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    The new propping blood gunning for All Blacks selection The All Blacks will look to rejuvenate their front-row in 2021. Which men are due a call-up? Tom Vinicombe Jerome Kaino’s final bow Four years on from his departure from New Zealand, Jerome Kaino is enjoying his final days as a player. Patrick McKendry How the Blues and Highlanders will approach their finals clash Analysis: There may be similarities in how NZ's Super Rugby teams play, but they each have their quirks. Ben Wylie A handful of debutants likely for All Blacks re-build After a limited year in 2020, the All Blacks finally have a full calendar ahead of them to rebuild. Gregor Paul Neil Barnes’ old-school impact on the Chiefs Neil Barnes' tenure with the Chiefs is coming to an end after five years with the franchise. Michael Pulman

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ireland fans get greenlight for summer Tests

    Search