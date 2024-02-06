Ireland and Springboks receive positive injury update from Munster

Munster have been handed a huge boost ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash with the Scarlets next Friday with double World Cup winner RG Snyman returning to training.

The second-row has been out since the World Cup final, after undergoing surgery for a shoulder/chest injury he picked up in the 12-11 win over the All Blacks at the Stade de France.

Whether he will be match-fit to feature in Wales is unknown, but this is a boost to Graham Rowntree with so many of his players on duty with Ireland during the Guinness Six Nations.

The injury update also provides a boost to Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad, with lock Tom Ahern also returning to training this week after completing his return to play protocols after being hospitalised in the Investec Champions Cup loss to Northampton Saints. The 23-year-old was one of three ‘Training Panellists’ in Ireland’s initial Six Nations squad.

Saints hooker Curtis Langdon has since been handed a four-week ban for making contact to the head of Ahern with his knee.

Snyman’s return could be a timely fillip to the reigning URC champions as they seek to defend their title. Munster are currently languishing in eleventh place in the league, and their prospects in Europe do not look too bright either with a trip to Franklin’s Gardens to face the high-flying Northampton in the round of 16. But having a double World Cup winner returning to your ranks for the first time this season could have an immeasurable impact.

The Springbok is also nearing the denouement of his four-year stay at Thomond Park and will want to end his time on a high before joining bitter rivals Leinster next season.

Munster also reported that lock Cian Hurley is upping his training load as he recovers from an Achilles injury.