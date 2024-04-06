'Incredible moment' - Will Skelton lauded over incident against Stormers

Towering La Rochelle second row Will Skelton demonstrated remarkable sportsmanship in his side’s tense Investec Champions Cup victory over the DHL Stormers in Cape Town this afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Stormers, the game was marred by injuries, depleting their personnel and leaving them without substitutions towards the end of the game.

A collision involving Moerat and Skelton in the 59th minute certainly caught the eye.

In a wholesome moment amidst the brutality of the make-or-break European knockout game, the Wallaby giant’s quick thinking prevented further injury to Stormers’ captain – Salmaan Moerat – who had attempted to tackle Skelton.

Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker on team’s previous encounter with La Rochelle The reunions will continue for the Stormers this weekend when they welcome Stade Rochelais to Cape Town Stadium for their Champions Cup Round of 16 match on Saturday. Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker on team’s previous encounter with La Rochelle The reunions will continue for the Stormers this weekend when they welcome Stade Rochelais to Cape Town Stadium for their Champions Cup Round of 16 match on Saturday.

Moerat suffered a heavy blow to the head and crumpled to the floor. Skelton – showing exceptional awareness – shielded Moerat from additional impact while signalling for medical assistance.

Fortunately, thanks to Skelton’s immediate response to the Stormers’ lock was able to make a speedy exit from the field for a head injury assessment (HIA).

This act of concern and sportsmanship was a highlight in the game, showcasing Skelton’s character on the field.

Standing at 6’8 and weighing 150kg, Skelton has been a key player for La Rochelle, contributing significantly to their dominance in European club rugby over the last two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

His physicality and skill have been central to La Rochelle’s victories over Leinster in consecutive finals. The match against the Stormers was crucial, with La Rochelle overcoming a 13-point halftime deficit to lead 17 – 16 with time winding down. The win now sets up a potential rematch with Leinster, should the Irish province beat Leicester Tigers in Dublin tonight.