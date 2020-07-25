5:58pm, 25 July 2020

One of the heroes from the Hurricanes 34-32 shock win over the Crusaders was young midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen, who impressed fans online with his dominant display over All Black centre Jack Goodhue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tasked with coming up against the experienced Jack Goodhue and debutant Fetuli Paea, the 22-year-old Hurricane tore through the Crusaders with regularity.

Although Ngani Laumape stole the show against the Blues, it was the young outside centre who won the plaudits against the Crusaders. Punching on to the ball with dangerous line running, Umaga-Jensen made two first half clean breaks, one of which set up the Hurricanes first try to Wes Goosen.

The next generation of All Blacks hookers

As the see-saw contest played out, it was Umaga-Jensen again who scored a crucial try to put the Hurricanes up by two scores 31-20. Injured in the act of scoring, it was his last play of the night before going off.

It didn’t stop fans online awarding him the Man of the Match for his stunning display, which fans described as ‘bullying’ Jack Goodhue, ‘killing’ him every time he touched the ball.

Umaga-Jensen is bullying Goodhue I can’t say I saw that coming #CRUvHUR — Ben (@BencerasaIe) July 25, 2020

Umaga-Jensen is almost killing Goodhue everytime he has the ball. MoTM for me should Canes win #CRUvHUR — Edgar (@omolloed) July 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Umaga-Jensen loves that hard punch line into contact. One in the build up and another for the try assist for Wes Goosen. This is gonna be a cracker of a game #CRUvHUR #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Ross Barnett (@rbarnett08) July 25, 2020

Peter Umaga-Jensen has been superb over the past two weeks for the Canes. Strong, great lines. Hard to handle #CRUvHUR — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) July 25, 2020

Peter Umaga-Jensen is the definition of the ? emoji #CRUvHUR — ? Josh G Spark ? (@_OUA_) July 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s off injured but Umaga-Jensen is 100% my man of the match #CRUvHUR #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Joe Black ?? (@joeblackzw) July 25, 2020

Umaga-Jenson has lived up to his name today. #CRUvHUR — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) July 25, 2020

Damn Umaga-Jensen has had a good game. What a try that was! Took 3 players over the line with him. Canes with a vital score with 20 mins to go! #CRUvHUR — Gareth Jenkinson (@gazza_jenks) July 25, 2020

Umaga-Jensen is becoming one of those X-factor players. That power and leg drive was just bonkers. #SuperRugbyAotearoa #CRUvHUR — Binagwaho Gakunju (@BGakunju) July 25, 2020

Have to say Hurricanes look like scoring whenever they’re on the attack today wow. Umaga-Jensen and Aumua have been immense #CRUvHUR — Ben (@BencerasaIe) July 25, 2020

#CRUvHUR Umaga-Jensen is starting to knock on that ABs' door… — Joseph (@joenotaverage) July 25, 2020

One half of the Umaga-Jensen twins, Peter’s brother Thomas is in the Highlanders squad. The nephews of former All Black captain Tana Umaga, their arrival on the Super Rugby scene has been widely anticipated since starring as schoolboys.

It is safe to say Peter’s explosive display against the Crusaders has become his breakout moment in just his seventh appearance for the Hurricanes. RugbyPass writer Finn Morton graded him an 8.5/10, the highest mark by a Hurricanes player.

The Hurricanes fourth straight win keeps their hopes of capturing the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa title alive, moving briefly into second place behind the Crusaders. The win ended the defending champions home undefeated streak of 36 games, the first in Christchurch under Scott Robertson.