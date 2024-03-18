HSBC SVNS Grand Final tickets go on sale for Madrid

Ticket details have been announced for the first ever HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid on 31 May to 2 June.

The best 36 men’s and women’s teams in the world will showcase the speed, skill and all-action drama of rugby sevens while a pumping music and entertainment line-up will create a buzzing festival atmosphere over three fun-filled, sun-soaked days at the iconic Civitas Metropolitano Stadium.

While fans enjoy the entertainment around the venue, the action on the pitch will be intense from start to finish with World Rugby’s new winner takes all Grand Final format set to provide rugby sevens fans with even more excitement, jeopardy and entertainment than ever before.

Under the new HSBC SVNS 2024 model, seven regular-season events take place, resulting in league winners being crowned at HSBC SVNS Singapore in May before all attention turns to the hotly anticipated inaugural Grand Final in Madrid.

The top eight men’s and women’s teams based on cumulative SVNS points at the conclusion of the seventh round in Singapore will secure their place in the Grand Final, where the SVNS 2024 champions will ultimately be proclaimed.

That Spanish flare can’t be underestimated! 🇪🇸 Check out some of their best tries of the season so far 🔥 🎟️ https://t.co/S7XauAqNDC#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD pic.twitter.com/NCYUJXIRHI — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 18, 2024

The newly introduced high-stakes promotion and relegation play-off competition will take place simultaneously in Madrid with teams ranked ninth to twelfth in SVNS 2024 competing with the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger.

The competition format involves two pools of four teams to decide who plays who in the all-important play off matches, with the winners of the resulting four cross-over matches securing their place in HSBC SVNS 2025, while the losing teams will enter the regional qualification pathway for the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025.

Both Spain men’s and women’s teams are certain to be in action at the Madrid event and fans can expect to be thrilled by current men’s SVNS leaders Argentina, double Olympic champions Fiji and current SVNS title holders New Zealand’s All Blacks Sevens among others.

Meanwhile in the women’s Grand Final fans can look forward to seeing arch rivals Australia and New Zealand do battle along with the likes of reigning Olympic silver medallists France and Ireland who won the Perth SVNS title in January.

With rugby sevens kicking off the Olympic Games in Paris on 24 July, Madrid represents the last stop on the road to the Paris for the teams already qualified and it is anticipated that former World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Antoine Dupont will rejoin the France squad in Madrid, following his sensational impact at the recent events in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

Away from the pitch the hugely popular SVNS beach club will see renowned DJs keep the energy high with a mix of dance floor fillers and classic anthems. The Sun Stage, nestled within the food market, will feature live music performances and interactive audience participation ensuring non-stop entertainment for all.

For those seeking a more premium and exclusive setting, the new next level hospitality experiences including The Sun Room and The Spring Hotel, feature premium food and drink, a full programme of fun and entertainment in private lounges and the best seats in the house to see all the non-stop action.

A fiesta like no other at the #HSBCSVNS Grand Final 🕺 🇪🇸 Tickets for #HSBCSVNSMAD are on sale NOW! 🎟️ https://t.co/4PjMfkXG0p — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 18, 2024

World Rugby Sevens General Manager Sam Pinder said: “Today’s announcement of the inaugural HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final event ticket details marks a really exciting landmark in our ambitious plans to bring the best of rugby sevens to new audiences and new host destinations around the world.

“We have no doubt Madrid will be fantastic hosts as the city has a first class reputation and a wealth of experience of hosting major global sport and entertainment events, and the players are looking forward to putting on a thrilling sevens show in an iconic modern stadium.”

“With more jeopardy and more at stake than ever before in a single rugby sevens event, fans can look forward to three days of all-action drama, elation and emotion on the pitch, and an unmissable music, food and entertainment line-up off it, as rugby sevens goes to the next level.”

Until 5 April there is an earlybird offer, with tickets starting at €8.50* on the Friday (*earlybird offer applies to ticket only products).

Tickets for the HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid can be found at www.SVNS.com.