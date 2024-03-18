HSBC SVNS Grand Final tickets go on sale for Madrid
Ticket details have been announced for the first ever HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid on 31 May to 2 June.
The best 36 men’s and women’s teams in the world will showcase the speed, skill and all-action drama of rugby sevens while a pumping music and entertainment line-up will create a buzzing festival atmosphere over three fun-filled, sun-soaked days at the iconic Civitas Metropolitano Stadium.
While fans enjoy the entertainment around the venue, the action on the pitch will be intense from start to finish with World Rugby’s new winner takes all Grand Final format set to provide rugby sevens fans with even more excitement, jeopardy and entertainment than ever before.
Under the new HSBC SVNS 2024 model, seven regular-season events take place, resulting in league winners being crowned at HSBC SVNS Singapore in May before all attention turns to the hotly anticipated inaugural Grand Final in Madrid.
BUY MADRID SVNS TICKETS
The top eight men’s and women’s teams based on cumulative SVNS points at the conclusion of the seventh round in Singapore will secure their place in the Grand Final, where the SVNS 2024 champions will ultimately be proclaimed.
That Spanish flare can’t be underestimated! 🇪🇸
Check out some of their best tries of the season so far 🔥
🎟️ https://t.co/S7XauAqNDC#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD pic.twitter.com/NCYUJXIRHI
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 18, 2024
The newly introduced high-stakes promotion and relegation play-off competition will take place simultaneously in Madrid with teams ranked ninth to twelfth in SVNS 2024 competing with the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger.
The competition format involves two pools of four teams to decide who plays who in the all-important play off matches, with the winners of the resulting four cross-over matches securing their place in HSBC SVNS 2025, while the losing teams will enter the regional qualification pathway for the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025.
Both Spain men’s and women’s teams are certain to be in action at the Madrid event and fans can expect to be thrilled by current men’s SVNS leaders Argentina, double Olympic champions Fiji and current SVNS title holders New Zealand’s All Blacks Sevens among others.
Meanwhile in the women’s Grand Final fans can look forward to seeing arch rivals Australia and New Zealand do battle along with the likes of reigning Olympic silver medallists France and Ireland who won the Perth SVNS title in January.
With rugby sevens kicking off the Olympic Games in Paris on 24 July, Madrid represents the last stop on the road to the Paris for the teams already qualified and it is anticipated that former World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Antoine Dupont will rejoin the France squad in Madrid, following his sensational impact at the recent events in Vancouver and Los Angeles.
Away from the pitch the hugely popular SVNS beach club will see renowned DJs keep the energy high with a mix of dance floor fillers and classic anthems. The Sun Stage, nestled within the food market, will feature live music performances and interactive audience participation ensuring non-stop entertainment for all.
For those seeking a more premium and exclusive setting, the new next level hospitality experiences including The Sun Room and The Spring Hotel, feature premium food and drink, a full programme of fun and entertainment in private lounges and the best seats in the house to see all the non-stop action.
A fiesta like no other at the #HSBCSVNS Grand Final 🕺 🇪🇸
Tickets for #HSBCSVNSMAD are on sale NOW!
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 18, 2024
World Rugby Sevens General Manager Sam Pinder said: “Today’s announcement of the inaugural HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final event ticket details marks a really exciting landmark in our ambitious plans to bring the best of rugby sevens to new audiences and new host destinations around the world.
“We have no doubt Madrid will be fantastic hosts as the city has a first class reputation and a wealth of experience of hosting major global sport and entertainment events, and the players are looking forward to putting on a thrilling sevens show in an iconic modern stadium.”
“With more jeopardy and more at stake than ever before in a single rugby sevens event, fans can look forward to three days of all-action drama, elation and emotion on the pitch, and an unmissable music, food and entertainment line-up off it, as rugby sevens goes to the next level.”
Until 5 April there is an earlybird offer, with tickets starting at €8.50* on the Friday (*earlybird offer applies to ticket only products).
Tickets for the HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid can be found at www.SVNS.com.
Comments on RugbyPass
Finally,at last, Borthwick has done what the whole of England have been crying out for. Ditch the kick chase and let the players have freedom to attack and run with the ball. It was great to see. Ford played really well and for the first time in ages was 5 yards closer to the gainline which then allowed a more attacking position . Pity it has taken 90 odd caps to do so. However, this has to continue and not be a false dawn . One issue. Marcus. With Ford having one really good game in 5 ,is he the answer long term . Smith puts bums on seats and is terrific to watch . How can you leave him out before he departs for France in disillusion . England are in danger of Simmons , Alex Goode , Cipriani , Mercer and now Smith being unable to get a selection ahead of “favourites” of the management regardless of form . Great to see England play so well .1 Go to comments
Cockerill was an abrasive player in the mould of a Georgian front rower who will have the respect of that pack. Looking forward to seeing what he can do with this exciting team, hopefully they can send a message to unions like Wales that money alone doesn't buy you wins.2 Go to comments
I like the look of those July matches. Hopefully they'll get some good tests in November too.2 Go to comments
This is a poor article, essentially just trolling six nations teams22 Go to comments
Connaught man? How you can write that without blushing.6 Go to comments
He doesn’t have the fitness capacity.1 Go to comments
I cant see the hype around best team in the world comments. England are back to a certain extent, NZ, Ire, France and Boks there is nothing to separate. The simple issue will be beat the Boks at Loftus on a highveld winter afternoon. Even then it wont make a RWC trophy appear in your cabinet, that one is taken13 Go to comments
*Editor*: could you put together a piece on the Six Nations, 2024, Ben? *BS*: Sure; What about “The All Blacks were better in the 2000s than the Springboks were between 2019 and 2023 World Cups”? *Editor*: No, the Six Nations. *BS*: Sorry; “If England don't play well against the All Black we’re gonna teach them a lesson!” *Editor*: Ben, the Six Nations. *BS*: Oh, Ok [looks up historical data on Five Nations] “France won four consecutive titles from 1986-89” *Editor*: FFS, the Six Nations, 2024 *BS*: Right, “Italy were brilliant! No one else is as good as the All Blacks, not even the Boks!” *Editor*: Seriously? That's it? That's your contribution? Thanks again, Ben.22 Go to comments
The fact that Cameron is already paired up with Roigard is a massive boost for him to be our back up 10, frankly I'd be looking at Ruben Love to serve in that utility 10/15 role Beauden excelled at. The Hurricanes have a disgusting amount of depth in the loose forwards, if their first choice trio (based on experience and including Ardie despite his sabbatical) was 6. Brad Shields, 7. Duplessi Kirifi, 8, Ardie Saves then they've been running an entirely 2nd string trio and I wouldn't trade any of them for any loose forwards in the competition, they're all incredible prospects and I'm not sure why it took 3-4 games for people to figure out that the Hurricanes were going to be this good.11 Go to comments
At the minute I think abs best squad would be: 1 DeGroot 16 Taukei'aho 2 Aumua 17 Numia 3 Lomax 18 Newell 4 Barrett 19 Walker-Leawer 5 V'aai 20 Iose 6 Papalii 21 Ratima 7 Kirifi 22 Cameron 8 Jacobson 23 Proctor 9 Roigard 10 DMac 11 Telea 12 Barrett 13 ALB 14 Reece 15 Love11 Go to comments
I do agree with the author re Ethan Blackadder though. His return cannot come quick enough for the Crusaders and that will be a positive for the All Blacks. Great player.11 Go to comments
I like that Iose. Will be great to see how he develops with more starts at 8 for the Canes.1 Go to comments
So three Kiwis and a Saffa in the backline tells a story in itself about the style of NH rugby? Importing flair, innovation and risk-taking.4 Go to comments
So right about all black 6 this year. Still waiting for top contender to show themselves. Finau seems really green still and I still need to see him win or save the Chiefs in a tight games consistently. No pressure but that is what is required at test level. Not give away penalties through lack of concentration or application. I am still waiting for Ioane to finally wake up and own the jersey with 80 minute performances where he displays the required relentless intensity and concentration all game. Using his natural athletic gifts. I suspect it will never happen though. Same as Sotutu. Blackadder is our best hope if he can stay healthy. Otherwise Robertson will simply have to gamble. Love to see if he can have an effect on Ioane and Sotutu though. Maybe last chance saloon for them.11 Go to comments
To sum up your article: everyone was rubbish but Italy.22 Go to comments
Totally agree. Grace is going to be outstanding and without him on Friday night they would have lost by another 10. He isctge number 811 Go to comments
The abuse of officials has been a worrying trend in the game for a while. World Rugby needs to protect referees otherwise soon we will not have any.. not so much at top level but at lower levels. Unpunished Jenkins actions will get replicated, much as the antics of Sexton, Farrell, Biggar get copied. He needs to be banned not just being a water boy but from Rugby through the summer and autumn. It needs to send a message. Abusing a referee is not acceptable.9 Go to comments
I differ with the author about Crusader Cullen Grace. He has a big opportunity of getting in to the AB’s, after getting about a minute under Foster in 2020 against Argentina. He played well for the Crusaders on Friday and scored an outstanding try in the second half. There was a lot of dropped ball on Friday, by both teams on a cold , wet night, ( I was there).11 Go to comments
_“Many pundits feel Farrell’s in-form side are already Test rugby’s leading nation, an opinion understandably disputed in the Springbok camp”_ Show me the source for that statement. Rassie said - quite clearly - the Boks focus on themselves and improving rather than on debating who the “best” is. Perhaps Bok fans / journo’s dispute it but have not seen any quotes attributable to the “springbok camp”.13 Go to comments
It's actually a winter tour. I don't normally nitpick but it's not a summer tour because it will be midwinter when they come to play against us. Summer tour if we went there in August.13 Go to comments