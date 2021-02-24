2:54pm, 24 February 2021

How do you watch Super Rugby Aotearoa in the UK and Ireland?

RugbyPass.com is the destination to watch live Super Rugby Aotearoa in the UK and Ireland and a total of 100 hundred separate territories.

What’s on offer?

The service will be live for the weekend’s games and will provide access to live matches, full match re-runs, plus highlights, condensed games, and expert opinion and analysis from the RugbyPass team. The package is sold separately to existing packages enjoyed by subscribers.

How do I sign up?

A sign-up portal will become live on RugbyPass HERE.

How do I watch Super Rugby Aotearoa in France and the rest of Europe?

RugbyPass is also the destination platform for rugby fans in countries right across Europe with the exception of Spain and Andorra. In fact, RugbyPass will provide Super Rugby Aotearoa in 100 territories – including the UK, Ireland, Europe, Asia and the Middle East – for the 2021 season.

REGIONS:

UK and Ireland: United Kingdom of Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) and Northern Ireland, Ireland, Channel Islands and Ilse of Man.

Europe: France (French Overseas Departments and Territories included), Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg and French Speaking Switzerland, Portugal, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine

Middle-East: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip and Palestine

Asia-Pacific: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, China (Peoples Republic), Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nauru, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam