The Highlanders have put a turbulent week of off-field dramas behind them to stun the Crusaders by picking up a 33-12 victory over the reigning champions in Christchurch on Friday.

Following days of media scrutiny focused on the standing down of six Highlanders players for partying last weekend, the Dunedin-based franchise ran in two tries and four penalties to shock the hosts in convincing fashion.

The visitors looked in control from the get-go as ex-Crusaders pivot Mitch Hunt’s three penalties sandwiched a try from flanker Billy Harmon, another former Crusader who crashed over in the right-hand corner after some strong build-up play.

A late first half try to Codie Taylor slashed the half-time scoreline to 16-7, but clear determination and clever gameplay of the Highlanders were enough to bag them two further second half tries to Michael Collins and Connor Garden-Bachop.

Not even a second half try to David Havili could salvage the All Blacks-laden Crusaders a consolation bonus point as this Highlanders side, a second-string team with only two All Blacks in their match day squad, secured the biggest upset of the Super Ruby Aotearoa season.

Highlanders 33 (Tries to Billy Harmon, Michael Collins and Connor Garden-Bachop; 2 conversions and 4 penalties to Mitch Hunt)

Crusaders 12 (Tries to Codie Taylor and David Havili; conversion to Richie Mo’unga)

