'He's just trying to have a quiet pint; I’m chewing his ear off'

Kyle Sinckler has recalled the moment eight years ago when he over-exuberantly told a former Wales international that he would become an England Test player. The tighthead was a giddy 22-year-old looking on from the outside when the 2015 Rugby World Cup took place.

At the time he was earning his stripes at Harlequins and would go on to earn a debut Test cap the following year under Eddie Jones, Steve Lancaster’s successor.

Now playing for Steve Borthwick’s England at his second World Cup in France, Sinckler recalled the nuisance he was for Adam Jones on the night the 2015 tournament began in London.

“I feel a massive amount of gratitude and appreciation to be here at my second World Cup,” he said ahead of this Saturday’s Pool D finale for England versus Samoa in Lille.

“I remember in 2015 watching the World Cup, we had a social at Harlequins and I was sat next to Adam Jones who had just joined.

“We were watching England against Fiji in the opening game and I’m just like chewing his ear off. He was just trying to have a quiet pint at the social and I’m, ‘Man, I want to get there, I know I can play for England, I want to be there’.

“He was like, ‘Calm down, you’ll be fine, you’ll be fine, just keep listening to me, son. Just keep listening to me’. From that moment in 2015 to in 2023 to be sat at my second World Cup, I am hugely grateful, honoured to be honest to be able to play and be a part of this group.”

England crossed the Channel at the end of August with little fanfare about their France 2023 chances. They lost three of their four Summer Nations Series matches playing a brand of blunt rugby that attracted much criticism, but they have since qualified for a World Cup quarter-final in Marseille on October 15 with a pool match to spare following successive wins over Argentina, Japan and Chile.

“To be honest, we don’t pay too much attention to outside expectation and noise,” said Sinckler, dismissing the acrimony that unfolded amongst fans when preparations didn’t go so well. “We know the quality we have in our group as players and staff.

“The warm-up was disappointing but with my experience in warm-ups, it’s more of a process of finding your feet and getting minutes and coming out of the game not with too many knocks and bruises.

“As soon as we landed in Le Touquet France, we were just ready to go. Our training ramped up, our energy ramped up, we felt better within ourselves; we just had this air of confidence about us.

“That is just down to the preparation we have done. I have done a lot of pre-seasons in my time but this is one of the hardest but also one of the smartest pre-seasons I have been a part of.

“But as a squad, we are very, very focused on what is important to us and not I guess the expectations of others and people who don’t really know what is really and truly going on inside the group.

“It’s great you guys [the media] are believing in us and stuff, but from day one we have always believed in ourselves and that will never change.

“From our point of view, we are just focused on our time here in Le Touquet and training and doing what we love and hopefully look forward to the game the weekend.”