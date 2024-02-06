'He hasn't killed anyone': Davies on Feyi-Waboso's choice and trolls
Former Wales No10 Jonathan Davies knows all about the “numpties” who make social media criticism an increasingly worrying pressure on top rugby players and officials.
Davies, who won 37 caps at out-half for his country, also had an outstanding rugby league career but that has not stopped him being mauled by online critics for his commentary as a pundit.
He explained to RugbyPass: “I had a few numpties saying what does he know about rugby league because I live in Wales now. Well, I was player’s player of the year twice, captain of Great Britain, I played out in Australia, I beat New Zealand and Australia and I was the Man of Steel. So no matter where I live, I think I know a little bit about it (league)!”
The ability of keyboard warriors to fire off criticism based purely on an inexplicable desire to verbally wound the target has been brought sharply into focus by the new Whistleblowers film on RugbyPass TV, which focuses on the experiences of referees and television match officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
England’s Tom Foley, the TMO in the World Cup final, has walked away from that role after receiving “a torrent of criticism and abuse,” while Wayne Barnes, the referee for the final which saw All Blacks captain Sam Cane sent off, has retired and hit out at social media abuse of officials.
Players are also regular targets of the haters, with former England captain Owen Farrell standing down from international rugby citing social media abuse aimed at him and his family as a contributing factor.
England flanker Tom Curry was also the target of online abuse after approaching referee Ben O’Keeffe to report an alleged racially abusive comment from South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi when the teams clashed at the World Cup.
Against this backdrop, the build-up to next Saturday’s England versus Wales Guinness Six Nations clash at Twickenham started with English head coach Steve Borthwick saying Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso would be supported in the face of potential social media attacks.
Born and raised in Cardiff but qualifying for England through a grandmother, Feyi-Waboso, who made his Test debut off the bench last Saturday against Italy, is expected to be named in the match squad to face the Welsh in London.
Borthwick said: “We are really cognisant of that and rightly so given the World Cup experience. There is a heightened awareness now of those external noises and external factors. We will give all the players all the support they need.”
Now a TV television pundit, Davies recently wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Haters will be haters. Don’t let the numpties on social media get you down. Brave and know-it-all all trolls everywhere (sad pathetic people, you know who you are). Tin hat season during Six Nations.”
Expanding on his views on Tuesday, Davies said: “It is a sad indictment on society that there is a lack of balance or perspective. If Feyi-Waboso chooses England, then he hasn’t killed anyone or abused one of your family. He has made a choice so get on with it. If you are the kind of character that worries (about social media) then you have to get off it.
“I got abused when I went north (to rugby league) but playing out-half for Wales you cop it anyway. Win and you are brilliant, lose and you’re the worst.
“After the weekend, Scottish fans got into me saying, I wasn’t impartial. I remember playing in a rugby league match and when I ran out and a bloke in the crowd shouted: ‘Davies, you’re a wanker.’ Then someone next to him shouted, ‘Pity his father wasn’t.’ I laughed.
“Social media is great but you need a hard skin and have to ignore the idiots. When I was playing I had Barry John and Phil Bennett commentating and if I didn’t play as well as they expected they gave their views and I respected it.
“It comes with the territory but now with Twitter, you don’t know who these people are. They are faceless trolls and unfortunately, it’s a sign of our times. Either you come off social media or have a hard skin.
“If I was playing now then I would just accept it for what it is and I would only listen to people who I respected, journalists, ex-players and broadcasters. The problem now is that everyone thinks they know everything.”
All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan recently added his voice to those calling for strong action, telling Newstalk ZB: “What has been happening with some of the messaging and threats that have been sent to referees (and) their families is disgusting.
“It’s something that needs to be cracked down on at the highest level. The sooner something is done about it at the highest level, whether or not that is through the law and criminal offences or World Rugby, it has to stop because it’s not good enough.”
World Rugby partnered with an online monitoring agency for the recent World Cup and flagged more than 1,600 abusive social media accounts which resulted in 90 per cent of the most serious content being removed.
Signify Group monitored 900 social media accounts for World Rugby, including those belonging to all match officials with public-facing social accounts (including their families) and World Rugby’s official channels during the 2023 tournament. It revealed the teams most targeted were England followed by Springboks, France and New Zealand.
As a result, legal action is being taken with one person being charged in Australia and other prosecutions pending in South Africa, France, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Australia.
Comments on RugbyPass
2027 aside. This team will have nothing else on their mind than taking the Irish series and RC in 2024. Knockout rugby all the way. Pressure to perform from day one. There won’t be any of that “building” talk around this team to 2027.4 Go to comments
Ireland could put out three teams of international quality at the moment, if everyone is fit - Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien aren't - but they’re not interchangeable. The first XV is a good bit superior.15 Go to comments
It’s just boring now. There comes a point where we have to pull the offer and move on our terms. One injury and that’s him done. Not worth it when we have young English talent to hold onto as their wages go up from international experience over the next few years. He’s choosing a few extra quid and uprooting his family over retiring a one club legend. Personally don’t get it and it’s not like he’s living in poverty is it. We have plenty of back row options let’s just move on.1 Go to comments
Crowley shines, but the article gushes. More analysis, less drama, and ditch the Sexton comparisons. Let Crowley stand on his own two feet.2 Go to comments
Looks like South Africa is assembling a dream team, poaching talent from rivals like it's a rugby supermarket sweep! First, it was Felix Jones, and now Jerry Flannery joins the Springboks' coaching lineup. The only defense these coaches are interested in is breaking down opposition strategies. Good luck, rest of the world – you're going to need it!1 Go to comments
With Rassie Erasmus back at the helm, the Springboks are gearing up for another World Cup conquest – a hat-trick, no less! Adding Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery to the coaching lineup is like spicing up a winning recipe with some international flair. And who better to keep the refs in check than Jaco Peyper? It seems even retired Springboks are on a mission to conquer the rugby world, one cheeky move at a time. Watch out, rivals – the Boks are cooking up something special Down Under! 🏉🇿🇦 #BackToBackToBack #RugbyRoyalty4 Go to comments
Felix jones was great for South Africa and in combination with the workaholic that is Nienaber they really did mastermind a fantastic defensive pattern for the Springboks. When Nienaber entered as the defence coach for the Boks they had an awful defence that shipped more than 50 on 2 separate occasions in the 2 years prior. Just think back to 2018 for a moment though and look at the scores for the Boks in that year. Nienaber tried to turn the ship around with a new pattern but still plenty of teams racked up substantial points against the Boks. They were solid one week and a disaster the next but in 2019 they turned it around big time. Jones will have a big impact with England but expect a roller coaster until England adapt to this new defensive pattern. England will have to adapt and their fans will have to be patient.9 Go to comments
Looks like SA have the right balance in the coaching set up. Pretty good move to snatch Peyper up4 Go to comments
If you watch the URC this performance and the quality Crowley produced will come as no surprise. Still shocked he never played in that quarter final at the world cup last year when Sexton’s legs had gone.2 Go to comments
Hi Nick, excellent approach to the defense problem…! In truth, matches are won by scoring more points than your opponent and preventing him from doing the same. We saw an England team putting a lot of defensive pressure on the field, contesting 68% of the rucks constructed by Italy and contact finally prevailing. However, with the ball England showed less aggressiveness than Italy, despite having possession. Clearly, the risk was assumed by Italy, even in the poor administration of discipline: England converted 45% or more of the penalties conceded by the Italians into points. I would love to see a more aggressive English team, capable of building possession across the width up and down the field and with great finishing power at 22 M. I think the narrative on which the English game is awakening is in full development, and that's stimulating.9 Go to comments
An interesting article, Nick. I wonder on two fronts. First with so much change being pressed on the English, players, will they get anywhere near to where they need to be this season to really challenge teams like France and Ireland. It may be they only really gel over the next two seasons. And second, does England currently have the quality of player they need, to play the type of game Bothwick and his coaches are working on. Ofc, a big factor will also be selecting well from their talent pool. And will they look across the channel to France, where currently at least two very good players won’t be part of the England campaign in this current 6N. Felix Jones is a fascinating piece in this puzzle. I watch with great interest. A piece of trivia. I see Jones was educated at St Andrew’s College in Dublin. Same as Andrew Porter and Jordan Larmour. And way back before them, St Andrew’s produced the legendary Jammie Clinch, who played for Ireland and the Lions between 1921 - 1933. Lore has it that England’s winger, crossing into the in goal to score it seemed, was seized by Clinch and thrown into the crowd.9 Go to comments
Ok so half the teams in the Six Nations: Ireland, England & Wales don’t currently have any players from South Africa. Italy have Ross Vintcent who didn’t play and France have Willemse who got sent off. So it is only Scotland who are relying on South African talent.15 Go to comments
Here we are again after a game saying England fail to excite and are plain drab . They utterly do not have anyone who can be a game changer . That x factor. The wonderful Barry John has just passed away. He retired early to be replaced by the equally mercurial Phil Bennett. My , they would never have made an England team today . Run the ball ,side step , what are you doing man , kick the bloody thing . Supporters today have been brainwashed into thinking this is how the game is played . Mix it up is the way. Keep em guessing . Barry said any 10 who is predictable is no use to any team . How he must have been laughing at Englands attempts at 10 . Change is Way overdue .7 Go to comments
Foster opted for the experience of Finlay Christie over the raw talent of an attacking Cam Roigard…the QF vs Ireland, Christie was selected but was “kept benched” after Aaron Smith was given a 10 minute rest and returned to play on to the end. Christie was selected to play the final vs Sth.Africa and when he went on didn't add any value to the attack, he just passed the ball and tackled. Cam Roigard scored the only try against Sth.Africa at Twickenham where the AB’s got smashed..he has what Finlay Christie lacks, the Xfactor..Scott(Razor)Robertson was impressed with Cam..3 Go to comments
Lack of size? He's a truck.1 Go to comments
Thanks for a top article Nick. Hope the start of 2024 has gone well so far. McCarthy was really impressive with his physicality on the weekend. It was great to see a big young tigh forward display such a good workrate and was very effective in the physical exchanges. Thanks for highlighting Beirne. I thought he was exceptional vs France. His ability to disrupt the French lineout was a key for their victory and I really enjoyed how well he took his try.24 Go to comments
Powder puff paddy what else is new?1 Go to comments
A custom built #12 with a rugby pedigree. Why not?4 Go to comments
Opinions of Dupont not the most complimentary here in our village just north of Toulouse. The word égoïste, selfish, being used quite often.1 Go to comments
A quality player who I think would make it in Union if given the right environment. WOuld have been a vg player if he had stayed in Union from the get go.4 Go to comments