'I want to win silverware': Hamish Watson extends Edinburgh stay

Scotland back-rower Hamish Watson is targeting silverware after extending his long association with Edinburgh for another season.

The 32-year-old has made over 150 appearances for the club since moving to the Scottish capital from Leicester’s academy as a teenager in 2011.

Watson has also accumulated 59 international caps – the most recent of which came at the World Cup last autumn – and a Test cap for the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

“Edinburgh Rugby is my club and Edinburgh is my home – I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else at this point in my career,” he told the Edinburgh website after signing a new deal for next season.

“This is the club where I’ve grown up and I was immensely proud to reach 150 appearances for the team earlier this season.

“Joining guys like Stuart McInally, Mike Blair and Grant Gilchrist with over 150 appearances for the club means a lot to me and I can’t wait to continue pulling on the jersey for at least another season yet.

“As I’ve always said, I want to win silverware for this club. We know we have the squad to do it and a brilliant home and fanbase at Hive Stadium, it’s now just about believing we can take the next steps to lift trophies.”

Head coach Sean Everitt is delighted to be retaining the services of the experienced flanker, who is a firm fans’ favourite at the Hive.

“His on-field contribution is there for all to see, he’s a relentless competitor and gives 100 per cent every time he takes to the field for club and country,” he said.

“Playing the way he does takes a huge amount of thankless and unheralded work behind the scenes in training and preparation. He sets an exceptionally high standard for everyone at the club every day.

“He’s the type of player any coach, or any fan, would be delighted to have at their club, and I’m sure wouldn’t have been short of suitors, so we’re delighted he’s staying on at the club.”