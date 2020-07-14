2:02pm, 14 July 2020

Gloucester have confirmed the signing of Argentine lock Matias Alemanno on a long-term deal as they bid to replenish a pack that had taken a buffeting in recent months since the departure of Johan Ackermann as head coach.

The exit of the South African was followed by the departure of David Humphreys, the director of rugby, and a plethora of players, including locks Franco Mostert, who is heading for Japan, and Gerbrandt Grobler, who has taken up a two-year deal at Stade Francais in the Top 14.

A first step towards filling the void was taken last Saturday when new boss George Skivington announced the signing of former Bath skipper Matt Garvey on a short-term deal.

The experienced forward, who can operate at lock or flanker, has arrived at Kingsholm for the restart of the suspended 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season with an abundance of knowledge in the game.

He will now be joined in the Gloucester engine room by Argentine Alemanno, the 28-year-old powerhouse who was first capped by Los Pumas in 2014. He has since become a key member of the Argentina pack, earning 61 caps and featuring at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

“Matias is a fantastic addition the squad and I’m delighted he’s joining us,” said Skivington. “He brings a lot of the attributes we have been looking for in that area and we think he can continue to develop with us and compliment players we already have in the squad.

“He’s a physical and abrasive player, and his style of play will really suit the Gallagher Premiership. We’re sure the fans will be looking forward to seeing him play.”

The recruitment of Garvey and Alemanno sandwiched the arrival of prop Logovi’i Mulipola and attack coach Alex King at the club as Skivington attempts to pick up the thread ahead of the August 15 Premiership season restart away at Worcester.