1:39pm, 03 March 2021

Clubs across the Gallagher Premiership and the Guinness PRO14 have joined the #WorldWithoutNature social media campaign on Wednesday by removing the ‘nature’ from their logo. On World Wildlife Day, Premiership outfit Gloucester have removed the lion from their logo, while Wasps and the Ospreys have removed the eponymous animals from theirs.

The campaign was launched by WWF, who have also removed the panda from their logo for the day as well. Several Premier League football clubs have also joined in.

WWF outlined the aim of the campaign on their website: “On World Wildlife Day, WWF will join some of the world’s best-known corporations, NGOs and sports teams in removing nature from their branding in an action that aims to highlight the dramatic loss of biodiversity globally and the social and economic risks it poses.

“The #WorldWithoutNature campaign will bring together over 80 famous brands and teams for a common cause, speaking up for nature. WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 shows that if the world continues with ‘business as usual’, the loss of biodiversity will take decades to reverse at best and further irreversible biodiversity losses are likely, resulting in a planet that cannot support current and future generations of people.

“Brands are invited to participate on the day by photoshopping the ‘nature’ out of their logo, updating their social media profiles and posting about their support for the campaign using the #WorldWithoutNature hashtag.

To mark #WorldWildlifeDay today, Gloucester Rugby will join @WWF in removing nature from our club crest. A #WorldWithoutNature is a world that is incomplete, just like our badge is today. ?? pic.twitter.com/GanNmoMhan — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) March 3, 2021

“WWF’s panda will disappear (from its logo) for the first time in 60 years and for a good cause. The rate at which we are losing biodiversity calls for drastic measures. In less than half a century, human activity has resulted in wildlife populations plummeting by an average of 68 per cent.

“Our destruction of nature is putting one million species at risk of extinction, driving the emergence of pandemics, exacerbating climate change and undermining development. And for this reason, some of your favourite brands will have their wolves, lions, owls missing from their logos on the day.”

If you’ve ever wondered what a #WorldWithoutNature looks like?, it looks like our logo today: incomplete! This #WorldWildlifeDay we’re joining hundreds of brands & sports teams globally to highlight just how important nature is in every aspect of our life pic.twitter.com/SvjJrgpXtm — Ospreys (@ospreys) March 3, 2021

This #WorldWildlifeDay we want to remind you that we're nothing without nature. Today, we're joining with @WWF and removing nature from our club crest. Support @voice4planet ?? https://t.co/0ereED0efI#WorldWithoutNature pic.twitter.com/GGQyu79ING — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) March 3, 2021