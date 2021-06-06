Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Glasgow Warriors overhaul continues as 18 more players depart

By PA
Adam Hastings /Getty

    Glasgow Warriors have confirmed that 18 players will be leaving the Scotstoun club. The leavers join three players who departed the Warriors earlier this season, as head coach Danny Wilson continues his preparations for the 2021/22 campaign.

    Alex Allan, Mesu Dolokoto, Dylan Evans, Chris Fusaro, Adam Hastings, TJ Ioane, Huw Jones, Lee Jones, Ian Keatley, Fotu Lokotui, Niko Matawalu, Robbie Nairn, Leone Nakarawa, Adam Nicol, D’arcy Rae, Aki Seiuli, Tommy Seymour and George Thornton will all move on.

    Glenn Bryce, Brandon Thomson and Paddy Kelly had already left the club and several departures such as Seymour, Huw Jones and Hastings were known already.

    Finn Russell talks to Big Jim:

    “We’d like to thank all of our leavers for what they have done as Warriors this season,” Wilson told glasgowwarriors.org.

    “Their contributions both on and off the field cannot be understated and we wish them all the best for the future.”

    Incoming signings already announced by Glasgow Warriors are; Lewis Bean, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Sebastian Cancelliere, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Josh McKay, Ally Miller, Domingo Miotti, Sione Tuipulotu and Duncan Weir.

