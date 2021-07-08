Harlequins sign giant NFL hopeful Scotland-Williamson

8:31am, 08 July 2021

Harlequins have confirmed that former NFL try-out Christian Scotland-Williamson will return to rugby union with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland-Williamson didn’t play a competitive down in a two year campaign to switch to American Football, after leaving Worcester Warriors in 2018. Joining the West London club ahead of the 2021/22 season via the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, Scotland-Williamson is the Gallagher Premiership champions’ fourth new signing ahead of the new season.

“It is an extremely exciting time for me to be stepping back into rugby. To come back and play for the Premiership Champions is a fantastic opportunity,” said the second-row. “I have had some time to think about my next step and have watched the team go from strength to strength. The Club has a group of talented players and you can see the culture is starting to produce some eye-catching results.

“I have learned some valuable lessons from my time in America and am coming back to rugby with a different perspective. Performing on the highest stage is a privilege and one I don’t take for granted. Harlequins play an attractive brand of rugby and play the game the right way. I am looking forward to working with the Coaches to take another step forward in my career.”

A former Loughborough University student, Scotland-Williamson joins Harlequins having spent three years in the NFL with the Steelers, having previously played in the Premiership with Worcester Warriors.

A tight end in American Football, Scotland-Williamson will be hoping to pick up where he left off in rugby. Standing at 6ft9″ (2.06m) and weighing in at 124kg (19st 5lb), the 28-year-old adds to the Harlequins’ depth in the second row, with the ability to cover the back row also.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Christian is a fantastic athlete with strong roots in rugby,” said Harlequins Scrum Coach Adam Jones. “We’re pleased he has chosen to make his return to rugby with Quins, I know he is itching to get into the environment during pre-season and hit the ground running.

“Christian has had a wonderful chance to experience the NFL over the last few years off the back of impressing during his time with Worcester and I’m sure he’ll bring that experience into our team and contribute well to our levelling up as a team. We’re looking forward to seeing him rip into training and add to the competition and quality with have in the second row.”