Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
07:30
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:45
Sunday
10:00
Six NationsEnglandWales

George North is on the brink of another rugby landmark

By PA
(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

George North says his drive and desire is undiminished as he prepares to take up membership of an exclusive club.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wales centre, who wins his 119th cap against England at Twickenham on Saturday, also clocks up 50 appearances in the Six Nations Championship.

It is a feat achieved by only four other Welshmen – North’s fellow cap centurions Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Martyn Williams.

The 31-year-old has been backed by Wales head coach Warren Gatland to make a fifth successive World Cup in Australia during 2027, which would see him equal the record jointly held by Brian Lima, Sergio Parisse and Mauro Bergamasco.

That possibility is some distance down the road, but North’s form and consistency underpins a player who shows no sign of slowing up.

He made his Six Nations debut 13 years ago and heads to Twickenham as the only player in Wales’ matchday 23 to have experienced a Test match victory at the home of English rugby – winning there in 2012 and 2015.

“My drive has never changed,” North said.

“It is always the three feathers. The honour, the privilege and the respect I have for the jersey is something that keeps me focused every day, keeps me working every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am sure there are a fair few people who say I should have finished a few years ago, but that fight in me and that desire in me to do best by the jersey and do best by Wales has always kept me focused.

“In a four-year cycle, there is a lot of rugby to be played.

“Another World Cup (training) camp is an interesting debate and that will be a coffee with Gats, I imagine. To get to that point, I have got to go for another four years.

“Obviously, I can’t promise that my body will still be in a position to fight and compete, but I am doing everything I can to be the best I can be to perform.”

North is the oldest player on duty for Wales this weekend, while his cap total is more than the entire eight-strong Wales replacements bench combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he relishes being part of a new-look squad and the young talent that is emerging – players like Cameron Winnett, Ioan Lloyd, Keiron Assiratti, Alex Mann and Archie Griffin, who are all involved at Twickenham.

And it has shades of a 19-year-old North heading to his first World Cup in 2011 when his colleagues included Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau, Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Lydiate and Jonathan Davies, who were all 23 or younger.

“I don’t want to sound old and say I don’t remember those days, but they are very similar,” North added.

“The only difference is probably when I came through in that group of young players we had a few more senior players for a bit longer to help guide, mould and perform.

“I have been massively impressed with the young boys coming through. Their application, that intensity – you have got to go, go and go – and how they are adapting to that is really good.

“They have got a great opportunity now to stamp their authority on the jersey, a great opportunity to stamp how they want this cycle to look going into the next World Cup, and what an exciting opportunity that is for me to be part of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Paddy Jackson secures future with new club deal

2

Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

3

Exit bound Louis Lynagh backed into a corner by Harlequins

4

'It's not out of his job description' - Schalk Burger weighs in on Paul Willemse cards

5

Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over'

6

Felix Jones' England role questioned by ex Springboks

7

Gregor Townsend on why he's axed Jamie Ritchie from Scotland 23

8

World Rugby statement: Referee change for Ireland versus Italy

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

A French club's 'Moneyball' approach to scouting Tier Two talent

Aurillac is going all-in on emerging nations youngsters - and their plan is working.

FEATURE

Gatland game-plan must play to strengths of class of 2024

Wales look better suited to a game of pace and guile rather than the attritional style of Warren Gatland's first stint in charge.

FEATURE

Tomos Williams possesses the x-factor to rock Twickenham to its foundations

The livewire Welsh scrum-half is in the form of his life and has the tools to unsettle England's structured gameplan

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NHinSH 11 minutes ago
The World Cup cycle does matter, despite what Irish fans think

4 years is a long time, players will retire, form will drop, new players will emerge. Ireland played well at the RWC, beat the eventual champions and came within a whisker of beating the runner up so wholesale changes aren’t needed. England have had a number of retirements, players injured or no longer eligible, despite finishing 3rd they also didn’t really perform so its hardly a fair comparison. Ireland can continue to perform and dominate for 4 years and then go into a world cup, it’s true that there is no need to ‘cycle’.

4 Go to comments
D
David 42 minutes ago
Paddy Jackson secures future with new club deal

When Paddy Jackson played for Ulster Rugby and Ireland he was a Great player but It was a disgrace When Ulster Rugby and Ireland dropped him

1 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hours ago
The World Cup cycle does matter, despite what Irish fans think

Everyone is so keen to tear down this Irish team and are constantly giving out about “arrogant” fans on all forums I see but the reality is that over the last 15 years we have transformed as a team and a nation from timid underdogs to nervous high achievers to expected high achievers. It’s only natural that when you move so far away from your past rivalries and start heavily challenging teams that used to look down on you as nothing more than whipping boys that they feel the need to lash out and put you down. No sensible Irish fan is under any illusions about our team and we are constantly crying out for changes we feel need to be made like player rotation or tactical changes. We don’t see ourselves as best in the world but we believe we have the tools and the quality of players to be the best if given the chance to prove it. Are Kiwis and South Africans not the same, were the English not the same so long ago? Many Irish fans went into last weeks match reckoning we’d either lose by 2 or by 20 so naturally after winning like that we’d be ecstatic, are only perennial losers allowed to celebrate their wins?

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco 2 hours ago
A French club's 'Moneyball' approach to scouting Tier Two talent

Excellent…!

1 Go to comments
D
Dan 3 hours ago
Boks can relax as Ireland face world rankings impasse

To be fair, Ireland has been a better team.than the Boks for years now. Now that their clear MVP Barnes is gone, nowhere to go for the inferior SH teams but down to the level they clearly deserve.

1 Go to comments
D
David 2 3 hours ago
The World Cup cycle does matter, despite what Irish fans think

After reading this I’m not sure it’s the Irish who are bitter. You might want to have a close look in the mirror.

4 Go to comments
N
Neale 4 hours ago
RFU statement: Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks docked points

Why is the EQP bar set so ridiculously low anyway? It’s an RFU league so why aren’t they insisting on at least 17 or 18 EQP out of 23? If Leicester and Sale can’t even manage 13 they deserve kicking out. Ditto the men’s Premiership… if they want the RFU to bail them out with millions, EQP levels should be much higher than 15. Sort yourself out Sweeney!

1 Go to comments
D
David 2 4 hours ago
Six changes for Ireland as Andy Farrell names team to host Italy

That’s actually a bigger pack than the one picked last week with a back five of very big carriers. Would like to have seen Frawley getting more time off the bench as I’m not a fan of Byrne’s, but looking forward to seeing how Casey fares and seeing Larmour off the bench. Porter really needs to sort out his scrummaging, even if I think at the moment that he’s getting pinged on reputation a lot of the time. I thought Atonio at times last week was engaging at an angle with Porter forced to follow him inside, but even if I’m right he needs to work out how to get straight and show the refs a better picture.

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 4 hours ago
The 'interesting assumption' that irks England camp ahead of Wales

I think a good few taffs will regret selling the slate off their roof to fund the trip to Twickenham come final whistle tomorrow. They’re going to kop a pasting…

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 7 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

You meant to say the FORMER Argentine coach, Cheika. Felipe was already named HC.

13 Go to comments
J
John 7 hours ago
Springboks on verge of multi-million dollar investment deal

Can’t wait for US private equity to screw up Springbok rugby….hello 200US$ tickets and 150US$ jerseys

3 Go to comments
D
David 10 hours ago
England: Standing Feyi-Waboso down against Wales wasn't considered

The whiff of treachery will hang around the England bench at Twickenham.

3 Go to comments
c
chrash 10 hours ago
Sam Warburton makes 'massive' Lions prediction about England rookie

Couldn’t agree more that he’s a really exciting prospect - a real standout from the Italy v England game last week. In terms of Lions selection, I would imagine this will depend on Farrell’s approach - his success with Ireland in getting them well-drilled with a dynamic pack focussed on link play won’t necessarily be achievable in the shorter time frame he’ll have with the Lions. So an aggressive, destructive 6 to get them over the gain line and fire up the defence would no doubt be a great asset if there are teething problems getting systems with more complexity going!

1 Go to comments
M
Mitch 11 hours ago
Bernard Foley: 'I know I’m biased but rugby has got the best product'

It's all well and good having a strong international game but if the game isn’t strong in Australia, you won’t have a strong Wallabies side and thus no meaningful success on the world stage.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 11 hours ago
Ireland vs Italy | Six Nations | Live Scores, Results & News | RugbyPass

Italy by 8. lol.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 11 hours ago
England vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What’s with the head to head with Farrell not evening playing? Anyway, Tight to the end - arm wrestle stuff. England by 10. Fords Boot to accumulate the points.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 11 hours ago
France vs Scotland | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Scotland by 5 and an enormously gripping week in the media next week. I think we’ll see tit-for-tat tries being scored. Scotland to sneak the victory. Finn Russel looked very dangerous half 1 last week. French forwards looked heavy on the feet. Scotland to run.

1 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 11 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Hi Nick, the argument for a more attacking mindset is compelling and well made. On the other side of that is how little I enjoyed the Bath Bristol match watching it live. It didn’t feel like a proper game. When defence is optional, your traditional fan struggles to take the outcome seriously. If a team finds the courage to play with an aggressive mindset in a clutch situation, like Quins did when winning the GP a couple of years back against odds, fans will gasp at the audacity and go along for the ride. If nobody tackles and games are routinely point-a-minute affairs, then it doesn’t feel like there’s anything meaningful being played for. Well, to me at least.

13 Go to comments
S
Simon 12 hours ago
England: Standing Feyi-Waboso down against Wales wasn't considered

The only people making a fuss about this is England. Wales frankly don’t care if he plays or not. He made his choice, he never really figured in Welsh coaches thoughts and made it clear he wants to stay in England. He may have been born in Wales but that does not make you Welsh. The thing in your chest that beats to send your blood around your body is what makes you Welsh and his obviously is not!

3 Go to comments
M
Mitch 13 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Nick, it seems like thees’s real buy-in between referees, players and coaches in England about what they want the game to look like as a spectacle. This has worked well for the past few years. Yes, you still see the odd tryless match which ends 12-6 but those games are few and far between. How Luke Pearce didn't get a knock out match at the World Cup is a tad bizarre too.

13 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Great expectations replace hope as Ireland chase consecutive Grand Slams Great expectations replace hope as Ireland chase consecutive Grand Slams
Search