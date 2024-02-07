George North returns for much-changed Wales to face England
George North has recovered from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of Wales’ loss to Scotland and will start at outside centre against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
The experienced midfielder will partner Nick Tompkins after missing the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations due to a shoulder injury picked up when playing for the Ospreys in January.
North’s return in place of Owen Watkin is one of seven changes to the starting XV that agonisingly lost 27-26 to Scotland at the Principality Stadium.
Head coach Warren Gatland has named a new half-back partnership. With both Gareth Davies and Sam Costelow out of the match day squad, Tomos Williams will start at No9 and Ioan Lloyd will wear the No10 jersey.
The front row has been completely changed as well, with Gareth Thomas returning from injury to start at loosehead in place of the benched Corey Domachowski.
He will partner Keiron Assiratti and Elliot Dee who respectively take over at tighthead and hooker from Leon Brown and Ryan Elias, who drops to the subs. Uncapped prop Archie Griffin is also included in the replacements.
The only change to the starting back five in the pack sees Alex Mann earn his first start for Wales, replacing James Botham who was released from the squad this week after picking up a knee injury.
Gatland said: “We have been critical and tough on ourselves this week. That first half was nowhere near the standards we expect. We simply cannot start the same way this Saturday.
“We showed in the second half against Scotland what we are capable of. Now it’s about building on that performance and playing with some tempo from the off.
“We have made a few changes to the starting line-up this weekend which gives opportunities to the players coming in. We need to be accurate and keep our discipline.
“This is a massive game, not only because of the history and what it means to everyone in Wales. But it’s an opportunity to get things on track a bit more. England are in a rebuilding phase. We’ll go there with a lot of confidence we can build on that second half and belief.”
Wales (vs England, Saturday)
15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby– 1 cap)
14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 55 caps)
13. George North (Ospreys – 118 caps)
12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 33 caps)
11. Rio Dyer (Dragons – 15 caps)
10. Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets – 3 caps)
9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 54 caps)
1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 26 caps)
2. Elliot Dee (Dragons – 47 caps)
3. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 3 caps)
4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – captain, 13 caps)
5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 52 caps)
6. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 1 cap)
7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 14 caps)
8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 44 caps)
Replacements
16. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 39 caps)
17. Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby – 7 caps)
18. Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – uncapped)
19. Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 29 caps)
20. Taine Basham (Dragons – 16 caps)
21. Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 18 caps)
22. Cai Evans (Dragons – 1 cap)
23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 7 caps)
England will no doubt kick more and be more conservative on attack against the stronger teams. I think Italy was partly a forced situation given that England were behind on tries. I think they’ll continue building around (and focusing) on the rush defence system they’re adopting. You can’t do it half arsed and it needs serious concentration and commitment from the players to get right. Teams like France and Ireland can tear it apart if it goes wrong.32 Go to comments
Ireland are good enough to impose the type of phisical game that suites them: a mix between mobility and power. France were not able to impose a power only game against Ireland. A key to this was Ireland winning the kicking exchanges forcing either France to lose ground or keep the ball in play, tiring their very powerful but aerobically weak pack. Ireland forward’s also used quick ball and footwork to attacked spaces between defenders. The quick ball was secured by really excellent ruck work. France literally could not impose themselves physically on Ireland and even when they had possession Ireland really pressured Lucu behind the French ruck. The first 30 mins were outstanding from Ireland and should have put them out of sight. Van Der Flier was just short when France were holding the ball in the ruck in what was a certain try and should have meant a yello and Irish penalty. The forward touch by a French hand to stop a certain try by Aki was also controversially as the player had absolutlely no possibility of doing anything but a forward knock by putting his hands out. The French TV director also played a blinder to get a penalty against Crowley when he clearly played the ball during a legitimate aerial battle with Fickou. This reversed field position from 10 metres from the French line to the Irish 22 and France scored a minute later (although this was the second half). I am not complaining just showing that Ireland’s performance particularly in first 30 could have resulted in 50+ on the scoreboard.2 Go to comments
Wales could really exploit the English defence. Italy were able to break it open a few times, despite not knowing before the match what the defensive structure would be, or where its points of weakness would be. If Wales put in a few chips and grubbers behind England’s wide defenders they will put a bit of doubt in player’s minds about whether or not to keep rushing up as the system demands, and then the running game will start to be rewarded.2 Go to comments
