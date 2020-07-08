12:44pm, 08 July 2020

England teammates Ellis Genge and Lewis Ludlam have reacted online to having their images mixed up for the second time in the space of a month. There was quite a backlash in June when the BBC confused the two players.

They used the image of the Northampton Saints flanker Ludlam instead of the Leicester Tigers prop Genge, but this same mistake has happened again – this time on the website of BT Sport, the channel that broadcasts the Gallagher Premiership in the UK.

The photographic error was in relation to the prop signing a new deal for Leicester Tigers, prompting Genge to comment on Twitter: “So happy to see you’ve signed a few at Tigers mate @LewisLudlam big call from you!”

This was a jocular response from Genge, but his reaction was far more acerbic last month when this happened whereupon he said that it was the 15th time in less than a year that the two players had been mixed up.

Teammates of the two players have been in disbelief that this mistake keeps happening and it has frequently been pointed out that they do not even look similar to each other.

So happy to see you’ve signed a few at tigers mate @LewisLudlam big call from you! pic.twitter.com/mJM7lUnigM — Gengey (@EllisGenge) July 8, 2020

I’m actually fucked off with this happening to every mixed race/black sportsperson. Must be the 15th time in less than a year just between me and @LewisLudlam . pic.twitter.com/iOSIC3XFgV — Gengey (@EllisGenge) June 9, 2020

I mean… you and gengey aren’t even the same shade ?? — Courtney Lawes (@Courtney_Lawes) June 9, 2020

I thought this was a joke the last time. what is going on? shambles! You don’t even look alike ???? — Tom Wood (@tomwood678) July 8, 2020

?????…oh FFS how can this keep happening both @EllisGenge and @LewisLudlam have told you too many times ? https://t.co/f6EKwgNtfa — Mike Friday (@MikeFriday09) July 8, 2020