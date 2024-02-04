Warren Gatland's surprising halftime pep talk that ignited Wales fightback
Rio Dyer believes that Wales will need to back themselves and build on a stunning second-half display against Scotland when they tackle England at Twickenham next Saturday.
Although Wales lost a pulsating Guinness Six Nations clash 27-26 to the Scots, it could not overshadow the vintage rugby they conjured from nowhere.
Trailing by 27 points with almost half the game left, Wales were heading towards record Six Nations defeat territory at a frightening speed.
But four tries in 20 minutes from Dyer, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann, plus three Ioan Lloyd conversions, left Scotland hanging on.
“We were in our shell during that first-half, ” Wales wing Dyer said.
“We were hitting it up and getting put on the back foot, so the only thing we could do then was to kick it.
“Gats (Wales head coach Warren Gatland) said at half-time: ‘let’s actually play, let’s go out there, we have got nothing to lose now. We are under the pump, so let’s go out and show what we can actually do’.
“He was softly spoken, he wasn’t shouting at people, he just brought the boys in and said we can’t be putting out performances like that in the first-half in the first game of the Six Nations.
“I think it was amazing to see how the boys stuck together.
“We are a young squad who have only been in camp for two weeks. It is just about getting used to each other, but throughout that second-half we showed what we could do.”
More of the same is likely to be required against England, whose recent Twickenham record in the fixture is an imposing one.
Wales have lost their last seven Tests in south-west London since claiming a 2015 World Cup pool win, with just two Six Nations victories – in 2008 and 2012 – since the competition expanded 24 years ago.
Dyer added: “I think that kind of second-half should give the boys the confidence to say we can back ourselves a little bit more than we did in the first-half.
“Personally, I just think it is that confidence to play. We need to back ourselves, and that was the message at half-time before we went back out there.
“Everyone is here for a reason, everyone has got things they can do, and let’s not go into our shells.
“It is about pushing ourselves as a young squad to build the momentum on to next week.”
Changes look likely to the Wales line-up against England, headlined by a fit-again George North’s anticipated return in midfield.
And given the considerable impact made by a number of his substitutes, Gatland could easily hand starts to players like scrum-half Tomos Williams, hooker Elliot Dee and prop Keiron Assiratti.
Gatland said: “We will go there (Twickenham) with a lot of confidence we can build on that second-half and belief. That is the biggest thing, really.
“I think we can go there and say we know what we want to do.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Talking point number 5 - Liam Heagney is still a terrible ‘journalist’.3 Go to comments
Zero bearing on anything but a good chance to stretch the legs and get game time for a Crusaders B and C team With about 15 first choice players missing and playing a Munster side also missing players I’m surprised how some people are comparing this result to the “mighty” URC Munster have played half a season and the crusaders squad has played zero Still they nearly snuck a draw1 Go to comments
SM and RW were never attacking players in their playing days. SB was useful in the lineout, little ball carrying. RW had a good pass and box kick but was 4th in line behind other 9s. So how can we expect these coaches to ignite England when they were dampo squids when playing?3 Go to comments
If beating Italy by 3 is a step forward then pity on us all. How many years can the England management repeatedly say they are rebuilding before we can all see they can beat anyone and the new era has begun . Fin you obviously dont watch the prem each week as no one would say that Sale are better to watch than Harlequins northants, Bath ,exeter.Sarries . Its just kick chase followed by forward maul after maul . All of them have no 10,s who go for it. Farrell included. England will just not find out anything until Ford is put out to grass. Let someone else have a go to see if its the other backs letting us down or the 9,10 who cannot control the game unless we are on top(ford). The 9 has been replaced for the better lets see a new 10 .15 Go to comments
Tenuous grasp and link at best. If the Boks actually were in the 6N, they'd finish third in the table most years - and be happy for the cash that being in a superior rugby tournament brings to their destitute third world nation. Wayne Barnes is also retired. So the best Boks of their lifetime is now gone too11 Go to comments
Look at the kick:pass ratio from England’s last 8 games Italy 20:100 Argentina 50:100 South Africa 53:100 Fiji 24:100 Samoa 22:100 Chile 12:100 Japan 25:100 Argentina 55:100 So (1) England spread it wide more yesterday than against anyone bar Chile, and (2) all of england’s best performances have been when we kick loads, and in every match where we kick loads we have had a good performance. Yesterday is either proof that England need to focus on kicking, or we should assume that Borthwick was using the Italy fixture as a practice run to try out a different gameplan.3 Go to comments
Mentioning Cadbury as Kiwi born trying to imply he went through the NZ system and not born to Irish parents and grew up in Ireland and went through the Irish/Leinster system. Classic28 Go to comments
Easy to see the clowns writing this clap trap didn’t attend the game anyway. There was a minimal amount of booing. If that’s enough to put off a professional rugby player then get off the field. But it’s prob a shock to alot of Nz player to get more than 2 30k at a club match. His run up, technique and everything was dreadful. In short he bottled a conversion in front of the posts. Something nz like to throw at Irish teams.28 Go to comments
Great work another Crusaders master coach,Robbie Deans, ( and Canterbury rugby great as a player), with his Toshiba teams crushing of the Chiefs in Japan.Rob won 5 as Crusaders coach. Puts certain other results in perspective. Well done Robbie !!12 Go to comments
England are over coached and the coaches are not inspiring. You only have to see what Gatland does with his meagre resources and the way the Welsh play to understand that SB and certainly RW do not inspire. At all. These England players play nothing like they do in the Premiership because of the prescriptive over coaching which takes out their natural way of playing.1 Go to comments
Do Kiwis do nothing but always complain about referees? Both sides were missing most of their team. Munster were without all players currently in the Irish squad (ie current in form players) and many also rested. Very few on that team would start an important URC match (munster are not doing well in URC). Ccrusaders missing all blacks players (who might make an AB squad again). They also took an opportunity to blood new players. Look at this for what it is, a game for new players to bond and get a great experience. Not to always take a biased pot shot at referees. It’s getting so tired on this platform. Have Kiwis ever had a good referee ??28 Go to comments
Excuses for mediocrity. This is why the name All Black should not be associated with this team.4 Go to comments
Ahhh the noble and honourable Munster crowds we hear so much poppycock about. Hope they enjoyed wasting their money on a pointless match28 Go to comments
Oh well. Dingwall's international career is probably over and Roots’ just beginning.13 Go to comments
Another poor SH showing - as always. Amazing what happens when the refs aren’t incompetent - the better team wins! Enjoy the moaning by the bitter Kiwis though. A day of sunshine.28 Go to comments
Carter Gordon is the most naturally gifted 10 we have had in the last 15 years. Eddie Jones almost destroyed the guys confidence and basically could not care less. If Joe Schmidt brings him on we could have a truly world class 10 with a couple of other youngsters to keep him honest. Not sure where the backup will come from but in the right environment all 3 or 4 tens with talent in Will Harrison, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tane Edmed and Tom Lynagh, one of them will stand up.33 Go to comments
Disagree with ford’s comments freeman should be used at outside centre slade inside waboso right wing CC South to start at8 Earl moved to open side1 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world cup.3 Go to comments
What a great way to blood new players, bond a squad, & play in front of a great crowd. And who cares if some in the crowd “jeered” the kick, Reihana blew this easy kick all by himself. As long as he learns. So calm down. It was a preseason hitout, nothing more, nothing less. I hope this becomes an annual thing tbh.28 Go to comments
was a terrible game the ref was trash hense why hes not a world rugby ref highly biased urc team mid way through their season could only beat a team not even started yet with zero internationals new coach and not even a winning coach too that just shows how terrible the urc is28 Go to comments