Watch - Crusaders full back Leigh Halfpenny faces Munster with haka

In a thrilling encounter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Munster edged out Super Rugby champions Crusaders in front of a sold-out crowd of 40,885 – a night made all the more memorable by the sight of Leigh Halfpenny performing a haka.

Scheduled at the same time as the Wales-Scotland Six Nations game, the evening saw URC champions clashing with the New Zealanders – themselves Super Rugby champions – in an entertaining match that led to an exciting finish. The fixture would see former Munster coach Rob Penney’s Crusaders side nearly clinching a draw when they scored a try as the clock showed two minutes in the red.

However the crucial conversion was missed, with the final score reading 21-19 to the hosts.

One of the highlights of the evening was the performance of the first Haka at Páirc Uí Chaoimh which featured the surprising participation of former Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

Seeing Leigh Halfpenny do a Haka before a game is something I thought I’d only see in a PlayStation game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/w6NehQGNJ4 — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) February 4, 2024

His involvement in a haka added a unique element to this already electrifying match setting the tone for a game dubbed the ‘Clash of the Champions’.