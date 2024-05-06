Freakish Eben Etzebeth stats and other European semi-final feats
The European semi-finals in both the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup provided a tonne of fascinating statistics for fans to pore over.
Players from all four matches delivered outstanding performances – with several records tumbling over the weekend.
Leinster and Stade Toulousain, the two most successful clubs in Heineken Cup history, will face off in their eighth final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 25.
The two sides secured their spots after winning their respective home semi-final matches.
In the Leinster vs Northampton Saints semi-final at Croke Park the attendance reached a record-breaking 82,300 – surpassing the previous record of 82,208 set at the same venue in 2009.
The combined attendance across the Croke Park and Le Stadium semi-finals reached 114,794 – the second highest in tournament history – behind only the 126,420 total from 2009.
Leinster loosehead Cian Healy made history by setting a new record for the most appearances by any player in the tournament, notching his 111th cap and overtaking Munster’s Ronan O’Gara.
James Lowe also made his mark. The New Zealand born winger became the first player to score three tries in a Champions Cup semi-final.
Northampton’s Juarno Augustus led his pack’s efforts with five dominant carries, beating five defenders, making two clean breaks and two dominant tackles and winning a turnover against Leinster.
Harlequins’ Chandler Cunningham-South and Andre Esterhuizen registered the most post-contact meters in the semi-finals with 31 and 27, respectively. Esterhuizen also beat six defenders.
French megastar Antoine Dupont was the only back who won two turnovers in the semi-finals. Teammate Thibaud Flament also won two of his own.
Hot on Dupont’s heels was Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park. The halfback had five kicks retained – the most in this round – made two try assists and won a turnover.
Over in the Challenge Cup the Hollywoodbets Sharks made history as the first South African club to qualify for an EPCR final, while Gloucester secured their fifth final appearance.
Glaws previously won the competition in 2006 and 2015. The winner of the Challenge Cup will automatically qualify for the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup.
Eben Etzebeth in particular stood out. The Springbok lock made as many dominant carries as any other player in the semi-finals (six). He also beat four defenders, made two clean breaks, two dominant tackles, and won a turnover.
Teammate Siya Masuku scored 22 points against ASM Clermont Auvergne to maintain a flawless kicking record.
Joris Jurand of ASM Clermont Auvergne made four clean breaks and beat seven defenders.
Gloucester’s Caolan Englefield made a round-high 17 kicks in play, gaining 565 kicking metres.
Another superb individual performance was that of Gianmarco Lucchesi. The super-sub scored two tries off the bench for Benetton.
