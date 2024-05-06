Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
41 - 12
FT
11 - 38
FT
17 - 28
FT
28 - 33
FT
56 - 7
FT
28 - 20
FT
32 - 31
FT
40 - 23
FT
20 - 17
FT
38 - 26
FT
Investec Champions Cup

Freakish Eben Etzebeth stats and other European semi-final feats

By Ian Cameron
Eben Etzebeth of Hollywoodbets Sharks poses for selfies with supporters after the EPCR Challenge Cup Semi Final match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Twickenham Stoop on May 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

The European semi-finals in both the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup provided a tonne of fascinating statistics for fans to pore over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players from all four matches delivered outstanding performances – with several records tumbling over the weekend.

Leinster and Stade Toulousain, the two most successful clubs in Heineken Cup history, will face off in their eighth final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 25.

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

The two sides secured their spots after winning their respective home semi-final matches.

In the Leinster vs Northampton Saints semi-final at Croke Park the attendance reached a record-breaking 82,300 – surpassing the previous record of 82,208 set at the same venue in 2009.

The combined attendance across the Croke Park and Le Stadium semi-finals reached 114,794 – the second highest in tournament history – behind only the 126,420 total from 2009.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Leinster
20 - 17
Full-time
Northampton
All Stats and Data

Leinster loosehead Cian Healy made history by setting a new record for the most appearances by any player in the tournament, notching his 111th cap and overtaking Munster’s Ronan O’Gara.

James Lowe also made his mark. The New Zealand born winger became the first player to score three tries in a Champions Cup semi-final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northampton’s Juarno Augustus led his pack’s efforts with five dominant carries, beating five defenders, making two clean breaks and two dominant tackles and winning a turnover against Leinster.

Harlequins’ Chandler Cunningham-South and Andre Esterhuizen registered the most post-contact meters in the semi-finals with 31 and 27, respectively. Esterhuizen also beat six defenders.

French megastar Antoine Dupont was the only back who won two turnovers in the semi-finals. Teammate Thibaud Flament also won two of his own.

Hot on Dupont’s heels was Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park. The halfback had five kicks retained – the most in this round – made two try assists and won a turnover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over in the Challenge Cup the Hollywoodbets Sharks made history as the first South African club to qualify for an EPCR final, while Gloucester secured their fifth final appearance.

Glaws previously won the competition in 2006 and 2015. The winner of the Challenge Cup will automatically qualify for the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup.

Eben Etzebeth in particular stood out. The Springbok lock made as many dominant carries as any other player in the semi-finals (six). He also beat four defenders, made two clean breaks, two dominant tackles, and won a turnover.

Challenge Cup Champions Cup

Teammate Siya Masuku scored 22 points against ASM Clermont Auvergne to maintain a flawless kicking record.

Joris Jurand of ASM Clermont Auvergne made four clean breaks and beat seven defenders.

Gloucester’s Caolan Englefield made a round-high 17 kicks in play, gaining 565 kicking metres.

Another superb individual performance was that of Gianmarco Lucchesi. The super-sub scored two tries off the bench for Benetton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Ireland v New Zealand | Singapore Men's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

New Zealand v Australia | Singapore Women's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

Inter Services Championships | Royal Army Men v Royal Navy Men | Full Match Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road

Trending on RugbyPass

1

It's the same old South African story for the Sharks

2

Stuart Hogg breaks silence on rumoured rugby return

3

'Total nonsense' - Nigel Owens has final say on URC's most controversial game

4

‘Hard to watch’: Black Ferns Sevens coach provides update on injured duo

5

Leinster No.8 Max Deegan to switch provinces

6

OTD – Declan Kidney takes step up into Test rugby

7

George Skivington on facing the Sharks in Challenge Cup final

8

How much Toulon paid Munster for Antoine Frisch

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Jacques Nienaber's 'offensive defence' moved Leinster closer to the cherished fifth star

The South African supremo's rearguard action stymied the best attack in England at Croke Park.

FEATURE

How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Suliasi Vunivalu and Hunter Paisami may be key men for the Wallabies as they shine under Less Kiss' supervision.

FEATURE

Danny Wilson: 'Harlequins certainly won't kick three points in Toulouse'

The Stoop supremo on Glaswegian redemption, the genius of Marcus Smith, and why Quins have to go for broke in France.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
William 1 hours ago
Jacques Nienaber's 'offensive defence' moved Leinster closer to the cherished fifth star

Excellent analysis Nick as we have come to expect. I was not really aware that NFL strategies have been adopted by rugby teams, especially in defence. One point I would make is that the Northhampton attacking player on the end of the chain in the video examples has not maintained the correct depth to be effective. In the footage shown the outside player is too flat to make the best of the opportunity his inside players have provided. In each case they have to reduce speed and turn their body backwards to secure the ball, losing all momentum and giving the impressive scrambling defence the chance to shut down the threat.

1 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
‘Hard to watch’: Black Ferns Sevens coach provides update on injured duo

Morning, John. Do you think that it may be a good idea to rest both teams from the Madrid comp leading in to the Olympics

2 Go to comments
m
matt 2 hours ago
Banned Springbok Elton Jantjies releases prickly statement

« I am preparing myself for much more, something much bigger. I’m focussing on the next cycle, » You don’t say…

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
Concerns over Scott Barrett as five key All Blacks sidelined

Geez plenty of time to come right before test season starts. Dont panic mr Mannering!!!!!

1 Go to comments
J
Jim Donken 3 hours ago
How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Great read Nick. The Reds really have been great to watch this year, and the improvement of not only the players you mention, but the squad in general has been obvious. The Reds 10/12 play making axis is a nice counterpoint to the 10/15 partnership at the Brumbies and Rebels. If Schmidt was to pick say, Lolesio, Paisami and Wright / Kellaway, would this be too many play makers? I notice in a lot of those clips Tim Ryan playing across the field in support of Vunivalu. Is this a feature of Kiss’s structure?

2 Go to comments
d
darren 5 hours ago
Portugal international Pierre-Mathieu Fernandes dies aged 22

So sad, god rest him. Too young to be gone. RIP

2 Go to comments
r
ryan 7 hours ago
Portugal international Pierre-Mathieu Fernandes dies aged 22

RIP big man 🙏

2 Go to comments
J
John 7 hours ago
Great Britain qualify for SVNS Grand Final but not without drama

The GB coach. “Just because we don’t get together as much as other teams we don’t use that as an excuse for performances when we don’t hit the mark”. Why mention it at all then?

1 Go to comments
J
John 7 hours ago
Joe Marler apologises over 77th minute moment of madness in Toulouse

No mention of the yellow card for Harlequins which really cost them.

3 Go to comments
M
MitchO 8 hours ago
How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Thought you’d left us Nick. Good to have you back writing for us. So hunter ikitau works? I reckon wright kellaway as two of the back 3. Tim Ryan and Toole looking good for strike winger but I still want the power of korobeiti and figure our forwards still need him to help them out. Million dollar question is who plays 10? I’m thinking Noah for his kicking and combo with wright. Reckon the pair adds up to an attack and kellaway will help. Can you comment on Zac Lucas in Japan? How is he going?

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 9 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Mack Hansen, Ethan Roots, Taine Plumbtree, Louis Lynagh, Emmanuel Meafou? Which country do you want to pick your Barbarians from?

3 Go to comments
b
blue 11 hours ago
Joe Marler apologises over 77th minute moment of madness in Toulouse

Instead of apologising, try to act like an adult, fcknut.

3 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 12 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

Looks like the Force twisted his leg…ahem arm

7 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 12 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Scotland should change their name to the Barbarians

3 Go to comments
k
keith 15 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

The game was already over leave the bloke alone ….from a Welsh fan 😀👍

3 Go to comments
C
Colin 15 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Shamefully the Toulouse players acted like footballers, falling down feigning injury at the slightest knock. About time refs penalised this play acting.

8 Go to comments
C
Colin 15 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Another non Scot for the anti Scot Townsend. Soon there will be no Scottish born and bred players in the National team.

3 Go to comments
G
Graham 15 hours ago
All Black Richie Mo'unga makes statement on return from bereavement

Great comeback to the playing field by Richie Mo’unga after the loss of his father. A great performance by Richie . I know him well and he is a great guy. On and off the field one of the greatest for the Crusaders. Scott Robertson would have loved him in his All Black’s side. A very missed player and person.

3 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 18 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

Yeah nah he comes across as a funny bloke, but that stopped abruptly after the Nutcracker Prince debacle✋

3 Go to comments
J
Jen 18 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

At this point I can’t watch him without thinking he’s a dirty slimebag. He should have been banned for the same amount of time that Quinn was out. It took Tupaea near on a fricking year to get fit enough to play again and his leg will never be the same. The other crap thing is that he was at ABs level and now he has to claw his way back there when he could have had several games under his belt.

7 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10 Crusaders vs Reds takeaways
Search