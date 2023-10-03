Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back
7 Oct 23
Rugby World Cup
Ireland
15:00
7 Oct 23
Scotland
Go to Match Centre

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 11 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 19 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Dupont trains but unavailable as France name team for Italy

By Grant Constable
France's scrum-half Maxime Lucu (C) passes the ball during a training session at the stade Georges Carcassonne in Aix-en-Provence on October 02, 2023, during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

France’s head coach, Fabien Galthié, has unveiled his 23-man squad for the upcoming Pool A match against Italy at OL Stadium in Lyon on Friday, October 6th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Ollivon will captain the team for the 14th time, marking his first stint in the role since November 2022 when he led against Japan in Toulouse.

Maxime Lucu takes the scrum-half position, stepping in for injured captain Antoine Dupont. He will partner flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, a combination that hasn’t been seen since their two-test tour of Japan in July 2022. Star halfback Dupont has returned to training but is currently unavailable for selection.

It will only be the third time since Dupont’s international debut in 2017 that France will face Italy without his presence. On the previous two occasions, France emerged victorious 34-17 in Marseille in 2018 and 36-5 in Paris in November 2020.

Damian Penaud enters the match as a standout performer in 2023, having notched up the highest number of tries scored with an impressive tally of 12. He’s currently on a six-game try-scoring streak, marking the longest such streak of his career. He is also France’s third all-time leading try-scorer, with 33 tries to his name, trailing only Serge Blanco (38) and Vincent Clerc (34).

Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who made his debut for France against Scotland in Edinburgh earlier this year, takes the left wing slot ahead of Gabin Villiere. He has scored four tries in just five tests.

France top Pool A and need just a draw to progress. A win for Italy, without 2 France bonus points (losing within seven and for scoring four tries), could see the hosts knocked out.

FRANCE TEAM TO PLAY ITALY

1 Cyril Baille
2 Peato Mauvaka
3 Uini Atonio
4 Cameron Woki
5 Thibaud Flament
6 Anthony Jelonch
7 Charles Ollivon (c)
8 Gregory Alldritt
9 Maxime Lucu
10 Matthieu Jalibert
11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey
12 Jonathan Danty
13 Gael Fickou
14 Damian Penaud
15 Thomas Ramos

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements:
16 Pierre Bourgarit
17 Reda Wardi
18 Dorian Aldegheri
19 Romain Taofifenua
20 Francois Cros
21 Baptiste Couilloud
22 Yoram Moefana
23 Melvyn Jaminet

Earlier, Italy named their team:

Related

Italy make five changes for France after All Blacks hammering

Italy have made five changes from the team that lost to the All Blacks last week for France this Friday in Lyon, with head coach Kieran Crowley opting to completely change the front-row.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Ben Kay: 'South Africa's 2019 World Cup win is England's blueprint' Ben Kay: 'South Africa's 2019 World Cup win is England's blueprint'
Search